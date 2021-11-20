England 14-6 South Africa LIVE! Autumn Nations Series 2021 rugby match stream, latest score and updates today

(AFP via Getty Images)

England vs South Africa - LIVE!

Eddie Jones can round off a successful Autumn Nations Series and look ahead to the Six Nations with a statement win over South Africa on Saturday afternoon.

The world champions, who defeated today’s opposition in the 2019 World Cup final, represent formidable opposition and would no doubt relish the opportunity to rain on undermanned England’s parade in front of a capacity crowd at Twickenham.

Captain Owen Farrell will miss out following surgery on the ankle injury he picked up against Australia, meaning Courtney Lawes will take the armband for only the second time.

Manu Tuilagi returns to his usual position at centre, with Harlequins’ Joe Marchant – a centre usually – in on the wing. He beats Max Malins, who is on the bench, and Adam Radwan to the No14 jersey.

The Springboks, meanwhile, have brought in Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach and Lood de Jager into the XV following last week’s win over Scotland.

England are clear underdogs here, but Jones is confident they can defuse the famous Springbok bomb squad.

Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, with Harry Latham-Coyle at Twickenham!

England vs South Africa latest news

Kick-off: 3.15pm GMT, Twickenham Stadium

How to watch

Team News

Lineups

Harry Latham-Coyle at Twickenham

15:38 , George Flood

This has been very, very good from England so far.

A delicious pass from Henry Slade to put Freddie Steward into space and plenty of punch in the close-in carry of the sizeable England full-back, who continues to look to the manor born at international level.

TRY! England 14-3 South Africa | Freddie Steward 17'

15:34 , George Flood

17 mins: A second Test try for the Leicester full-back, who crashes over with green shirts draped all over him after some more incisive England play.

Jones’ side are moving the ball quickly and with purpose, with Slade making some wonderful passes.

Steward initially breaks forward thanks to Slade’s brilliant pass into space and Kolisi manages to stop May, but there is no denying England, who look very in the mood.

Another great Smith conversion sails through.

PENALTY! England 7-3 South Africa | Handre Pollard 14'

15:32 , George Flood

14 mins: No mistake from the experienced South African fly-half.

England’s early lead is reduced to four points.

15:30 , George Flood

12 mins: The pressure is coming from South Africa now after a kick goes straight out on the full and a low boot deep into the England 22 is nightmare fuel for Jonny May, who just about manages to collect before being left completely isolated and pinged for holding on.

The Springboks have a penalty and will kick for the posts.

Harry Latham-Coyle at Twickenham

15:29 , George Flood

An outstanding start for England. Using the boot intelligently with accurate, varied kicks, they advanced into the South African 22 and accurate phase play forced the Springboks defence too narrow.

Sharp hands and Manu Tuilagi had enough room to canter over in the corner - but the England centre came up sore and has had to depart, taking the shine off, rather, a very good first ten minutes for Eddie Jones’ side.

15:25 , George Flood

8 mins: A limping Tuilagi won’t be able to continue after picking up that injury while scoring.

Max Malins is on in his place.

Bittersweet for England.

TRY! England 7-0 South Africa | Manu Tuilagi 7’

15:23 , George Flood

7 mins: England make their early dominance tell!

It’s been a super start from the hosts, who are smart at the line out and keep possession well.

Smith orchestrating things deep inside the Springbok 22, with Henry Slade lobbing a great pass out to Tuilagi, who dives over.

But he’s hurt.

A fine conversion makes it an early 7-0 lead for England.

15:21 , George Flood

5 mins: First test passed by this inexperienced England front row as the Springboks push too early and give away the penalty.

Smith with a short boot into touch as the hosts keep the pressure on...

15:19 , George Flood

3 mins: Really positive stuff from England, with Marcus Smith directing the play amid questions of a high tackle on the Harlequins star.

Ben Youngs aims an enticing diagonal grubber towards the South African line, which Willie Le Roux has no choice but to touch down behind.

England look to mount some huge pressure with a five-metre scrum...

15:17 , George Flood

2 mins: Some early aerial tests for Jonny May and Freddie Steward, with the latter breaking forward.

Back and forth the ball goes in the air...

Kick-off

15:16 , George Flood

We are underway at Twickenham!

The returning Handre Pollard kicks to get us off and running.

Harry Latham-Coyle at Twickenham

15:14 , George Flood

Twickenham is in outstanding voice, Laura Wright’s soprano drowned out by 82,000 (or so) voices who add their accompaniment to “God Save the Queen”.

Both sides look rather ready for this one.

15:12 , George Flood

No shortage of pyrotechnics as Courtney Lawes leads out England in the absence of Owen Farrell.

A real sense of occasion around HQ.

Time for the national anthems.

15:09 , George Flood

Here come South Africa, led by Siya Kolisi. A brilliant atmosphere bubbling at Twickenham.

‘Seven Nations Army’ by the White Stripes blaring out.

Harry Latham-Coyle at Twickenham

15:06 , George Flood

It’s a warm enough afternoon for late November under leaden Twickenham skies, with Laura Wright and a youth choir treating us to a rendition of “Jeruslaem”, in part to celebrate 150 years of the Rugby Football Union.

As is customary, the two national flags are draped across a surface not perhaps in perfect condition, but the atmosphere is already fizzing as Twickenham fills for England’s sternest test of the autumn.

Jones backs Rodd and Blamire to rise to challenge

15:02 , George Flood

A huge challenge awaits both Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire today.

The England front-row duo have only seven caps between them and now face the mighty and incredibly physical Springbok pack.

But Jones has every confidence in the pair as he resisted the urge to recall the likes of Mako Vunipola to the squad with Ellis Genge out with Covid and Joe Marler on the bench after only managing to train yesterday after coming out of isolation.

“They can change the course of rugby history,” Jones said.

“Sixty-five percent of the Tests between South Africa and England have been won by South Africa so we can change that course of history. These young guys have got it in them.

“For young front rowers, these are the sorts of games you want at the start of your career.

“You’re up against it. The opposition fancy themselves a bit. You can prove yourself to be an outstanding player and they will.”

Erasmus ban

14:52 , George Flood

There will be no Rassie Erasmus present at Twickenham this afternoon of course.

The Springboks’ controversial director has been banned from all rugby for two months and from South Africa match days for a whole year following his hour-long video rant slamming the refereeing in the first Test against the British and Irish Lions back in July.

Eddie Jones hopes Erasmus won’t try and pull a Jose Mourinho today...

“Hopefully they’re going to check the laundry baskets - Rassie might be hiding in there,” the Australian said.

“They’re very good at galvanising the emotion of the situation and I’m sure they’ll use the situation to their advantage.

“They’ve got a strong sense of unity, they’ve got a strong sense of country pride and that carries them a long way.”

Final preparations at Twickenham

14:41 , George Flood

14:33 , George Flood

England’s players arriving at Twickenham earlier this afternoon...

Topsy Ojo: Smith can flourish in Farrell absence

14:22 , George Flood

Former England wing and Standard Sport columnist Topsy Ojo believes the absence of Owen Farrell at Twickenham this afternoon could be a blessing in disguise, as far as Marcus Smith is concerned...

Other than the first game of this Autumn Nations Series against Tonga, he has always been there. He rarely misses Test matches.

The fact that Owen is not fit means the onus is rightly on the other people in the team to step up and deliver — and that starts with Marcus Smith at fly-half.

He will lean heavily on Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade, too, as his second pair of eyes, but now he’s in the 10 shirt Marcus can really dictate things a bit more and put more of his identity into this England team.

This is kind of the more traditional set-up Marcus is used to playing with. He has got that hard-hitting runner at 12 and then a bit more creativity at 13, like he has at Harlequins with Andre Esterhuizen and Joe Marchant. It should all just allow Marcus to run the show a bit more.

Click here to ready Topsy Ojo’s latest Standard Sport column in full

Jamie George exclusive:

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

“I felt like I was getting back to close to my best, so timing wise it couldn’t have been worse.

“When I was named in the squad, [South Africa] was the game I was looking forward to the most. I didn’t get to play the games I wanted to on tour, and it is the first time we get a go at them since the World Cup final.

“But the main thing actually was just getting another opportunity to play at Twickenham. The atmosphere was absolutely ridiculous and I will never take for granted the impact of a crowd again.”

You can read more from our exclusive interview with Jamie George here.

Lineups

13:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

England:

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jonny May, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Bevan Rodd, 2 Jamie Blamire, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes (c), 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry.

South Africa:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 0 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Ox Nché, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 TrevorNyakane, 4 Ebenezer Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Kwagga Smith, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Team news

13:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

In the absence of Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes captains England for the second time, while Jones has reshuffled his backline.

Manu Tuilagi returns to his usual position at centre, with Harlequins’ Marchant – a centre usually – in on the wing. He beats Max Malins, who is on the bench, and Adam Radwan to the No14 jersey.

Marcus Smith will marshal the backline from fly-half, with Henry Slade at outside centre as one of two vice-captains alongside Tom Curry.

The Springboks, meanwhile, have brought in Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach and Lood de Jager into the XV following last week’s win over Scotland.

How to watch

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Live steam: England vs South Africa will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video with coverage starting from 14.15pm GMT on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates from Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

