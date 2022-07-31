England vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from the final T20

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harri Thomas
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jos Buttler
    Jos Buttler
    English cricketer
England vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from the final T20 - &nbsp;AFP
England vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from the final T20 - AFP

02:55 PM

RAIN STOPS PLAY

Willey back on the bowl. Well-stopped by Dawid Malan to prevent a boundary on the second - not sure he knew too much about that one though, it came cannoning into him from close range.

Top-edge from Hendricks on the fifth, taking it over Topley after a ricochet off his helmet.

35/1 after the fifth ball on the fifth over. Rain stops play, but it looks like it'll just be a short break.

02:49 PM

OVER 4: SA 28/1 (Rossouw 13 Hendricks 15)

Topley back in. Fortunate outside edge by Hendricks to tuck it behind on the leg side... but there's enough cover there to prevent the boundary this time.

A strong drag-down on the fourth ball from Rossouw to claim a boundary four.

A single on the fifth to get Hendricks back in. Hendricks finishes with a boundary, teasing it over on the leg side. South Africa will be more satisfied with that over.

02:44 PM

OVER 3: SA 17/1 (Rossouw 7 Hendricks 10)

Willey back on the bowl. He's looking very good here.

A second boundary for Hendricks, off the thick inside-edge off a left-armer, edged behind. Very similar to his first.

02:41 PM

OVER 2: SA 9/1 (Rossouw 4 Hendricks 5)

Reece Topley on the bowl now. On the second ball, Hendricks nicks the ball behind for South Africa's first boundary.

Bairstow square on leg to pick up the fifth. Rossouw helps the ball over from the hip on the leg side to finish with a boundary on the final ball, David Livingstone dives for the boundary but isn't able to prevent it. Nine scored in the over.

02:37 PM

OVER 1: SA 0/1 (Rossouw 0 Hendricks 0)

A brilliant start for England. David Willey's return already paying dividends.

There was a big shout for another wicket on the final ball there, for LBW, but on review the ball shaved just above the bails. No wicket given.

02:35 PM

A review on ANOTHER wicket claim!

It's being check upstairs now.

02:34 PM

WICKET! De Kock b Willey for duck

It's a key wicket for David Willey, on the third bowl of the first over. Quentin de Kock has a swing at the short and wide ball, but it comes off the inside of his bat and crashes into the wicket!

FOW 0/1

02:28 PM

The players emerge: teams reminder

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

02:20 PM

Two changes for South Africa

South Africa's captain David Miller told Sky Sports:

Aiden Markram is in for Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje is in for Kagiso Rabada, who has a slight ankle injury.

Aiden gives us a sixth bowling option which helps us a lot.

02:16 PM

One change for England: David Willey replaces Richard Gleeson

Jos Buttler told Sky Sports:

It is strategic - we've been really impressed with Richard, he's done really well, but he's been carrying a little bit of a shoulder injury. David has been really well too so he gets his opportunity today.

Jos Buttler before the match - PA
Jos Buttler before the match - PA

02:13 PM

The teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

02:08 PM

England win the toss

Jos Buttler wins another toss and elects to bowl first.

England win the toss - ECB
England win the toss - ECB

02:06 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the third and final match in the Twenty20 international series between England and South Africa, taking place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

England won the first game of the three-match series in Bristol on Wednesday by 41 runs, but slumped to a 58-run defeat on Thursday night to allow the tourists to level the series.

Liam Livingstone wants to help England finish their white-ball summer on a high by ending his run of cameos with a "match-winning score" this afternoon.

"This summer has been a little bit up and down. I probably haven't done as well as I would have liked but yeah, it is all about making sure when the opportunity comes for me to put in a match-winning score and win a game for England, that I am there and ready to do it," Livingstone said.

"I feel like I have been able to affect certain games but I just haven't got that big score to go on and win a game for the team.

"Hopefully that is tomorrow. If not, it is not as though I feel out of nick. I feel like I am playing really well but I just need a couple of things to go my way and hopefully I can get a big score in to help the team towards winning."

Victory in Southampton would boost an England side in a transitional period as Jos Buttler looks for a maiden series victory following Eoin Morgan's retirement from international duty last month.

Livingstone said: "We have a World Cup in three months time and ultimately everyone is working towards that and taking steps towards that.

"We want these games leading into a World Cup. It is kind of a knockout game and decider. Everyone is looking forward to it and hopefully we can finish this summer on a high."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Live – England look to make history in Euro 2022 final against Germany

    Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are aiming to win the European Championships for the first time while Germany are record eight-time winners.

  • 86,900 bags of P.F. Chang’s Beef & Broccoli have something else. They’ve been recalled

    Two consumer complaints alerted Conagra to the problem

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Depth options that could make Blue Jays bullpen postseason proof

    Jordan Romano aside, the Blue Jays bullpen has been underwhelming this season but a trade for either Pittsburgh's David Bednar or Detroit Tiger Gregory Soto could strengthen Toronto's relief core for a postseason run.

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after