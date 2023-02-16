England vs South Korea LIVE: Arnold Clark Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight as Lauren James starts

(Action Images via Reuters)

England kick off their Arnold Clark Cup defence against South Korea tonight as the Lionesses begin their 2023 campaign with this summer’s World Cup on the horizon.

Sarina Wiegman’s side won the inaugural edition of the four-team Arnold Clark Cup last season, which paved the way for England’s victory at the European Championships during ther summer.

The Lionesses have a new set of opponents this time, with South Korea, Italy and Belgium all involved and England will want to continue their unbeaten run under Wiegman and make the best possible start to their World Cup preparations.

“What we want to take from this tournament is to get ready for 22 July so it’s preparation for the World Cup,” said Wiegman, “We have three games, so that’s lots of opportunities to see players and lots of combinations against good opponents.”

Follow all the action from England’s opening match versus South Korea:

England vs South Korea

England host South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup with kick off at 7.45pm

The match is being played at StadiumMK in Milton Keynes and will be shown live on ITV

England won the 2022 edition that also featured Spain, Germany and Canada

This year’s tournament sees the hosts take on Belgium, Italy and South Korea

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Greenwood, Bright; Williamson, Stanway, Carter; Kelly, Toone, James; Russo.

Arnold Clark Cup great preparation for World Cup

19:07 , Michael Jones

England’s head coach Sarina Wiegman says that the Arnold Clark Cup is brilliant preparation for this summer’s World Cup and is the perfect chance to take a look at players on the fringes of her squad.

"What we want to take from this tournament is to get ready for 22 July so it’s preparation for the World Cup,” said Wiegman, "We have three games, so that’s lots of opportunities to see players and lots of combinations against good opponents.

"I think every camp is important to see where each player is at in this moment with a couple of months to go.

"This tournament will give us lots of information but there’s still many games to play for teams, and then we have April and some more matches and then we have to make a decision.

Story continues

"So it’s good to have this opportunity and so many minutes with the players this week.”

England vs South Korea

19:03 , Michael Jones

South Korea are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions (with three wins and two draws) since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Japan in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship in July 2022.

Will they shock England tonight?

England vs South Korea

18:59 , Michael Jones

England are unbeaten in all 26 of their games in all competitions under Sarina Wiegman (22 wins, four draws).

They’ve scored 125 goals and conceding just seven in that run and have never conceded more than once in a game under Wiegman.

England vs South Korea

18:55 , Michael Jones

This will be the first meeting between England and Korea Republic on English soil, with the previous two meetings coming in Suwon in Korea Republic and Achna in Cyprus.

It’s England’s first game at Stadium MK since April 2017, a 3-0 win over Austria.

England vs South Korea

18:51 , Michael Jones

England have faced Korea Republic twice previously and are unbeaten in both, keeping two clean sheets with one victory and one draw.

That win came in March 2011 in the Cyprus Cup, a 2-0 victory with both goals scored by Sue Smith.

England line-up to take on South Korea

18:47 , Michael Jones

Earps; Bronze, Greenwood, Bright; Williamson, Stanway, Carter; Kelly, Toone, James; Russo.

England will ‘continue to fight’ for inclusivity in football, says Leah Williamson

18:40 , Michael Jones

England captain Leah Williamson has spoken of the squad’s commitment to promoting inclusivity ahead of wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband at this month’s Arnold Clark Cup.

Williamson referred to Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto this week announcing he is gay as she stressed the importance of “standing in solidarity”.

Regarding the anti-discrimination armband, Williamson told a press conference on Wednesday: “We’re never shy in saying what we stand for. We’re a squad that promotes inclusivity, equality, we obviously have a number of people that feel very strongly about it. I think it’s not even a question for us really.”

England will ‘continue to fight’ for inclusivity in football, says Williamson

Arnold Clark Cup talking points

18:36 , Michael Jones

The opposition

Last year’s Arnold Clark Cup pitted England, currently fourth in FIFA’s world rankings, against three other top-10 teams.

This time they take on sides in a slightly lower bracket, with South Korea, Italy and Belgium lying 15th, 17th and 20th respectively.

South Korea, managed by Englishman Colin Bell, were runners-up at last year’s Asian Cup, while Italy made a Euro 2022 group-stage exit and Belgium reached the quarter-finals.

Arnold Clark Cup talking points

18:32 , Michael Jones

Notable returns

The squad for the tournament announced last week has a number of players back in after injury, including skipper Leah Williamson, who missed the games in October and November due to a foot problem.

There is also a recall for fellow defender Jess Carter, another member of the Euro 2022-winning squad, and for two-cap midfielder Laura Coombs, having not been in the fold since 2020 and last played for England in 2015.

Emily Ramsey has received her first senior call-up as one of four goalkeepers in the group.

Arnold Clark Cup talking points

18:28 , Michael Jones

Late inclusion for Nobbs but no England

Jordan Nobbs, who moved from Arsenal to Aston Villa in January and is eyeing the summer’s World Cup after missing both the last edition and Euro 2022 following injuries, was initially left out of this Arnold Clark Cup squad.

But the 30-year-old midfielder was subsequently brought in by Wiegman at the weekend as Fran Kirby withdrew due to a knee issue – and Nobbs looked in the mood to impress on Sunday as she notched a hat-trick in Villa’s 6-2 win at Brighton.

There is no place for Bethany England despite scoring goals since her January move from Chelsea to Tottenham, and fellow Euros-winning forward Nikita Parris has also been omitted. Beth Mead is out due to the ACL injury she suffered in November.

Arnold Clark Cup talking points

18:24 , Michael Jones

Defending champions

The Arnold Clark Cup has served England well before – they won the inaugural edition this time last year after a 1-1 draw with Canada at the Riverside Stadium, 0-0 draw with Spain at Carrow Road and 3-1 victory over Germany at Molineux, and Sarina Wiegman has spoken about the boost that provided in terms of momentum and confidence ahead of the Euros.

The cup defence sees them follow the South Korea match with games against Italy in Coventry on Sunday and then Belgium in Bristol three days later.

Arnold Clark Cup talking points

18:20 , Michael Jones

Still unbeaten

England begin the calendar year having gone without defeat across the whole of 2022, extending a run that started when Sarina Wiegman took charge in September 2021.

It is currently 26 games under the Dutchwoman with 22 wins, two of which were secured in extra-time – the quarter-final and final of the triumphant run at the home Euros in July.

The Lionesses are now building towards the World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand this summer, where they will look to take the success achieved in Wiegman’s tenure to even greater heights.

England’s road to World Cup glory begins with Arnold Clark Cup return

18:16 , Michael Jones

England were in trouble, as teams often are when their centre-back is thrown forward into the box in the dying moments, wheeled into place as a makeshift striker. And yet, even as the Lionesses were ten minutes away from being knocked out of the Euros, trailing Spain on a stuffy July night in Brighton, Sarina Wiegman had prepared for that exact scenario.

It’s a plan that managers don’t really want to use, a ‘break glass in case of emergency’ situation, and when Millie Bright was given the signal it was an admission that things had gone wrong. But England had been there before: rewind five months and Bright had been hauled forward in the final match of the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup, as the Lionesses chased the late goal they needed to beat Spain to the title.

It was in the 84th minute when Bright struck against Germany to give England the lead and, from there, their first trophy under Wiegman. It was almost in the same minute later that year when Ella Toone rescued the Lionesses against Spain at the Euros. And there was Bright in the box again, glass shattered on the floor, being a presence and creating a panic, just as the defender had done against Germany at Molineux.

England’s road to World Cup glory begins with Arnold Clark Cup return

Arnold Clark Cup fixtures

18:12 , Michael Jones

Thursday 16 February - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

Italy vs Belgium - 4:45pm

England vs Korea Republic - 7:45pm

Sunday 19 February - CBS Arena, Coventry

England vs Italy - 3:15pm

Belgium vs Korea Republic - 6:15pm

Wednesday 22 February - Ashton Gate, Bristol

Korea Republic vs Italy - 4:45pm

England vs Belgium - 7:45pm

What is the England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup?

18:08 , Michael Jones

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Emily Ramsey (Everton, on loan from Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jessica Park (Everton, on loan from Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards:Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash).

What is England’s early team news?

18:04 , Michael Jones

Leah Williamson is set to make her first England appearance since September after the Lionesses captain missed the last two international windows due to injury, but midfielder Kiera Walsh is a doubt due to illness.

Sarina Wiegman has a fully-fit squad elsewhere, but is without Beth Mead and Fran Kirby due to injury, while the likes of Beth England and Nikita Parris missed out on the squad.

How to watch England vs South Korea

18:00 , Michael Jones

England’s opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup will kick off at 7:45 pm on Thursday 16 February.

It will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. It will also be available to watch live on the ITV X online platform.

England vs South Korea

16:22 , Michael Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Arnold Clark Cup action. England start their 2023 campaign against South Korea in Milton Keynes with Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson hoping to regain their title as champions.

The Lionesses won the inaugural edition of this invitational tournament last year when they edged out Spain on goal difference after both teams finished the round robin on five points from their three matches. Wiegman’s side went unbeaten in that tournament which proved to be excellent preparation for the European Championship.

With the Women’s World Cup looming this summer, the Lionesses coach will be hoping for a similar boost as England look to lift the trophy once more. This year’s competing nations, alongside England, are Belgium, Italy and South Korea.

Kick off for this opening fixture is at 7.45pm and the match will be broadcast on ITV with building starting from 7pm.