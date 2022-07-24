England vs South Africa LIVE: Ball-by-ball cricket updates from ODI at Headingley

Follow live coverage as England face South Africa in the final and deciding one-day international at Headingley.

England lost the toss and were put in to bat by South Africa. It was the latest toss to go against captain Jos Buttler, who also lost out against India at the Oval and South Africa at Chester-le-Street recently.

England named an unchanged side from their 118-run victory in the second ODI at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday, with the Proteas also making no changes. Craig Overton was released from the England squad and will be available for Somerset ahead of their County Championship match at Essex, which starts on Monday.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

England vs South Africa

England play South Africa in third and final ODI

South Africa win toss and field first at Headingley

Both sides name unchanged teams

England vs South Africa

12:30 , admin

What’s up, #KFCFryHardFans?



You can binge on the cricket without going hungry 🍗.



You get FREE delivery on the KFC app during match times, so what are you going to order?@KFCSA pic.twitter.com/zqSKfli4yP — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 24, 2022

England vs South Africa

12:27 , admin

🌧️ RAIN STOPS PLAY



The rain has come down and the players make their way off the field



🇿🇦 #Proteas 119/2 after 20.5 overs



🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 24, 2022

England vs South Africa

12:25 , admin

Story continues

20.5

Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

12:25 , admin

20.4

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

England vs South Africa

12:24 , admin

20.3

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Willey.

England vs South Africa

12:23 , admin

20.2

Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

England vs South Africa

12:22 , admin

19.6

Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.

England vs South Africa

12:21 , admin

19.4

Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

12:20 , admin

19.3

Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

England vs South Africa

12:20 , admin

19.2

Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

12:19 , admin

19.1

Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

12:19 , admin

18.6

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

12:18 , admin

18.5

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs South Africa

12:17 , admin

18.4

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.

England vs South Africa

12:17 , admin

18.3

Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

England vs South Africa

12:16 , admin

18.2

Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs South Africa

12:16 , admin

18.1

Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

12:15 , admin

17.6

Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

England vs South Africa

12:14 , admin

17.5

Wide Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

12:14 , admin

17.5

Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

12:13 , admin

17.4

Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

12:13 , admin

17.3

Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

12:12 , admin

17.2

Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs South Africa

12:11 , admin

16.6

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

12:11 , admin

16.5

Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

England vs South Africa

12:10 , admin

England vs South Africa

12:08 , admin

⚪ CAUGHT



Rassie van der Dussen (26) goes for the sweep but can't keep it down and he's caught at deep square



🇿🇦 #Proteas 99/2 after 16.4 overs



🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 24, 2022

England vs South Africa

12:07 , admin

16.4

OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

12:06 , admin

16.3

Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.

England vs South Africa

12:06 , admin

16.2

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

England vs South Africa

12:05 , admin

16.1

Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

12:04 , admin

15.6

FOUR! Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

12:04 , admin

15.5

Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

England vs South Africa

12:03 , admin

15.4

Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

12:02 , admin

15.2

Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

12:00 , admin

14.6

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs South Africa

12:00 , admin

14.5

Wide Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

12:00 , admin

14.5

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

11:59 , admin

14.3

Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

11:58 , admin

14.2

FOUR! Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:58 , admin

14.1

FOUR! Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:59 , admin

England vs South Africa

11:56 , admin

13.6

Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

11:55 , admin

13.4

Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

11:55 , admin

13.3

Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

11:54 , admin

13.2

Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.

England vs South Africa

11:52 , admin

12.6

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs South Africa

11:51 , admin

12.4

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:51 , admin

12.3

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Topley, shy attempt by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

11:50 , admin

12.2

Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

11:49 , admin

11.6

Reece Topley to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.

England vs South Africa

11:49 , admin

11.5

Reece Topley to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

11:48 , admin

11.4

Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

11:47 , admin

11.3

Wide Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

11:46 , admin

11.2

FOUR! Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:46 , admin

11.1

Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Root.

England vs South Africa

11:45 , admin

10.6

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Root.

England vs South Africa

11:45 , admin

10.5

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

11:44 , admin

10.3

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:44 , admin

10.2

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

11:43 , admin

10.1

Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

11:41 , admin

9.6

Reece Topley to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

11:40 , admin

9.4

FOUR! Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:39 , admin

9.3

Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

England vs South Africa

11:39 , admin

9.2

Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.

England vs South Africa

11:38 , admin

9.1

FOUR! Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:37 , admin

8.6

Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

11:36 , admin

8.5

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:36 , admin

8.4

Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs South Africa

11:35 , admin

8.2

Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Willey, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

11:35 , admin

8.1

Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

11:34 , admin

7.6

David Willey to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs South Africa

11:33 , admin

7.5

David Willey to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.

England vs South Africa

11:33 , admin

7.4

FOUR! David Willey to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:32 , admin

7.3

David Willey to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Topley.

England vs South Africa

11:32 , admin

England vs South Africa

11:31 , admin

7.2

FOUR! David Willey to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:31 , admin

7.1

FOUR! David Willey to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:29 , admin

6.6

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.

England vs South Africa

11:29 , admin

6.5

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Willey.

England vs South Africa

11:29 , admin

6.4

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.

England vs South Africa

11:28 , admin

6.3

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

11:28 , admin

6.2

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:27 , admin

6.1

Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.

England vs South Africa

11:26 , admin

5.6

David Willey to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

11:25 , admin

5.5

David Willey to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.

England vs South Africa

11:25 , admin

5.4

David Willey to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

England vs South Africa

11:24 , admin

5.3

David Willey to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

11:23 , admin

5.2

David Willey to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

11:22 , admin

5.1

OUT! Caught. David Willey to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Roy.

England vs South Africa

11:22 , admin

⚪ CAUGHT



Janneman Malan (11) pushes at a wide delivery and gets a thick outside edge that flies straight to backward point



🇿🇦 #Proteas 24/1 after 5.1 overs



🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 24, 2022

England vs South Africa

11:20 , admin

4.6

Reece Topley to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

England vs South Africa

11:20 , admin

4.5

FOUR! Reece Topley to Janneman Malan. Short, down leg side down the track cutting, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:19 , admin

4.4

Reece Topley to Janneman Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.

England vs South Africa

11:19 , admin

4.3

FOUR! Reece Topley to Janneman Malan. Half volley, middle stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs South Africa

11:18 , admin

4.2

Reece Topley to Janneman Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

England vs South Africa

11:17 , admin

4.1

Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

England vs South Africa

11:16 , admin

3.6

David Willey to Janneman Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.

England vs South Africa

11:16 , admin

3.5

David Willey to Janneman Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

England vs South Africa

11:15 , admin

3.4

David Willey to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website