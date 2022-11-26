England vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest score, updates, lineups, TV for Autumn Nations Series

Nick Purewal and George Flood
·12 min read

England vs South Africa - LIVE!

The world champion Springboks visit Twickenham as the Autumn Nations Series draws to a close this evening. England head into what promises to be a bruising encounter full of confidence after their incredible last-gasp comeback to claim a thrilling draw with New Zealand last weekend. Three tries in the final eight minutes saw Eddie Jones’ side eradicate a 19-point All Blacks lead in the blink of an eye in utterly extraordinary scenes.

Like England, who have also beaten Japan after being stunned at home by Argentina, South Africa have endured a patchy month, being narrowly beaten by Ireland and France before drubbing Italy. They arrive in south-west London without their European-based players and with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus dominating headlines amid another ban for his controversial social media criticism of referees.

This is only the second meeting between the sides since the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama, with Marcus Smith’s late penalty proving decisive 12 months ago. Follow England vs South Africa live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

England vs South Africa latest news

  • Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT, Twickenham

  • How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

  • England team news: Four changes from All Blacks draw

  • South Africa team news: Europe-based stars miss out

  • Lineups in full

  • Prediction: England to shade physical contest

Jones: We must respect referees

16:33 , George Flood

Eddie Jones joked that Erasmus might pull a Jose Mourinho at Twickenham this evening as he serves the second week of his latest ban, having also been barred from the Italy Test in Genoa last Saturday.

“He might come in a laundry box,” joked the England head coach. “That’s been done before hasn’t it? I’m sure he will get in there somehow. The only thing I’d say is that we have to respect the referees and look after the referees. They’re an important part of our game.”

Expanding on that latter point after his own controversies in the past, Jones added: “Since [1998] I have accepted the fact we shouldn’t speak about referees.

“To me it’s simple. Play the game, the referee’s in charge, if he makes mistakes let’s accept it. If we want to have a contest game, referees are going to make mistakes. If we don’t let’s play basketball, let’s call it basketball. I’m not perfect.

“I’ve said things that probably haven’t been right but the longer I’ve coached the more I accept we’ve got to look after the referees.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

16:28 , George Flood

Here’s more from South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber on those “facts” that have not yet been made public...

“I think it probably will come out,” he added.

“There’s a lot of confidentiality that we’re not allowed to talk about with media. It’s stuff we can’t discuss but we know the facts, we share with the players and everyone within the group.

“We can’t control narratives of other people’s opinion about us. Whatever people think about us, they think about us but we know what happens inside and how we are.”

Nienaber on Erasmus row

16:25 , George Flood

There have been plenty of jokes and jibes made about the Erasmus situation this week, but ultimately it’s a very serious issue for rugby to confront.

Wayne Barnes is understood to have received a torrent of vile abuse aimed at his family from trolls after the sarcastic tweets from the Springboks director of rugby that criticised his refereeing in their defeat in Paris.

There have been suggestions that referees are now even sceptical about officiating South Africa as a result.

When quizzed about Erasmus’ latest ban this week, head coach Jacques Nienaber suggested he was focused on the game but that all the facts had not been made public that could change the swell of opinion on the whole matter.

“From our side we focus on rugby,” he said. “We’re a tight-knit unit and team, everyone knows what’s going on, we’re open and transparent to everybody.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

“Sometimes it’s, I don’t want to say disappointing, what would the right word be? Maybe disappointing is the right word, when there’s only certain facts that go out and then people from the outside, who only have those facts available, form an opinion and give an opinion on something that happened and obviously they don’t know all the facts.

“It is quite sad if you think about it. I think if all the facts are out there that people will probably form a different opinion.

“I’m not pointing figures at anybody, I don’t want to get involved in this, but for us as a group we know about everything, we’re transparent, we share everything with the players and we know all the facts and unfortunately things went that way, but for us the main thing is to focus on rugby and make sure we prepare our players mentally to be ready for a big test against England on Saturday.”

Jones impressed by Tuilagi changes

16:11 , George Flood

Jones also spoke this week of Tuilagi 2.0, who hasn’t set this autumn series alight but has remained fit and involved - something he’s sadly struggled to do with much consistency over the last 11 years.

But the boss has been impressed with his altered approach to fitness as he hopes to have him involved for next year’s World Cup in France.

“It’s not that Manu wasn’t diligent before, but now he’s much more deliberate about what’s good for his body and what’s not,” Jones said.

“On one occasion, on his day off, he went and played golf and, for some reason, the golf swing aggravated part of his back.

“He’s like that one-mile sprinter racehorse - his muscles are finely tuned and, if they are a little bit off, he can have problems.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England still driven by 2019 World Cup final defeat, says Jones

16:03 , George Flood

England’s players have expressed mixed emotions regarding that 2019 World Cup final defeat by the Springboks in Yokohama, with Jonny May saying he moved on quickly but Mako Vunipola admitting that it would stay with him for the rest of his life.

Eddie Jones is certainly more in the latter camp, insisting that his team are still driven by memories of that haunting defeat and the desire to seek more revenge after toppling South Africa at Twickenham 12 months ago thanks to Marcus Smith’s late penalty.

“You never forget that moment when you’re standing on the field and you see the opposition getting their gold medals,” he said.

“You hear the crowd going crazy and you’re standing there like a spectator. All the work you’ve done over a long period of time means nothing to you at that point in time.

“That never leaves you and there will always be something in the players who played in that game.

“You can never change the result but you can change the feeling you have and that’s the opportunity for a number of our players this weekend.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

15:51 , George Flood

The early scene at Twickenham...

(PA)
(PA)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England must solve attacking conundrum to lay down marker

15:47 , George Flood

England are standing at a World Cup 2023 crossroads of contradiction and conundrum, writes Nick Purewal.

Eddie Jones’s men will reach the end of the road in October 2023 as either one or the other — and today’s Twickenham tussle with South Africa will go a long way to plotting their fate at next year’s global gathering.

The contradiction manifests itself in both last weekend’s bipolar performance to draw with New Zealand, and this week’s conflicting reviews of their 2019 World Cup Final defeat.

The conundrum centres on England’s attacking rhythm — Jones wants his side to confound opponents with a genre-busting offensive repertoire.

But do England boast all the right notes, just not yet in the right order, or are they stuck in the wrong key? Contradiction number one must be considered as England’s 70-minute failure against the All Blacks last weekend, as set against the 10-minute triumph that yielded three stunning tries to scramble the 25-25 draw.

Click here to read Nick’s full match preview

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

50 up for Manu Tuilagi

15:39 , George Flood

We saw Owen Farrell bring up his century of England Test caps against New Zealand last weekend.

This evening Manu Tuilagi hits 50, some 11 years after his international debut in the build-up to the 2011 World Cup.

You wonder what that number would be had the great hope of English rugby for more than a decade not been so relentlessly dogged by injury.

It’s difficult to fathom that Tuilagi was already an established member of the team when Farrell made his debut in the 2012 Six Nations.

15:34 , George Flood

Here’s Rassie’s reaction to that World Rugby dialogue...

Banned Erasmus holds ‘positive talks’ with World Rugby

15:31 , George Flood

Ahead of today’s game, South Africa have released their first statement since last week on the ongoing controversy that continues to surround the banned Rassie Erasmus and his divisive social media habits that first caused controversy on last summer’s Lions tour.

No apology, just confirmation that World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin and director of rugby Phil Davies had both met with Erasmus and enganged in “positive discussions regarding recent events and match official communications in general”.

“Views were exchanged resulting in a better understanding of the respective positions,” read a Boks statement.

“There was agreement that further dialogue was needed in terms of enhancing the process that operates between teams and match officials to ensure all can play their part in creating great spectacles and avoid frustration but in a way that underpins the respect for match officials, coaches and players.“Further dialogue will continue after today’s final Springbok test of the year.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England vs South Africa officials

15:26 , George Flood

Referee: Angus Gardner (RA)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

England vs South Africa prediction

15:17 , George Flood

England were well below par for much of the game against New Zealand before that crazy finish, with their pack particularly struggling and firmly second best at the set-piece.

Improving that has been the chief focus for what promises to be a furious, blood-and-thunder encounter with the Boks, who pride themselves on brute strength and overwhelming physicality.

If they can stand up to that challenge, then England should be able to compete with the world champions, who are far from infallible as showcased by those losses in Dublin and Paris.

But be found wanting in that department and South Africa will take full advantage, with threats all over the park despite a somewhat depleted selection.

England to shade a close encounter.

(PA)
(PA)

England vs South Africa lineups

15:16 , George Flood

England XV: Steward; Freeman, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Coles, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Ribbans, Simmonds, Youngs, Slade, Nowell.

South Africa XV: Le Roux; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi; Willemse, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Orie, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Roos.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Du Toit, Van Staden, Smith, Hendrikse, Libbok, Moodie.

South Africa team news

15:15 , George Flood

As this match falls outside of the international Test window, South Africa are without their European-based players in Cheslin Kolbe, Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach and Andre Esterhuizen.

Lock Eben Etzebeth, utility back Jesse Kriel, wing Makazole Mapimpi and dynamic No8 Evan Roos all come in after the 63-21 trouncing of Italy in Genoa last weekend, a game that was close at half-time until the ultra-physical Boks pulled away dramatically in the second period.

Damian de Allende has been moved to inside centre and Kurt-Lee Arendse swaps wings, with Pieter-Steph du Toit suspended and the likes of Lukhanyo Am among the injury absentees.

Canan Moodie is back from injury to take a seat on the bench, where head coach Jacques Nienaber has had to draft in South Africa ‘A’ players to cover the shortfall in Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden and Jaden Hendrikse.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England team news

15:10 , George Flood

England have made four changes to the team that started that thriller against the All Blacks last weekend.

Eddie Jones has brought in Mako Vunipola and Jamie George into a front row that were dominated by New Zealand in place of Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie, who will be tasked with coming on later to deal with the threat of South Africa’s infamous ‘bomb squad’.

England revert quickly back to three lineout jumpers, with versatile Northampton lock Alex Coles earning only his second cap at blindside flanker as Sam Simmonds drops to the bench.

One change in the backs, with Saints flyer Tommy Freeman preferred to Jack Nowell out wide in his first appearance since the summer tour of Australia.

Interesting to see Jones drop two of his vice-captains in Genge and Nowell.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs South Africa

15:05 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s match will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service available on multiple platforms including smart televisions, phones, tablets and laptops.

A subscription to Amazon Prime currently costs £8.99 per month in the UK.

Welcome to England vs South Africa LIVE coverage!

15:01 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s final LIVE coverage of a thrilling 2022 Autumn Nations Series.

Here our focus is on events at Twickenham, where England close out an eventful year against South Africa in only the second meeting between the two nations since the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama.

Can Eddie Jones’ side build on their incredible late comeback against the All Blacks to lay down another marker ahead of next year’s global tournament in France, or will the Springboks defy the absence of their European-based players and brush aside the latest Rassie Erasmus controversy to finish a patchy month on a high?

Kick-off in south-west London is at 5:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates, all the match build-up and latest team news, including expert analysis from rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the ground.

This should be anything but dull!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

