England vs South Africa live: Score and match updates from first T20 at Bristol

england vs south africa live 1st t20 score updates bristol - ACTION IMAGES

05:45 PM

Good news is that...

...unlike the last ODI, rain is not set to be a factor in this match - HURRAH!

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt partake in some pre-match exercises - ACTION IMAGES

03:21 PM

England with last-chance to get back to winning ways before World Cup

By Scyld Berry

So stacked is England’s T20 team with experts in the shortest international format that their supporters could be forgiven for thinking that their recent results reflect this expertise, but this is far from true.

Of England’s past 10 T20 internationals, they have won three and lost seven. Whether the captain has been Eoin Morgan or Jos Buttler, whether the coach has been Chris Silverwood or Matthew Mott, England have been as humdrum as their Test side has been inspired - and their opening fixture in the T20 World Cup, against Afghanistan in Perth, is on 22 October, fewer than three months away.

England’s three-match Vitality T20 series against South Africa is therefore the last chance for worm-turning this summer. Some spark has to prompt some combustion, otherwise England’s attitude going into this autumn’s World Cup will have to be that it can come right on the night: witness Australia being equally humdrum in T20 internationals until they took off and won last autumn’s World Cup in the UAE.

England’s poor T20 sequence began when they last faced South Africa, in a qualifying game in Sharjah last November. England were favourites to win that World Cup, but the wheels came off and they have stayed off.

This lack of dynamism in England’s T20 cricket, no matter the captain or coach, suggests refreshing of the personnel with some younger players. Reece Topley has been England’s white-ball success this summer so far; Phil Salt may have a chance now that Morgan has retired or if injury rules out Jonny Bairstow, who left training on Monday with ice packs and strapping around his left knee after being pictured carrying team-mate Sam Curran earlier in the day. Or maybe Harry Brook, who has faced only 54 balls in T20 internationals so far, will be given a chance up the order.

Harry Brooks could have a chance to stake his claim for a permanent starting spot - ACTION IMAGES

What prevents England bringing in more youth is that so many of their senior players, aged 34 and over, are indispensable. Their two spinners, for a start, are 35 in the case of Moeen Ali and 34 in the case of Adil Rashid - and after Matt Parkinson’s failure to make his case (if his lack of batting can be excused, his fielding off his own bowling can’t), the nearest successor is half their age, Rehan Ahmed, Leicestershire’s 17 year-old legspinner.

Richard Gleeson, aged 34, has seized the chance to fill the vacancies left by so many injured right-arm fast bowlers, most notably Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. And Dawid Malan, also 34, instead of volunteering for retirement, played the brilliant innings - 77 off 39 balls - which enabled England to win their dead-rubber T20 against India a fortnight ago.

Malan had been making himself into a latter-day version of Jonathan Trott. As a steady and consistent but never scintillating No 3 in England’s 50-over side, Trott guaranteed that England would make a good total but not a very good total. Malan had been offering the same deal, only to find this new gear at Trent Bridge.

South Africa have found a way to refresh instantly under David Miller, who leads in the absence of Temba Bavuma with an elbow injury. Rilee Rossouw, having become a Kolpak, returns to South Africa’s white-ball teams after six years’ absence, aged 32. A lefthander with the most powerful of pulls, Rossouw scored 623 runs in the Vitality Blast for Somerset at almost two runs per ball.

As Bristol’s dimensions are similar to Cardiff’s, the second venue, with short straight boundaries, the bowlers of both countries can be expected to bowl back of a length with a view to being hit square, rather than pitch it up hopefully to swing or spin. England normally field only one spinner at Bristol so Moeen is more likely to miss out than Rashid, who repeated he has had no contact with Brendon McCullum about a Test comeback since their brief chat when McCullum was appointed Test coach.

Teams

England (possible): J Roy, J Bairstow, D Malan, J Buttler (wkt and capt), L Livingstone, H Brook, S Curran, C Jordan, D Willey, A Rashid and R Gleeson

South Africa (possible): Q de Kock (wkt), A Markram, R Rossouw, R van der Dussen, D Miller (capt), D Pretorius, W Parnell, K Rabada, A Nortje, L Ngidi and T Shamsi