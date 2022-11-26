England vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Arendse finishes off superb Springboks try

England play South Africa at Twickenham this afternon in their final autumn international before a huge 2023.

Eddie Jones will be pleased by the late rally to snatch a draw against New Zealand, but a victory over the world champions would be a real statement ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

The Springboks are also eager to beat one of the contenders for next year’s showpiece event, having come unstuck in tight contests with France and Ireland before bouncing back with victory over Italy last week.

Jones has made a point of “respecting” referees too, seen as a dig at his South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus, who will complete his matchday ban this weekend after being reprimanded for a series of sarcastic tweets criticising officials.

Follow all the action from Twickenham with our live blog below:

England vs South Africa latest updates

England take on South Africa in the final autumn international of 2022

33’ - TRY! Brilliant Arendse step finishes off superb Springboks score (ENG 3-11 RSA)

19’ - PENALTY! De Klerk levels the scores (ENG 3-3 RSA)

13’ - PENALTY! Farrell slots three points after early penalty misses by both sides (ENG 3-0 RSA)

England produced a stunning comeback to snatch a draw with the All Blacks last week

The Springboks handily beat Italy a week ago after losses to France and Ireland

TRY! England 3-11 SOUTH AFRICA (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 33 minutes)

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last! A delightful, delicious South African score!

Magnificent from the Springboks. Damian Willemse takes Freddie Steward’s high bomb and spots that the England full-back is isolated as he chases, Willemse jumps to his right, Kurt-Lee Arendse a useful, perfectly legal shield in the way, allowing Willemse to sprint up the right and away from a toiling Jamie George.

Willemse passes inwards for Willie le Roux, who draws Jonny May and puts Arendse in to the corner. How this game needed that!

DROP GOAL! England 3-6 SOUTH AFRICA (Damian Willemse drop goal, 31 minutes)

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A drop goal! This odd first half continues as South Africa eventually tire of playing aimless phases just outside England’s 22, Damian Willemse dropping back and slotting a pleasantly-struck drop kick.

England 3-3 South Africa, 29 minutes

18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tommy Freeman and Freddie Steward get themselves in a tangle, England’s two young back three members making a mess as South Africa begin to get some consistent joy in the air.

England 3-3 South Africa, 28 minutes

18:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England earn a free kick at the scrum, which is pumped high into the Twickenham high.

A not dissmiliar return from South Africa once more evades English hands, with Marcus Smith required to show his powers of escapology after scramblig back on to a fly-hacked ball. Jack van Poortvliet’s clearance then deflects into touch off South African hands.

England 3-3 South Africa, 27 minutes

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a scrappy old start, this. Nearly half an hour in and still there has been little flow to the contest, England shelling South Africa’s latest aerial assault. The Springboks will feed a scrum on the fringes of the hosts’ 22.

The staccato nature of this encounter has not been helped by breaks in play that have come all too regularly - for some reason, both sets of players take another pause for some water before the set piece.

(Getty Images)

England 3-3 South Africa, 26 minutes

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Held up! Outstanding defence from England at the front of the lineout as South Africa vary their play, Eben Etzebeth returning to Bongi Mbonambi off the top with Siya Kolisi then charging on to his hooker’s pop. England stem his flow, holding him up off the floor over the line to earn a goalline drop out.

England 3-3 South Africa, 25 minutes

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They do, four backs piling in to lend their mass to the maul’s might. It makes little progress but England have infringed again.

England 3-3 South Africa, 24 minutes

17:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa maul, and maul in muscular manner - England penalised.

Faf de Klerk opts to kick for the corner, just about finding it. South Africa, you think, will drive again.

England 3-3 South Africa, 23 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And another error from one of England’s Messrs Dependable - Freddie Steward’s long punt travels out on the full.

Missed penalty! England 3-3 South Africa, 22 minutes

17:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Blimey! That might be even worse than the first from Owen Farrell, a snap hook from the tee and finding the hazard some way to the left of the posts.

England 3-3 South Africa, 20 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s shapes look nicely formed in these opening skirmishes, forwards and backs interchanging well and working openings in the South African defensive line. A grubber through is collected by Springbok hands but Tom Curry collects the return, and there looks to be space on the right as Billy Vunipola instead opts for a Route One approach.

Owen Farrell is tackled off the ball as England try to launch again. Penalty to the hosts.

PENALTY! England 3-3 SOUTH AFRICA (Faf de Klerk penalty, 19 minutes)

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are plenty of South Africans in for this one - a warm cheer around Twickenham as Faf de Klerk makes right on his earlier miss with his footing this time secure.

England 3-0 South Africa, 17 minutes

17:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The busy Coles is involved again as Evan Roos tries to make inroads around the corner. Coles locks his left arm around the neck of the South Africa number eight - he is penalised, and Faf de Klerk will bid to level things up.

England 3-0 South Africa, 16 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Faf de Klerk scurries blind from the back of a powerful South African scrum, with England doing well to scramble back in enough number to get to the scrum half’s stab through. Alex Coles is hauled out of play.

England 3-0 South Africa, 15 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Space appears for England on the left edge with Jack van Poortvliet’s service sharp. Marcus Smith is forced to stoop to floor to collect his scrum half’s pass, though, hurling away a pass in a hurried manner that Owen Farrell can only slap forward to Manu Tuilagi. South Africa will have a scrum.

England 3-0 South Africa, 14 minutes

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England line speed looks strong so far, with Jonny Hill, Alex Coles and Maro Itoje - England’s three long limbed lumberers - up in the face of a clutch of South African forwards as Faf de Klerk flicks away from a ruck.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 3-0 South Africa (Owen Farrell penalty, 13 minutes)

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A perhaps necessary nerve-steadier for Owen Farrell after that uncharacteristic opening miss. A confident stride up to the ball and through it flies to get the scoring underway.

England 0-0 South Africa, 12 minutes

17:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Angus Gardner calls both front rows into his office for a chat after releasing a displeased huff on the whistle after the scrum fails to set properly.

The Australian referee waits for the next scrum to fracture before awarding the penalty England’s way with Frans Malherbe turned in.

England 0-0 South Africa, 10 minutes

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Freddie Steward is up in pursuit of Marcus Smith’s latest hanging punt, with Damian Willemse high above the England full back but unable to take cleanly.

Tommy Freeman briefly threatens to round the South African defence on the far left, but can’t remain infield. Back for the England scrum.

Missed penalty! England 0-0 South Africa, 9 minutes

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wow. That’s a shocking miss from Owen Farrell, tugging it to the left inexplicably from bang in front. Curious - the England captain insisted yesterday that he had kicked normally all week after taking a bang during last week’s game, but that was a horrible start from the tee.

England 0-0 South Africa, 8 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Angus Gardner whistles England’s way again with South Africa’s midfield up too soon at the lineout. Owen Farrell will seek to succeed where Faf de Klerk failed...

England 0-0 South Africa, 7 minutes

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Maro Itoje hits Marvin Orie as the lock lands after taking another English drop-kick, this time from the 22, and in pile a clutch of English forwards in support to earn a penalty.

Missed penalty! England 0-0 South Africa, 6 minutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An unfortunate slip for Faf de Klerk right as he makes contact with his left peg. The ball is thus pushed away - three points gone for South Africa.

England 0-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mako Vunipola comes under pressure from Malherbe once more and slips his bind. Penalty to South Africa - Faf de Klerk is on kicking duties and takes the tee.

England 0-0 South Africa, 3 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mako Vunipola fails to take the heat of the hit from Frans Malherbe, and is duly free kicked.

Faf de Klerk gives brief thought to taking a quick tap, but is soon back in position to feed as his forwards get ready to scrum again.

England 0-0 South Africa, 2 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The rarest of aerial errors from Freddie Steward draws a shocked gasp from the Twickenham crowd, the England full back taking his eye off the ball at the last moment as South Africa chased hard up the left.

The Springboks will have the scrum feed 35 metres from the England line.

England 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute

17:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lifted Marvin Orie takes a hanging kick off very competently, and Faf de Klerk kicks long upfield.

Marcus Smith returns with his own hoist, with Willie Le Roux taking nicely.

England turnover possession! Kyle Sinckler rushes up into the South African 22, but Franco Mostert is swiftly in to win back the ball.

KICK OFF!

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England vs South Africa is underway!

Off we go!

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right - to action. England are in white, South Africa in green.

Owen Farrell will kick things off.

Doddie Weir passes away

17:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two fine anthems here at Twickenham, but some rather sad news has landed just before kick off, with Scotland confirming that the great Doddie Weir has passed away. A titan on and off the pitch - our thoughts are with his family and friends.

And out come the rest of them

17:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa and England follow Tuilagi out as the fireworks and flames fly.

Manu Tuilagi hits 50

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

First out of the Twickenham tunnel is Manu Tuilagi to a great roar from the home fans, the centre swinging those great muscular arms back and forth as he readies himself for his fourth and final task of the autumn.

Team News - South Africa

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With their England and France-based players unavailable due to this game taking place outside of the World Rugby stipulated Test window, South Africa are forced to make a number of changes. Evan Roos wins his third cap at number eight, while Eben Etzebeth partners Marvin Orie in the second row after missing out on the win over Italy.

Despite Manie Libbok’s impressive showing in Genoa, Damian Willemse remains at fly-half, while Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are reunited in midfield. The bench is intriguing, too, with plenty of breakdown threat held in reserve, including two flankers in Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith.

South Africa XV: O Nche, B Mbonambi, F Malherbe; E Etzebeth, M Orie; S Kolisi (capt.), F Mostert, E Roos; F de Klerk, D Willemse; M Mapimpi, D de Allende, J Kriel, K-L Arendse; W le Roux.

Replacements: M Marx, S Kitshoff, T du Toit, M van Staden, K Smith; J Hendrikse, M Libbok, C Moodie.

Team News - England

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a “horses for courses” England selection, according to Eddie Jones, with an emphasis on extra brawn and bounce in the forwards. The head coach believes a third specialist lineout jumper is essential to combat the Springboks, which opens an opportunity for Alex Coles on the blindside, while Mako Vunipola and Jamie George are in from the start with Jones feeling that the punch that Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie could offer later in the game may be valuable against South Africa’s so-called “Bomb Squad”.

Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance of the autumn on the wing after a promising tour of Australia in the summer, while Manu Tuilagi finally hits 50 caps - 134 England games and more than 11 years after the centre made his international debut.

England XV: M Vunipola, J George, K Sinckler; M Itoje, J Hill; A Coles, T Curry, B Vunipola; J van Poortvliet, M Smith; J May, O Farrell, M Tuilagi, T Freeman; F Steward.

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie, E Genge, W Stuart, D Ribbans, S Simmonds; B Youngs, H Slade, J Nowell

On to England vs South Africa...

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll have the full post-mortem on another horrible defeat for Wales over the next few days, but for now we must switch our attentions to Twickenham, where both sets of players have just disappeared down the tunnel and are preparing for kick off...

F/T! Wales 34-39 Australia

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Welsh players look to the heavens, wondering quite how they managed to throw that away. It was so much better from Wayne Pivac’s side, but a horrific final quarter collapse condemns them to another demoralising home defeat. Will Pivac survive to go again in the Six Nations?

As for Australia, what fight they showed at the end. Given the injuries they had to contend with ahead of this game, and the predicament they found themselves in on 60 minutes, that’s a quite brilliant win.

FULL TIME! WALES 34-39 AUSTRALIA

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Wales 34-39 Australia, 81 minutes

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales play off the top into midfield. One by one their forwards are launched into the Wallabies’ wall, the gold bricks remaining firm in their structure.

Australia have the ball! Away it is punted into the crowd and they’ve snatched a remarkable victory!

Wales 34-39 Australia, 80 minutes

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Wales! Matthew Carley is the friendly bartender at the last chance saloon, penalising an Australian supporting player for going off their feet as they try to clearout a ruck.

Wales kick down into the Australian 22. This will be the final play.

TRY! Wales 34-37 AUSTRALIA (Lachlan Lonergan try, 79 minutes)

17:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What an extraordinary turnaround!

Nawaqanitawase started a merry dance up the left, Fraser McReight and Tate McDermott swapping in and providing perfect support. McDermott was cut in half from behind by Josh Macleod but hung on, ensuring the ball is quick.

To the right, and Kieran Hardy can’t quite gather as he tries to intercept. The ball spills free, bouncing up for Lachlan Lonergan, who scampers in to put Australia into an improbable lead.

Noah Lolesio converts with just a minute for his side to see out for the win.

Wales 34-32 Australia, 78 minutes

17:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time Nawaqanitawase cuts into space! Through pour his Australian teammates with Wales in real strife...

Wales 34-32 Australia, 77 minutes

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There must surely be spaces for Australia against 13 men - can the Wallabies find them? They search in the wider confines, but bodies are across to Mark Nawaqanitawase before he can make much metreage up the left.

Kicked away! Good defence from Wales to force Australia to play territory with no obvious attacking options apparent.

Wales 34-32 Australia, 75 minutes

17:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

...But it matters not as Wales are penalised!

Wales 34-32 Australia, 74 minutes

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An error from Australia at the restart! There is little pressure on Tom Wright as he settles beneath it, but through his arms it tumbles.

Knock on. Wales take off Alex Cuthbert and bring Ken Owens back on to ensure they have a qualified hooker on...

PENALTY TRY! Wales 34-32 AUSTRALIA (73 minutes)

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty try! Ryan Elias is deemed to have caused the collapse of the Australian maul and Matthew Carley trots beneath the posts after a consultation with the TMO.

It’s all falling apart for Wales. Elias will spend the remainder of this contest in the sin bin, with Justin Tipuric still more than three minutes away from a return. Australia now trail by only two.

TMO check! Wales 34-25 Australia, 73 minutes

17:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down comes the maul in a heap in-goal - where is the ball? Matthew Carley peers in between the tangled limbs - he can’t quite spot it. Can the TMO?

Wales 34-25 Australia, 72 minutes

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia draw a penalty as they sustain an effort inside the Welsh 22. Take the points and make it a single score game?

Nope, to the corner!

Wales 34-25 Australia, 71 minutes

17:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This could be a grand finish. Australia, with a man advantage, are encouraged to play, keeping the ball alive even with Wales up quickly in their faces. Space opens on the blindside and Fraser McReight wisely finds it, waiting for Tate McDermott to join him in support after the scrum half had passed to the flanker.

McDermott kicks on with Mark Nawaqanitawase chasing hard. Joe Hawkins covers superbly but can’t get any kind of purchase on his clearance, knocking on as he tries to regather.

TRY! Wales 34-25 AUSTRALIA (Mark Nawaqanitawse try, 68 minutes)

16:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s life in this contest yet!

Shrewd thinking from the Wallabies, attacking the space at the back of the Welsh defensive lineout that Justin Tipuric might usually occupy.

Lachlan Lonergan hits his jumper and then takes a pass, peeling around and forcing Jac Morgan to step up and in to hit him. Lonergan’s blind inside ball hits an onrushing Mark Nawaqanitawase, angling off the blindside wing with his huge thighs pumping and charging up through an open gorge in the Welsh defence.

Alex Cuthbert and Rhys Priestland can’t deny the wing; over goes the conversion to move Australia even nearer.

YELLOW CARD! Justin Tipuric is sent to the sin bin! Wales 34-18 Australia, 67 minutes

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hang on - Samu’s stumble was caused by a surreptitious trip from Justin Tipuric. That’s a good spot from the TMO - Matthew Carley sends the Wales captain from the field as he produces a yellow card.

Wales 34-18 Australia, 66 minutes

16:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia launch a long clearance up field.

Intercepted! A smart intervention from Pete Samu, shooting out of the line to snare the pass as Wales look to attack near halfway.

Samu can’t quite keep his feet, stumbling as he takes it and then eventually hitting the deck. Australia then opt to kick the ball away with support to the wide outside on the right lacking.

Wales 34-18 Australia, 65 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Welsh forwards traipse up to the five-metre line in the right corner.

This time, they can’t capitalise, their close-in attack quickly disjointed and the ball soon knocked on.

Wales 34-18 Australia, 64 minutes

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales get a nudge on and win yet another penalty at the scrum.

Wales 34-18 Australia, 62 minutes

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vital tackle from Tate McDermott! Ned Hanigan’s pass is in front of his Australian teammate, and bounces invitingly for Rio Dyer. The runway seemingly clears for Dyer, who readies himself for take off, but McDermott manages to dive low and grab the landing gear to prevent Dyer racing away. Australia then knock on contesting at the ruck.

Wales 34-18 Australia, 61 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s slightly loose from Josh Adams, skewing a punt off the outside of his right boot and sending it tumbling down some five yards over the touchline. Australian possession inside the Welsh half.

Wales 34-18 Australia, 60 minutes

16:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia just about clear Wales’ front jumper to connect at the lineout, allowing McDermott a second chance at a clearance. The replacement scrum half produces a rather better effort.

Wales look to attack blind, but Kieran Hardy spills an offload just as the tramline starts to look vacant.

Wales 34-18 Australia, 59 minutes

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dillon Lewis departs after a strong afternoon of scrummaging work; Tomas Francis makes his return on the Welsh tighthead.

Australia take the restart well enough.

Charge down! Adam Beard lifts his long limbs high to block Tate McDermott’s box kick, but can’t quite gather the loose ball on the hop, and Jac Morgan then trundles it into touch of his knee.

TRY! Wales 34-18 AUSTRALIA (Mark Nawaqanitawse try, 58 minutes)

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hope for Australia!

With penalty advantage, the Wallabies play to the left. Noah Lolesio churns his feet, inviting the defence forward and then pulling back for Len Ikitau. Ikitau shifts onwards to Mark Nawaqanitawase, who fixes Alex Cuthbert with snaking hips, creating the sliver of space he needs to dive over in the corner.

Wales 34-13 Australia, 56 minutes

16:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Priestland is swiftly to work, scampering back to collect an Australian toe ahead, and forced over his own line.

Wales 34-13 Australia, 55 minutes

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It appears both sides will be bringing on new fly-halves - Noah Lolesio is stripped and ready for Australia.

Gareth Anscombe sucks on some oxygen as he is helped from the field, arm in a makeshift sling. Another unfortunate injury for a player with such wretched luck.

Wales have two tens from which to pick on the bench - Rhys Priestland is on ahead of Sam Costelow.

Wales 34-13 Australia, 54 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After England’s comeback last week, I daren’t write Australia off here, but this is starting to get a little worrying for the Wallabies with all of the momentum with Wales since the resumption.

Oh dear, that doesn’t look good - Gareth Anscombe lets out an anguished cry and reaches for his right shoulder after missing a tackle on the right.

TRY! WALES 34-13 Australia (Rio Dyer try, 52 minutes)

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And over in the corner goes the young wing!

Very nicely taken by Wales. Gareth Thomas carries with good support, the prop’s presentation ensuring the ball is quick for Kieran Hardy. Gareth Anscombe takes his half-back partner’s pass and singes the eyebrows of the Australian wide defence with a fizzed miss ball - Rio Dyer collects and has the simple job of grounding in the corner.

Anscombe adds the extra two and Wales have begun to canter out of sight.

Wales 27-13 Australia, 51 minutes

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last, Australia get their set-piece defence right, steeling themselves to deny the drive. Kieran Hardy pulls the ball out, but Rio Dyer is stood up on the line.

Wales stay patient. Back to Dyer!....

Wales 27-13 Australia, 50 minutes

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales maul some more; Australia are penalised again, drawing another word of warning about discipline from referee Carley.

Into the corner Wales kick.

Wales 27-13 Australia, 49 minutes

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are back up to 14 with Jake Gordon at last permitted to return.

And Wales’ maul is really making a mark now. Adam Beard takes the kick off and immediately calls in the heavy artillery, Australia only able to halt the drive when it has advanced up past the half-way line. The Wallabies’ hauling down of the maul forces Matthew Carley to again penalise the Australians.

TRY! WALES 27-13 Australia (Jac Morgan try, 48 minutes)

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rapid rumble and Jac Morgan has his second!

These may not be particularly optimistic times for Welsh sports fans but Morgan is having quite the fortnight. Justin Tipuric takes at the tail, the rest of the Welsh forwards sweeping in behind their captain with Morgan the buried beneficiary as the maul goes over.

Gareth Anscombe converts.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 46 minutes

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales maul, marching forth with muscular menace. Australia are penalised; Gareth Anscombe tasks his forwards with producing more of the same from further up the left touchline.

Jake Gordon is almost ready to return, but is kept from the field with a 13-man Australian side readying themselves for the defensive set.

YELLOW CARD! Tom Robertson is sent to the sin bin! Wales 20-13 Australia, 45 minutes

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another scrum penalty against Australia, and Matthew Carley is reaching for yellow again. James Slipper was warned before half time after a succession of infringements - Tom Robertson replaced the Australia captain at half time and is sent to the sin bin.

The Wallabies drop to 13 men for the next three minutes or so.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 44 minutes

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The next Australian possession ends when Allan Alaalatoa is caught off guard by a pass, the prop almost startled by the arrival of a pass that he thought was destined for the man inside him.

Missed penalty! Wales 20-13 Australi, 42 minutes

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the upright! A loud thud off the boot and then a great clang off the post as Hodge’s great hoist slams into the right-hand post and rebounds into Welsh hands.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 41 minutes

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Wallabies’ scrum half Jake Gordon remains in the sin bin, so in steps a teammate to feed Reece Hodge and allow the centre to clear Australian lines.

Wales are then offside as they attempt to chase a high kick. This might be in Hodge’s range - he’s got plenty of leg, and he’ll have a go from 53 metres out...

The second half is underway!

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales get things restarted.

Back out there: Wales 20-13 Australia

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jac Morgan turns his neck to the left and then the right, working out the kinks after that busy first half.

40 minutes of rugby left in 2022 for Wales and Australia.

H/T: Wales 20-13 Australia

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Might Wales rue that late miss at the end of the half, though? A 14-point half-time lead would have looked very imposing indeed.

H/T: WALES 20-13 AUSTRALIA

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was rather better than anticipated, all told. Both sides have been lively with ball-in-hand, with Wales particularly so. Alun Wyn Jones has produced two moments of real skill but Jac Morgan has really starred, full of vim and vigour and creating dents whenever he has carried.

Superb work from Jac Morgan 🙌



Wales are into the lead in their final #AutumnNationsSeries match of the year 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WALvAUS pic.twitter.com/retDHM2pxu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 26, 2022

HALF TIME! WALES 20-13 AUSTRALIA

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Wales 20-13 Australia, 42 minutes

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Held up! Much better at the set piece from Australia and the defence is stern thereafter. It’s all rather simple for them, to be fair, Taulupe Faletau passing early to Kieran Hardy, who is both stood up and held up by Tom Wright et al. as he tries to power over.

That’ll do us for the first half.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 42 minutes

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Held up! Much better at the set piece from Australia and the defence is stern thereafter. It’s all rather simple for them, to be fair, Taulupe Faletau passing early to Kieran Hardy, who is both stood up and held up by Tom Wright et al. as he tries to power over.

That’ll do us for the first half.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 41 minutes

16:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Peeeeeep, peep! Two whistles from Matthew Carley as Australia are pinged again. Just a chat for captain James Slipper - for now, at least...

Wales 20-13 Australia, 40 minutes

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The clock ticks into the red as Allan Alaalatoa is penalised for stepping out. Once more unto the breach for the Welsh forwards as they seek to finish the half with a score.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 39 minutes

16:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twice the scrum goes down, with Matthew Carley first resetting and then impatiently blowing on his whistle - Australia pinged. Wales will have another go.

YELLOW CARD! Jake Gordon is sent to the sin bin! Wales 20-13 Australia, 38 minutes

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jake Gordon protests as Matthew Carley reaches into his pocket to retrieve the yellow card. His knock on was in the tackle, as Gordon correctly puts forward as his defence, but the scrum half had never managed to get back onside as Kieran Hardy tried to shift the ball away from the ruck.

Off he’ll go for a stint on the naughty step - Wales opt to scrum.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 37 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rio Dyer scorches up the left touchline. Is he over? No! Somehow denied by three desperate Australians.

Kieran Hardy has the ball knocked out of his hands by an offside player. It will be at least a penalty for Wales, and this will need a further look to decide on the correct sanction...

Wales 20-13 Australia, 36 minutes

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales have looked dangerous every time they’ve had the ball. There is plenty of fizz about their attack as they play again inside the Australia half.

TRY! Wales 20-13 AUSTRALIA (Folau Fainga’a try, 34 minutes)

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No evidence to overturn the decision - Folau Fainga’a’s score is good!

Just reward for the hooker, who had hit his man at the back of the lineout perfectly with Justin Tipuric up to challenge. It was slow to develop, but Jake Gordon remained patient and did not extract the ball, allowing Fainga’a to bide his time and eject himself from the back of the rumbling mass at the right time.

Try? Wales 20-6 Australia, 34 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slowly, slowly, Australia begin to heave it forward - Jake Gordon thinks his forwards have scored, and Matt Carley’s on-field call is a try. Upstairs for a look...

Wales 20-6 Australia, 32 minutes

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia look to maul, but are immediately stalled. Illegally, though - Alun Wyn Jones drove in too soon before the lifted player had come to floor.

Hodge prods further up the touchline.

Wales 20-6 Australia, 31 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

George North stays down and receives some treatment, inadvertently taking a stud or two in the face after making a double tackle on Fraser McReight. With the blood mopped up, he rejoins his teammates.

Australia opt for the corner, with Reece Hodge’s banana curving out ten metres from the Welsh line.

Wales 20-6 Australia, 30 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jordan Petaia takes a high ball in a commanding manner, and his teammates soon draw a penalty advantage.

Nawaqintawase twice shows well, sending away Welshmen with a full extension of his arms, but a stooping Folau Fainga’a can’t take a low pass as space appears in front of the hooker. Still, back for the penalty, which was a high shot on the right.

Wales 20-6 Australia, 29 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is a real energy to this game, which is both a surprise, given we are at the end of a long autumn, and rather pleasing.

Australia nearly unlock the Welsh fringe defence, Len Ikitau’s feet funky and fend fierce, but there are feet in touch before Mark Nawaqintawase can collect a pass.

PENALTY! WALES 20-6 Australia (Gareth Anscombe, 28 minutes)

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over it goes after another clean dispatch from Gareth Anscombe’s instep.

Wales 17-6 Australia, 26 minutes

15:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jac Morgan has had a very, very bright start. He beats two or three would-be tacklers on a pinball angled charge, arms and legs working like pistons in the engine - up and down, up and down - as he canters forth.

Fraser McReight dives at the feet of Alun Wyn Jones - there are no arms in the flanker’s tackle and Wales will have the chance to add to their lead.

Wales 17-6 Australia, 25 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty each way: Matt Carley whistles first against Wales, allowing Jake Gordon to tap quickly, and then against Australia as Gordon’s hasty hurry away leaves him isolated.

TRY! WALES 17-6 Australia (Taulupe Faletau try, 23 minutes)

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He has!

Another gem created by the Welsh forwards, with Alun Wyn Jones producing another deft moment of dexterity out the back door to connect with a teammate. Justin Tipuric makes a hard charge to suck the Australians in, and then it is a simple draw and pass job, with Taulupe Faletau the end man on the line.

Faletau forces over in the corner, with TMO Joy Neville requiring only the briefest of looks to confirm he’d kept the chalk off his boots and grounded cleanly. Gareth Anscombe converts from the touchline, too.

(Getty Images)

Wales 10-6 Australia, 22 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Wales scrum goes to work again, earning another penalty advantage.

Through the hands they go, creating room on the right. Has Taulupe Faletau squeezed over in the corner?

Wales 10-6 Australia, 21 minutes

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That makes it even better - Folau Fainga’a throw to the tail drifts away from his hoisted teammate and into Welsh hands. Wales can’t capitalise, but Matthew Carley brings them back for a scrum for the not straight lineout.

Wales 10-6 Australia, 20 minutes

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a much better restart drill from the Welsh. Kieran Hardy collects inside his own 22 and drives a powerful punt up to the other side of halfway.

PENALTY! WALES 10-6 Australia (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 19 minutes)

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Beautifully struck by Anscombe from 35 metres or so, just inside the 15-metre line. Simple enough, but crisply done.

Wales 7-6 Australia, 18 minutes

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is definitely an improved continuity about the Welsh attack so far. They work up towards 15 phases with good energy, Jac Morgan again showing well in the carry to earn a penalty.

Gareth Anscombe will line it up...

PENALTY! Wales 7-6 AUSTRALIA (Ben Donaldson, 16 minutes)

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Donaldson’s boot is true again.

