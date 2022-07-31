England vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from the final T20 - AFP

England vs South Africa, third T20 full scoreboard

England won the first match by 41 runs, but collapsed to a 58-run defeat on Thursday

02:55 PM

RAIN STOPS PLAY

Willey back on the bowl. Well-stopped by Dawid Malan to prevent a boundary on the second - not sure he knew too much about that one though, it came cannoning into him from close range.

Top-edge from Hendricks on the fifth, taking it over Topley after a ricochet off his helmet.

35/1 after the fifth ball on the fifth over. Rain stops play, but it looks like it'll just be a short break.

02:49 PM

OVER 4: SA 28/1 (Rossouw 13 Hendricks 15)

Topley back in. Fortunate outside edge by Hendricks to tuck it behind on the leg side... but there's enough cover there to prevent the boundary this time.

A strong drag-down on the fourth ball from Rossouw to claim a boundary four.

A single on the fifth to get Hendricks back in. Hendricks finishes with a boundary, teasing it over on the leg side. South Africa will be more satisfied with that over.

02:44 PM

OVER 3: SA 17/1 (Rossouw 7 Hendricks 10)

Willey back on the bowl. He's looking very good here.

A second boundary for Hendricks, off the thick inside-edge off a left-armer, edged behind. Very similar to his first.

02:41 PM

OVER 2: SA 9/1 (Rossouw 4 Hendricks 5)

Reece Topley on the bowl now. On the second ball, Hendricks nicks the ball behind for South Africa's first boundary.

Bairstow square on leg to pick up the fifth. Rossouw helps the ball over from the hip on the leg side to finish with a boundary on the final ball, David Livingstone dives for the boundary but isn't able to prevent it. Nine scored in the over.

02:37 PM

OVER 1: SA 0/1 (Rossouw 0 Hendricks 0)

A brilliant start for England. David Willey's return already paying dividends.

There was a big shout for another wicket on the final ball there, for LBW, but on review the ball shaved just above the bails. No wicket given.

02:35 PM

A review on ANOTHER wicket claim!

It's being check upstairs now.

Story continues

02:34 PM

WICKET! De Kock b Willey for duck

It's a key wicket for David Willey, on the third bowl of the first over. Quentin de Kock has a swing at the short and wide ball, but it comes off the inside of his bat and crashes into the wicket!

FOW 0/1

02:28 PM

The players emerge: teams reminder

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

02:20 PM

Two changes for South Africa

South Africa's captain David Miller told Sky Sports:

Aiden Markram is in for Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje is in for Kagiso Rabada, who has a slight ankle injury. Aiden gives us a sixth bowling option which helps us a lot.

02:16 PM

One change for England: David Willey replaces Richard Gleeson

Jos Buttler told Sky Sports:

It is strategic - we've been really impressed with Richard, he's done really well, but he's been carrying a little bit of a shoulder injury. David has been really well too so he gets his opportunity today.

Jos Buttler before the match - PA

02:13 PM

The teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

02:08 PM

England win the toss

Jos Buttler wins another toss and elects to bowl first.

England win the toss - ECB

02:06 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the third and final match in the Twenty20 international series between England and South Africa, taking place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

England won the first game of the three-match series in Bristol on Wednesday by 41 runs, but slumped to a 58-run defeat on Thursday night to allow the tourists to level the series.

Liam Livingstone wants to help England finish their white-ball summer on a high by ending his run of cameos with a "match-winning score" this afternoon.

"This summer has been a little bit up and down. I probably haven't done as well as I would have liked but yeah, it is all about making sure when the opportunity comes for me to put in a match-winning score and win a game for England, that I am there and ready to do it," Livingstone said.

"I feel like I have been able to affect certain games but I just haven't got that big score to go on and win a game for the team.

"Hopefully that is tomorrow. If not, it is not as though I feel out of nick. I feel like I am playing really well but I just need a couple of things to go my way and hopefully I can get a big score in to help the team towards winning."

Victory in Southampton would boost an England side in a transitional period as Jos Buttler looks for a maiden series victory following Eoin Morgan's retirement from international duty last month.

Livingstone said: "We have a World Cup in three months time and ultimately everyone is working towards that and taking steps towards that.

"We want these games leading into a World Cup. It is kind of a knockout game and decider. Everyone is looking forward to it and hopefully we can finish this summer on a high."