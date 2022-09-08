Harry Brook - England vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from day 1 of the third Test - GETTY IMAGES

02:49 PM

A bit of further news to bring you

If there is no barring rain, there will be an inspection at 3.10pm.

So, we wait again.

02:36 PM

What challenges might Harry Brook face on debut?

Our Chief Cricket correspondent Nick Hoult who is at the Oval, discusses how Brook will fare on debut.

Harry Brook has been ready and itching to play all summer. They have been desperate to get him in and now they have their chance and it couldn't come at a better time for him. Saying that, you never really know until a player makes their debut, how they are going to cope with the atmosphere and the occasion.

Telegraph journalist Tim Wigmore, who is also at the ground, gives his insight into the challenges the 23-year old might face.

One big challenge for Brook on his debut is facing the left arm pace of Marco Jansen. He only averages 20 against left-arm bowlers and we saw Jansen perform well at Lord's. He is 6ft 8in and gets it up to 90mph, so it will be a real test for Brook, as you don't face a lot of balls like that at County cricket.

02:00 PM

Anyone got any stories of being rained on at the cricket?

I was at the T20 game this summer at Sophia Gardens between Surrey and Glamorgan, when rain frustrated play.

The day wasn't all lost, as we happily ate our picnic, drunk all we had and went home!

01:46 PM

No inspection at 1.30pm

The rain has continued in South London and the covers have remained on.

Hopefully, I can bring some brighter news to you at some point.

01:24 PM

It's raining again

Just looking at my screen and the rain has returned to the Oval.

The crowd have their umbrellas out again and the covers are being put back on.

I doubt this inspection will take place in a few minutes or so..

The Oval

12:50 PM

Inspection at 1.30pm

Finally, some good news!

The rain has stopped at the Oval and the ground staff have begun taking off some of the covers.

If there is no continual rain -fingers crossed! - there will be an inspection at 1.30pm.

12:45 PM

While we await more news from the Oval..

Why not settle down and check out the Telegraph's Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast.

Sir Andrew Strauss is the latest guest appearing on the podcast, where he has warned counties that English cricket faces an exodus of its playing talent unless reforms to the domestic game are adopted.

Andrew Strauss

You can listen to the full interview with the former England captain on The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast on the audio player at the top of this episode, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

12:24 PM

The wait continues...

Ben Stokes

Ollie Robinson (left), Stuart Broad (centre), James Anderson (right)

12:13 PM

Lunch to be taken at 12.30pm

It's still raining at the Oval and the players will take lunch in 15 minutes time.

Settle in, as we could be here for awhile.

12:10 PM

The debate on Zak Crawley continues..

One of the big talking points this summer has been Zak Crawley's form as an opening batter in this side.

Read our Chief Cricket writer Scyld Berry's take on Crawley's most valuable just ugliest innings at Old Trafford.

Zak Crawley

11:50 AM

This is a fun game..

Rain at the Oval

Right, it's definitely raining at the Oval.

Still no update on when today's proceedings will begin in South London.

We will bring it you as soon as we hear- stay with us.

11:34 AM

The brollies are out..

The Oval crowd

11:30 AM

Further delay to start

And as expected, the rain has started in South London and there is a further delay to the start of today's play.

We will keep you up to date as we hear more about when this deciding Test may get under way.

11:28 AM

The floodlights are on...

With ominous skies appearing over the Oval, the floodlights are on and the cover has come back out.

Sadly, it looks like that half hour delay could be slightly longer.

The Oval

11:19 AM

Nasser Hussain speaking to Sky Sports

Ahead of the 23-year old Test debut, former England captain Nasser Hussain speaks on the Yorkshireman's potential to be a star.

One thing is for certain, anyone who has seen in him in the last few years at Yorkshire knows he is a star," said Hussain. "Joe Root walked past me two years ago and said 'Harry Brook is the one you need to look out for'. "Go out there, enjoy yourself, I hope you have a long Test match career."

Could Harry Brook be the next Joe Root?

11:14 AM

Reaction from both captains

Dean Elgar speaking to Sky Sports

It looks like a good surface but there might be something in it in the first session so we will have to knuckle down with bat in hand and start well. Talent and skill is one thing but something I really look for and like in a cricket player is if they show character and that's what we need. We didn't have the greatest second Test but it is still 1-1 and we would have taken that coming into the series. Runs are key. We have the 20 wickets covered with our bowlers but we need to give them the chance to strike well and bowl to something.

Dean Elgar

11:13 AM

Reaction from both captains

Ben Stokes speaking to Sky Sports

Throughout the summer, we've obviously done really well bowling first. With the weather, the pitch has been under cover quite a bit so hopefully we can use the conditions this morning as well. Obviously, I'm massively disappointed for Jonny [Bairstow], he's been absolutely phenomenal this summer. He should be very proud. It gives an opportunity for somebody else to come in. Harry Brook gets his debut, it's thoroughly deserved. He's a seriously talented player.

Ben Stokes

11:11 AM

Team news

Meanwhile, South Africa make four changes to their side.

Rassie van der Dussen is out, Lungi Ngidi has a niggle and Aiden Markram and Simon Harmer also drop out.

In come Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zonzo, Marco Jansen and Wiann Mulder play.

Starting XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynee, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Janse, Keshev Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

11:06 AM

Team news

England have already named their XI

One change from Old Trafford, debutant Harry Brook replaces the injured Johnny Bairstow.

Starting XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.

11:00 AM

England have won the toss

And will bowl first.

10:51 AM

Utter madness..

England vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from day 1 of the third Test

Just as Harry Brook has been given his first cap for England, James Anderson has been handed his 175th.

Another remarkable day, in the career of England's leading wicket-taker.

10:42 AM

What a day for Harry Brook!

Harry Brook

When play eventually gets underway in South London, Harry Brook will be making his test debut for England.

The 23-year old was presented with his cap from fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root.

Read Captain Ben Stokes' praise on debutant Harry Brooks.

10:37 AM

Revised session timings

The toss will take place at 11am

11.30am - 1pm - morning session

1pm - 1.40pm - lunch

1.40pm - 4.10pm - afternoon session

4.10pm - 4.30pm - tea

4.30pm - 6.30pm - evening session

With the extra half hour to complete the overs, we could be playing until 7pm

Also, it is worth noting that if sadly get any further rain, those timing will change again.

Of course, we will keep updated!

10:34 AM

Toss delayed

There was an inspection taking place at 10.15am and now we've got the outcome.

I'm not entirely sure what the issue is but umpires clearly spotted something that means an 11am start is out of the question.

10:20 AM

Good morning

Welcome to our coverage of the deciding third Test between England and South Africa.

The encouraging news this morning is that the weather forecast has improved (it looked a bit bleak yesterday) and there was an umpires' inspection at 10.15am. Still hopeful that play will start on time at 11am.

The toss is at 10.30am. If England are batting, we can expect to watch Harry Brook on debut at No 5. Certainly it will be a very good day for the hosts if they bat first and he doesn't make an appearance.

South Africa won the first Test at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs, before England thrashed the tourists by an innings and 85 runs at Old Trafford.

If Ben Stokes' side do manage to win this match and secure the series that would cap a quite remarkable red-ball turnaound this summer.

England’s crushing of South Africa by an innings at Old Trafford was their most complete performance under Stokes and if they win this week it will make six victories for the summer, the first time that has happened since 2004.

Brook is the only change for England, while South Africa will also alter their batting – Ryan Rickelton coming in for the injured Rassie van der Dussen and possibly Khaya Zondo for the struggling Aiden Markram.

Nick Hoult writes: "Dean Elgar, the captain, is mulling over other changes and will surely bring back the left-arm pace of Marco Jansen for Simon Harmer – a challenge for Brook on debut. Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Jansen offer a prodigious threat; the last time they played together, at Lord’s, they bowled England out twice in a combined 82 overs."

We will have all the news from the toss and then over-by-over updates for you when play gets under way.