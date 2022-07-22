England vs South Africa, second ODI live: score and latest updates from Old Trafford

england v south africa live 2nd odi score updates old trafford

12:08 PM

Update from Lancs CCC

No change in conditions here @EmiratesOT sadly, as the rain continues to fall. As soon as we hear from the match officials, we’ll let you know.

Covers on the pitch - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

09:01 AM

Good afternoon

And welcome to coverage of the second ODI between England and South Africa from Old Trafford if the rain relents. It's the ground's second ODI of the summer, in some part recompense for being deprived of its Test match against India at the end of last summer, but chances of a 100-over match, or even of any play, appear very slim indeed.

Met Office graph showing 95 per cent chance of rain until 3pm then 20 to 40 per cent thereafter - Met Office

There has been a lot of talk this week about the slow death of ODI cricket following Ben Stokes' decision to retire from the format. I have come to think of it as the equivalent of the 400m hurdles as the most brutal of sprints, the 'athlete-killer' that saps players of their physical and mental stamina far more comprehensively than the dash of T20 and the familiar rhythms of Test cricket.

When played by two roughly equally competitive sides, it is the most exacting day cricketers face on a field and it is understandable why those who believe the results have no consequence and quickly fade into the memory and some of those multiformat players who have been exploited and exhausted by the merciless, rapacious schedule think its day has come.

But here's the thing. It remains remarkably popular with paying spectators and broadcasters. Look at the size of the crowds in India for 50-over matches compared with Test matches, in Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies as well, of course, as Australia and India. Look at the broadcast income it generates via Star for the BCCI and the fact that scrapping it, Wasim Akram's intervention notwithstanding, is primarily an English preoccupation and I think it's a non-starter.

Story continues

If you consider that the rest of the world still embraces it, broadcasters can wallpaper their channels with up to eight hours of coverage, and people here are still willing to pay £80 plus to sell out stadiums, one can only conclude that there's plenty of life in the old dog yet.

Is that the same for the core of England's World Cup-winning side? You can read Nick Hoult's perceptive analysis of what exactly has gone wrong by clicking here. England have problems with bedding in new leadership, cobbling together an incisive attack in the absence of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood and Olly Stone and integrating relatively inexperienced players such as Liam Livingstone and, today possibly, Phil Salt. It will take time.

The good thing is that Matthew Mott and Buttler are shrewd enough to know peaking 15 months out from beginning their World Cup defence is no good to anyone, particularly with so many absences and Stokes' retirement. Let's see where they are this time next year before starting to call time on this team, let alone the whole future of 50-over international cricket. Rob Bagchi