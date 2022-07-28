England vs South Africa live: score and latest updates from the second T20 in Cardiff

Harri Thomas
·4 min read
england vs south africa live 2nd t20 score updates cardiff&nbsp; - Getty Images Europe
06:19 PM

Liam Livingstone speaks with Sky Sports:

You want to take the momentum from last night that we had, and carry it on tonight.

Obviously it's a lot bigger square here, but you reassess conditions and get ready to go.

My experiences around the world, playing in different competitions in different environments has improved my game massively.

We know everybody's strengths, everybody's weaknesses and we chat about it. That's the special thing we have in that dressing room.

06:10 PM

Jos Buttler speaks with Sky Sports on winning the toss and choosing to field first

We like to try and chase if we can, different dimensions from yesterday.

I think the dimensions are different. I think for us as a team it's trying to park last night, turning up today, being adaptable, reading the conditions well and playing accordingly.

06:04 PM

The two teams

ENGLAND XI TO FACE SOUTH AFRICA: Roy, Buttler (c), Malan, Bairstow, Livingstone, Moeen, Curran, Jordan, Rashid, Gleeson, Topley

SOUTH AFRICA XI TO FACE ENGLAND: De Kock, R Hendricks, Rossouw, Klaasen, Miller (c), Stubbs, Phelukwayo, Rabada, Ngidi, Maharaj, Shamsi

06:03 PM

Unchanged teams

South Africa continue to leave out a couple of big names.

06:01 PM

England win the toss

They elect to bowl.

England captain Jos Buttler (L) and South Africa captain David Miller&nbsp; - Getty Images Europe
05:50 PM

Will Jonny Bairstow maintain his form tonight?

Last night, he hit eight sixes and three fours to help guide England to 234-6 after being put in to bat at Bristol.

Jonny Bairstow - AP
05:41 PM

The forecast

A little cooler in Cardiff tonight, with temperatures set to drop into the teens shortly into the match.

Fortunately, though, there's a very low chance of rain, so play should be uninterrupted.

05:38 PM

More sixes than ever and the fastest 50 in England's T20 history

Read our match report from England's 41 run win over South Africa yesterday, the first in the series.

04:19 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the 2nd match in the Twenty20 international series between England and South Africa, taking place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

England won the first game of the three-match series in Bristol last night by 41 runs, with Moeen Ali hitting England's quickest T20 half-century and Jonny Bairstow coming within 10 of his century.

South Africa slumped to 7-2 after two overs and could only make 193-8 in response to England's 234, despite Tristan Stubbs' 72 off 28 balls.

South Africa captain David Miller insisted there is still plenty to play for even after last night's defeat. The series concludes in Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Miller said: "They demolished us in the last 10 but we dropped four or five catches which cost us massively in the field.

"They executed their plans at the back end better than us.

"It was a great wicket and the boys put on a mammoth total. Phenomenal knock by Stubbsy (Tristan Stubbs), extremely disappointing result but there's another two to get it right."

Moeen made the most of the modest dimensions of Bristol's Seat Unique Stadium, reaching his 50 in just 16 balls, beating teammate Liam Livingstone's year-old record by a single delivery.

He said: "It means a lot, there are guys in our changing room who score quickly and now I can brag about fastest 50 in T20 cricket for England. I'll go in the dressing room and give it big ones.

"It's something great to be proud of, but I'm sure it will be broken soon. This was a nice-sized ground for someone like myself, who isn't the most massive hitter of a ball like some of the boys.

"You can hit sixes here, you pick the bowlers you fancy and go after them. I just had a look at a couple of balls then played my shots."

In their total of 234 for six against the tourists, their second highest ever in a T20 international, England hit more sixes than ever before in a T20 international, 20 of them.

