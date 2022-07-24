England vs South Africa live: Score and match updates from series decider at Headingley

england vs south africa live 3rd odi score updates headingley series decider - PA

Series decider after England's win on Friday levelled scores at 1-1

11:29 AM

OVER 7: 31/1 (vd Dussen 7, de Kock 12)

Moeen Ali on the bowl now for his first over. England have just taken the slip out and vd Dussen has slid it behind for a boundary. A fortunate boundary for him.

A reverse sweep on the fifth, but it doesn't make the boundary down the hill. Six runs for SA in that over.

11:26 AM

OVER 6: SA 25/1 (vd Dussen 1, de Kock 12)

A good over for Willey. One wicket and only one run scored by South Africa.

Rassie van der Dussen came in for Malan, who was out for 11.

11:24 AM

Wicket!!!

Malan c Roy b Willey. Jason Roy the receiver. Slid off a thickish outside edge, spooned ever so gently and it's a simple catch for Roy. England have their first wicket.

11:20 AM

OVER 5: SA 24/0 (Malan 11, de Kock 12)

Malan's first boundary after an over-pitched ball from Topley, easing concern for the South African.

On the fifth, it's an up-and-over, a bit of a forehand-slap from Malan. An impressive shot as he decides to smash it straight over Moeen Ali. Ten scored in that over.

11:16 AM

OVER 4: SA 14/0 (Malan 2, de Kock 11)

Willey back in. De Kock gets a boundary on the first ball. Too straight from Willey.

Other than that first, it's a good over for Willey. Five scored for South Africa.

Quinton de Kock - Reuters

11:13 AM

OVER 3: SA 9/0 (Malan 2, de Kock 6)

Topley back for the third over. A little bit of shape on his first.

Topley's foot slips on the third. On the fourth, de Kock almost gets boundary, but gets three runs instead.

Outside edge on the fifth, nicely stopped. Four scored on the over.

11:08 AM

OVER 2: SA 5/0 (Malan 2, de Kock 3)

David Willey takes the second over. Two left-handers at the top of the order.

A nice bowl on the fifth. Scrambled seam, but doesn't quite scrape back.

A good over. Willey starts with a maiden.

11:04 AM

OVER 1: SA 5/0 (Malan 2, de Kock 3)

Reece Topley opens the bowling for England. Facing Janneman Malan. A first run out the doors.

Quniton De Kock steps up. Nicely played, waited for it, picks up another. And singles throughout the over.

A good one to finish from Topley, length and movement spot on.

10:57 AM

The teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

10:55 AM

The forecast for the third ODI

Medium cloud cover at the moment, with some light showers possible this afternoon.

A view of the Emerald Headingley Stadium before the third one-day international cricket match between England and South Africa in Leeds, England - AP

10:46 AM

South Africa have won the toss

They've elected to bat.

England captain Jos Buttler alongside South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj - Getty Images Europe

10:36 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of England's one-day international series decider against South Africa.

England lost the first match, but levelled the series with a 118-run victory at Old Trafford on Friday.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen confessed to playing "old school tricks" and stalling for time in that defeat to England.

"It was just a little bit of old school tricks to see if I just change the momentum and slow the game down a little bit," he said.

"The English boys didn't like it. I knew it was going to come so it's nothing new to me. But for me, in that situation, we weren't in a great position so it was just to upset the rhythm of the game a little, just see what happens. The rain came down a little bit harder... hopefully the umpires could have taken us off."

A minimum of 20 overs per innings are required to constitute a completed match and, with 11 gone, Klaasen initiated a break in play as he complained about a small patch of white at the bottom of the sight screen at the Brian Statham End.

"It frustrated a lot of their guys so the trick worked a little bit. Stuff like that doesn't bother me at all, it's fun and games," he said.

"Hopefully we can have a cool drink or a beer after the next game and be good mates. If they can keep it on the field, it's easy for me to keep it on the field. I don't have any issues with what they say, what they call me, what they do to me. But let's keep that on the field."

England's Brydon Carse has been ruled out of today's match after he sustained an injury to his right big toe during the opening ODI at Chester-le Street on Tuesday.

The Durham bowler is the latest in a long line of England fast bowlers to suffer injury lay-offs. Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Olly Stone and Matthew Fisher are all out with stress fractures in the back, while Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are also out with injury.