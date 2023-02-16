England vs South Korea live: Score and latest updates from the Arnold Clark Cup

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England, talks to Keira Walsh during a training session at St George's Park - England vs South Korea live: score Arnold Clark Cup 2023 updates - Naomi Baker /Getty Images

07:10 PM

Lionesses play for the first match in 2023

England kick-off their Arnold Clark Cup defence against South Korea tonight live from the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

The Lionesses finished level on points with Spain last year, but one goal proved to be the difference as they won the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Sarina Weigman will look to use the competition to examine her side's readiness for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses will hope to take their success to even greater heights this year at the World Cup, with the hope of securing England's first major trophy since 1966.

We don't expect to see radical changes to the Lionesses side that won last summer' European Champions, as England begin the calendar year having gone without defeat in 2022, a run which extends back to 2021 when the Dutch coach took charge.

Leah Williamson has returned to captain England in tonight's clash after missing several international fixtures last year due to a foot injury.

Ahead of tonight's game, Williamson confirmed she will wear the armband for the Lionesses' three upcoming games in the invitational Arnold Clark Cup tournament.

The Arsenal defender says that player-led decision was consistent with her team's long-term stance regarding inclusivity, and added that Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto "bravely" coming out as gay strengthened their resolve to stand up for what they believe in.

“We’re never shy in saying what we stand for," Williamson said, as her side prepares to face South Korea in her hometown of Milton Keynes on Thursday. "It’s not even a question for us really.

We’re not just impacting football but trying to have a positive influence on society and that’s one of the ways we can do that."

Stick around as we bring you all the build-up, interviews, and team news ahead of kick-off at 7.45pm.