England vs South Africa: Live score and latest updates from Ben Stokes' final ODI - Getty Images Europe

02:05 PM

Over 14: SA 74/1 (Malan 35 van der Dussen 17)

Stokes out to bowl now, taking a lengthy run up to deliver to Malan who chips the ball down and up in front of him. Malan goes to strike another, but the ball, bowled full, bluffs him and he spins to mis-hit. Only two go to the visitors after Stoke's first over,

01:59 PM

Another update from Nick Hoult

More from the broadcasters. Mark Wood tells Test Match Special he is out for the rest of the summer. His elbow has flared up since playing for Ashington at the weekend and scaring a load of club batsmen, many of whom lined up at square leg to play him. Wood is set for another operation and the aim now is to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. “I feel I have worked so hard over the last three months to get it right,” he said. “I am sad and frustrated but what can I do? I have given it my best shot.” Wood has not played for England since the West Indies Test in Antigua in March. He bowled 17 overs on a dead pitch in Antigua and the cumulative effect of a lot of work in Australia led to a serious elbow injury. He joins Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood who are out for the rest of the season.

CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Mark Wood (c) shares a joke with Ben Stokes of England and team mates ahead o the 1st Royal London Series One Day International match between England and South Africa at Emirates Riverside on July 19, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England. - Getty Images Europe

01:57 PM

Over 13: SA 72/1 (Malan 34 van der Dussen 16)

Malan strikes through deep cover, finally breaking through Carse's tight deliveries to get some purchase on the ball. South Africa pick up three singles, then it's time for drinks: there will be more breaks today, as you might imagine.

01:54 PM

Over 12: SA 69/1 (Malan 32 van der Dussen 15)

Ali bowls a turned-over ball to van der Dussen, which skitters out square. Carse has some running to do, mistiming a ball which doesn't fall as short as he think, but he gets it back. Then van der Dussen gets his four, a reverse sweep that spins out to backward point.

01:50 PM

Over 11: SA 59/1 (Malan 30 van der Dussen 7)

Carse comes in to bowl, delivering full to Malan who pings the ball high out to Bairstow standing at deep cover. A springing delivery to van der Dussen is hit jauntily to the third man. A steady opening over from Carse.

01:45 PM

Over 10: SA 54/1 (Malan 28 van der Dussen 4)

Ali bowls the last over the powerplay to inject some spin into the game. Van der Dussen and Malan pick up a single apiece, before van der Dussen plays through the covers for another run, sealing an economical opening over for Ali.

01:42 PM

Over 9: SA 51/1 (Malan 27 van der Dussen 2)

Van der Dussen picks up an opening run through a sliver of light in the covers which is tightly fielded. The next, goes further through the covers and again Malan has to slip, slide and dive to make it back. Malan pulls back through midwicket which the fielders can't reach in time to round out the over.

CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND - JULY 19: South Africa batsman Janneman Malan dives for his ground during the First Royal London ODI match between England and South Africa at Emirates Riverside on July 19, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England - Getty Images Europe

01:37 PM

Over 8: SA 42/1 (Malan 20 van der Dussen 0)

Potts bowls wide, having quite the day of it in hot and sticky Durham. Malan picks up a couple knocking through legside, then gets boundary with a stroke in the same direction which slides past Rashid for four.

01:32 PM

Over 7: SA 35/1 (Malan 14 van der Dussen 0)

A lovely angle from Curran and a necessary disruption to the balance of South Africa's openers. Out comes van der Dussen, and Curran sees South Africa get nothing from the remainder of the over.

01:30 PM

Wicket!

A whippy delivering from Curran has de Kock twisted. He appeals weakly, but there's nothing in it, but on the next ball, he does it! De Kock swings and the ball raises beautifully to clip the bail.

De Kock b Curran 19

FOW: 35/1

01:27 PM

Over 6: SA 35/0 (Malan 14 de Kock 19)

De Kock looks sleepy on the job, and South Africa miss out on a three from a legside ball which requires slapstick fielding from Rashid. De Kock powers the ball straight through long-off, with Stokes giving chase. He skids into the boundary, but so does the ball, beating him to it for four. De Kock bats a flyer to deep square leg, but it's collected nicely, for a single.

01:23 PM

Over 5: SA 28/0 (Malan 14 de Kock 12)

Curran delivers short, which de Kock swerves. On the next ball, Livingstone handles the strike, which bounces in front of him, clumsily, and de Kock breathes a sigh of relief: a clean catch would have made a run out look likely. Curran sends in a wobbler, which bypasses de Kock, who has, like Malan, looked composed in the opening minutes of the tie.

01:18 PM

Over 4: SA 27/0 (Malan 14 de Kock 11 )

Malan and de Kock open the over with a single each, both pushing through mid-on. Potts delivers to Malan who picks up the ball full face for his first four. Another comes in quick succession, punched straight through covers again for a four which eludes the leaping England fielders. Potts bowls wide again to crown the visitors' plentiful over.

01:15 PM

Nick Hoult on Stokes' retirement from ODI

Ben Stokes has been doing the rounds of the broadcasters before play, fleshing out yesterday’s statement about retiring from ODIs. He has warned administrators that players are not cars “where you can just fill us up with petrol.” England are starting a new 50 over series less than 48 hours after the last one ended. The jam packed nature of this summer’s schedule is partly due to the covid hangover with the India Test squeezing the schedule and the Netherlands tour crammed in after being cancelled in 2021. Of course, the Hundred adds even more pressure. Stokes told Sky: "You always want to be contributing to your team and need to be on it, 100 percent of the time. We're not cars where you can fill us up with petrol. It does all add up, it does have an effect on you. If you want the best product, you want the best players out there giving it their all. I don't think it looks good. I look at the fact we were playing a Test match and our white-ball team were playing a one-day series at the same time (in Amsterdam).”

01:13 PM

Over 3: SA 16/0 (Malan 5 de Kock 10)

Curran starts the over efficiently, but de Kock gets another four from a ball which is too full, and ends up running to bump the boundary.

01:10 PM

Over 2: SA 12/0 (Malan 5 de Kock 6)

Potts makes his ODI debut, delivering first to de Kock. De Kock smacks the next, which is wide, but the bowl pops off the top of the bat to point for the first four. Potts sends in another wide delivery, very wide this time, which de Kock swings wildly for as it flies past legside. Malan picks up a couple.

01:05 PM

Over 1: SA 4/0 (Malan 3 de Kock 1)

Curran opens for England, delivering a little bit of swing to Malan, who pushes it back to the bowler. He bowls short, the ball skidding high past Malan into Buttler's gloves. On the fourth delivering, Malan gets going, pushing out to the boundary where Stokes keeps guard and saves it for three. On de Kock's first, Malan runs but has a hard time making it back, swan diving to safety as the ball is thrown just wide of the stumps.

12:59 PM

The crowd greets Stokes with roars and applause

As the players walk out. A few moments to go until play starts.

12:54 PM

A return which should lift English spirits

Adil Rashid (L), of England, celebrates the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran (R), of West Indies, during the 5th and final T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on January 30, 2022. - Randy Brooks/AFP

12:47 PM

The last run-out for Stokes

... in ODI cricket comes at his home ground in Chester-le-street. Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes said:

I've only played two games here for England so it's a special feeling. When I spoke to Jos and Motty and asked if they wouldn't mind, they were amazing and just said 'absolutely'. What an amazing day to have. Durham gave me my first opportunity. Without Durham, I wouldn't be sat here talking to you now

12:43 PM

Today's teams

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Makram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lundi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts

After his wonder-match at Lord's against India, it will be a shame to have to wait to see Topley in this season - he misses today's game in an attempt to manage his workload.

CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Matthew Potts of England receives his first ODI cap from Mark Wood ahead of the 1st Royal London Series One Day International match between England and South Africa at Emirates Riverside on July 19, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England - Gareth Copley/ECB

12:38 PM

South Africa have won the toss

And elected to bat at a dry and sweltering Riverside.

CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND - JULY 19: England captain Jos Butler and South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj pose with the trophy ahead of the 1st Royal London Series One Day International match between England and South Africa at Emirates Riverside on July 19, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England - Gareth Copley/ECB

12:32 PM

Key praises Stokes' decision

Rob Key believes Ben Stokes acted altruistically in retiring from one-day internationals, especially as the England Test captain's decision may come with "financial implications".

Stokes, England's 2019 World Cup final hero, will make his 105th and final ODI appearance at his home ground of Chester-le-Street against South Africa today after his shock announcement yesterday.

An "unsustainable" schedule was cited as a major factor and Key, whose first act upon being appointed as managing director of men's cricket was to install Stokes as Test skipper, was unsurprised.

While the monetary terms of Stokes' central contract could come under review, Key feels England's Test and Twenty20 teams will stand to gain enormously from the all-rounder lightening his workload.

"It may well end up having financial implications to Ben Stokes in terms of his contract," Key said on Sky Sports News.

"That's why it's a selfless decision, he could easily have said 'no, no, I'm the key' and kept getting picked in the 50-over team.

"But he wants to do the Test job as best as he can, he wants to take England's Test team forward.

"I was probably surprised at the timing but I'm not surprised that he's had to give one format away. I think it's a good decision from Ben that England will benefit from in the long term."

Key, who spoke to Stokes about his decision last Thursday, thinks the 31-year-old was also motivated by his desire to continue being a presence in both batting and bowling disciplines in the Test side.

"Him bowling is actually the thing he wants to be able to do, he doesn't just want to go and be a batter, he wants to be able to contribute as an all-rounder," Key said.

"To do that he feels this is the best way. I'm hoping and I'm betting that this is what gets him up to 120-plus Test matches."

Stokes quitting one format has led to questions about England's congested programme, with 12 white-ball fixtures crammed into 25 days this month while they also have seven Tests this summer.

Less than a week after their final home Test in September, they are due to leave for Pakistan for seven T20s. A white-ball tour of Australia then takes place, including the T20 World Cup, before a return to Pakistan for a Test series - all of which occurs before Christmas.

"What it really needs is all the boards, the ICC and everyone, to come up with something that's manageable," Key added.

"Actually come up with something so that everyone gets what you want out of it: the players, the boards, the broadcasters, so that we get something that's a bit more manageable. It's not going to be easy but that's what it needs."