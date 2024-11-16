England vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest updates as Springboks look to pile pressure on struggling hosts

England face a tall task if they are end their recent woe as Steve Borthwick’s side welcome world champions South Africa to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Four successive defeats by fine margins have piled the pressure on England, with Borthwick left furious by a loose performance against Australia last weekend. The squad have closed ranks this week as they attempt to channel the pain of that run and last year’s World Cup semi-final, when they let a game they had in their grasp slip away as the Springboks roared back to victory.

Rassie Erasmus’s visitors have seemingly only improved since then, evolving significantly during a successful Rugby Championship campaign. Several key players were rested against Scotland last weekend and South Africa still emerged on top - Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit are among those restored to the starting side for what should be a physical, fierce affair.

Friday 15 November 2024 13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the crunch clash between England and South Africa at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. The world champions come to town to find the hosts under severe pressure after four consecutive narrow defeats.

Steve Borthwick’s side require a win to salvage their autumn as they meet the might of the Springboks. Kick off is at 5.40pm GMT.