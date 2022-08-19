England v South Africa 2022 live: score and latest updates from the opening Test at Lord's - PETER CZIBORRA/Reuters via Action Images

12:46 PM

OVER 8: ENG 21/1 (Lees 7 Pope 1)

England preach loyalty but Crawley looks cooked and deserves a rest for his own sake as much as ours. Maharaj did bowl that one flatter but it was straight and would have hit the top of middle.

12:41 PM

Wicket!!

Crawley lbw b Maharaj 13 It's England's policy to get after the spinner in his first over and Crawley obeys the instructions, kneels to sweep and is pinned in front of middle. FOW 20/1

12:40 PM

OVER 7: ENG 18/0 (Lees 7 Crawley 11)

Nice stroke from Lees, square driving Rabada for two but he chases a short wide one at the end of the over and is beaten by late movement. Time for some South Africa spin for the first time in the match.

12:36 PM

OVER 6: ENG 16/0 (Lees 5 Crawley 11)

'Has tha' bat got an 'ole in t'middle?' South Africa, by way of Bradford Park Avenue, might well ask Crwaley who gleans two off another leading edge as he closed the face. He was looking to work it through square leg but instead flapped it at catchable height through midwicket for two.

He is clinging on to the precipice by his finger nails at the moment. In fairness, both are.

12:32 PM

OVER 5: ENG 14/0 (Lees 5 Crawley 9)

A leading edge almost sinks Crawley as he closes the face on Rabada too late but the ball lands short of cover. The next ball is pitched further up, in the slot, and he drives for two then tickles a single off his toes down to fine leg.

Rabada ends the over with a tempter to Lees, shorter and moving away as he followed it but, gladly for him, failed to connect.

12:28 PM

OVER 4: ENG 11/0 (Lees 5 Crawley 6)

Crawley uses Ngidi's angle of attack to twist a straight one through square leg for a single. Lees, more assured of his place for the next Test than his partner, looks to be batting on shakier ground so far, nicking a defensive to a ball from round the wicket into his pad. Seems to be troubled by movement in and out but ends the over in better fettle after a judicious but tight leave and a solid forward defensive.

12:23 PM

OVER 3: ENG 10/0 (Lees 5 Crawley 5)

Crawley flicks a single through midwicket and Lees gets off the mark with a good stride into a full one to cover drive for four. Two balls later Peterson gives him a life by diving across second slip from third to tip a woolly waft round the post. Second slip only had to move a foot to get both hands to it and it was arrowing towards his midriff. Lees runs a single in relief.

12:19 PM

OVER 2: ENG 3/0 (Lees 0 Crawley 3)

Good nut first up by Ngidi, nipping back into Crawley's thighpad. Too high to warrant a sincere appeal but South Africa groan loudly all the same. The next two veer in to Crawley as well, the batsman defending one and letting the other go as Verreynne has to hotfoot it to his left to prevent four byes.

Crawley defends another nip-backer and runs two via the inside edge to deep backward square then pinches the strike with a firm pat through point, a firm pat of affection for a cocker spaniel.

12:14 PM

OVER 1: ENG 0/0 (Lees 0 Crawley 0)

Rabada begins with three slips, Jansen at fouth some distance behind third and a catching point, two strips across, plus short leg.

Lees lets the first one go by and the third as Rabada tries to locate his line. He pushes the second ball crisply to mid-off, too crisply to snatch a single despite Crawley's eagerness and allows the rest of the over to thud into Verreynne's gloves.

Ngidi, contrary to earlier rumours, will share the new ball.

12:07 PM

South Africa 326 all out - lead by 161 runs

Quite a lot of seemingly unnecessary damage inflicted by South Africa from 192 for five as England's tactics proved very expensive last night. They wrapped up the final three wickets for 44 but South Africa will be delighted by the magnitude of their lead. Lungi Ngidi isn't warming up to bowl which should give England an opportunity of they can tire the other three. Both Broad and Stokes ends with figures of three for 71.

11:59 AM

Wicket!!

Ngidi c Bairstow b Broad 0 A mixture of the sacred and the profane, not in that order. Bairstow dropped a sitter moving to his right and then swooped down with lightning reflexes to grab the ball with his left hand before it kissed the turf. FOW 326/10

11:58 AM

OVER 89: SA 326/9 (Nortje 28 Nigidi 0)

Nortje is taking a liking to Stokes' bowling. He may be stepping away but his hand speed allows him to rack up successive fours, the first chopped gracefully down to third man, the second larruped through the covers.

11:54 AM

OVERS 87 & 88: SA 318/9 (Nortje 20 Nigidi 0)

Apologies - slight technical issue wiped out the 87th over entry which had Nortje's classy on-drive of Stokes for four as its highlight.

Broad then struck with the first ball of the 88th over but could not induce Ngidi to play a shot to the remaining five which troubled neither pads nor stumps.

SA lead by 153.

11:48 AM

Wicket!!!

Jansen c Crawley b Broad 48 Orthodoxy pays off, Broad angles it in down the channel, Jansen went for the drive and nicked off to second slip where Crawley took the catch with his fingers pointing upwards. FOW 318/9

11:44 AM

OVER 86: SA 314/8 (Jansen 48 Nortje 16)

Oh no. Having broken Jofra Archer and Mark Wood by forcing them to bang it in, they ask Stuart Broad to continue the bombardment from round the wicket and he manages to do so, but at 79mph. Is this the result of analysis or just a hunch? Seems a mad waste of a great bowler's talent.

After Nortje slaps three over mid-off, a voice in the crowd yells 'Pitch it up!' and Broad mercifully obliges but probably only because Jansen is on strike. He changes to over the wicket and immediately looks more threatening, nipping the ball into the right-hander.

11:40 AM

OVER 85: SA 309/8 (Jansen 47 Nortje 12)

Jansen strolls a leg-bye off Stokes, Jansen flicks one through square leg. After the ebb, here is the flow.

11:38 AM

OVER 84: SA 306/8 (Jansen 47 Nortje 10)

Potts really isn't equipped to bowl leg theory, the wicket of Rabada notwithstanding. He's just too short. Nortje steps back to another riser and slashes it over the slips. Crawley at third man thinks he has a chance of getting to the ball before it bounces but it looked all but impossible. The ball races past him after it bounces for four.

Nortje has another dart at a short one, clubbing it over cover for three.

11:32 AM

Nick Hoult reports

Lots of empty seats at Lord’s for the start. Not a surprise given the chaos caused by the tube and bus strikes in London. Shame because it will be a ‘strap yourself in’ kind of day. Having paid £140 you don’t want to miss much of the action.

11:31 AM

OVER 83: SA 296/8 (Jansen 45 Nortje 2)

England continue with their twin-track approach, bouncing Nortje and trying to find Jansen's edge. Stokes almost gets one to kiss Jansen's glove but he gets them out of the way in the nick of time and jogs a bye when a short one shoots down the legside.

Jansen pushes a single to cover.

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes - Adam Davy/PA Wire

11:25 AM

OVER 82: SA 294/8 (Jansen 44 Nortje 2)

Potts pitches up and beats Jansen with a ripper that angles in, hits the seam and sears away as the batsman gropes blindly in its wake. Nortje took a single off the first ball by tucking a rib-tickler round the corner.

11:23 AM

OVER 81: SA 293/8 (Jansen 44 Nortje 1)

No sign as yet of the stiff leg Stokes seemed to be carrying yesterday after hyperextending his knee. He bounds in, bristling with aggression, targeting Jansen's off stump. The allrounder casually pushes a single to cover and exposes Nortje to four balls again. The No10 batsman sways out of the road of one of the chest-high bouncers then follows a wider one, chopping it over Anderson at gully for a single off a thick edge.

11:18 AM

OVER 80: SA 291/8 (Jansen 43 Nortje 0)

Potts treats Nortje to some chin music in the last over before the new ball after Jansen pats a single to mid-on. Stokes will take the new ball. Jansen has no inhibitions about exposing Nortje.

11:11 AM

OVER 79: SA 290/8 (Jansen 42 Nortje 0)

In fact Stokes does have an orthodox field for Jansen, pitches it up and the all-rounder flicks a single off middle and leg through square leg.

Nortje, by contrast, is greeted by a bouncer that he ducks and another he fends off his sternum wide of Pope at bat-pad.

11:07 AM

OVER 78: SA 289/8 (Jansen 41 Nortje 0)

I was about to write in curmudgeonly fashion that the wickets of Maharaj and Erwee had only emboldened England in their embrace of leg theory for the tail instead of the orthodox line they reverted to for Verreynne successfully. There is no one in front of square on the off side. But the short ball ploy works, even when practised by the skiddy Potts, and he succumbs. Stokes will open from the Pavilion End.

11:01 AM

Wicket!!!

Rabada c Broad b Potts 3 Stunning catch at mid-on! A short ball, flat-batted and Broad took a couple of steps backwards, leapt and took a blinder one-handed that would merit a place in the Stokes catching hall of fame. FOW 289/8

10:59 AM

Jerusalem rings out around the ground

There is a strike by workers on the London Underground today but it is difficult to tell whether it has affected prompt attendance as the stands usually take time to fill up, day one of an Ashes Test apart. There are big gaps in the lower Tavern, the Grandstand and the upper Mound as the players come out. Matthew Potts will open the bowling from the Nursery End.

10:37 AM

Just had an interesting conversation with Scyld Berry

He points out that Lungi Ngidi is not warming up and yesterday posited that he was injured when he did not open day two's play from the Pavilion End. That would mean South Africa would be reduced to three quicks, Marco Jansen taking the new ball with Kagiso Rabada, and a lot of work for Maharaj if England can see off the opening 30 overs.

10:34 AM

Hello from Lord's

Welcome to live coverage of day three of the first Test between England and South Africa from Lord's which begins with the touring side 124 runs ahead with three wickets left and the new ball three overs away.

England put up Jack Leach last night for interview on Test Match Special and he was extremely equivocal, answering 'maybe', 'I don't know' and 'only time will tell' to a number of questions about whether he expected it to turn so much on day two, England's position in the match and whether it will turn even more in the fourth innings. I suppose after a topsy-turvy day like yesterday, it was the perfect straight bat but not very enlightening.

England employed all their grit and resilience to claw their way back into the match but conceded the initiative in that third session when testosterone overtook the little grey cells, they took off Leach and proceeded to try to bounce Keshav Maharaj out. He refused to be lured into the trap, played cunningly and made 41 vital runs until he finally succumbed to temptation, his job already done.

Although he would not say it, given how much the ball did turn yesterday, England still have a fighting chance if they can post a target above 150. The only question is whether they have the batting to withstand South Africa's pace quartet long enough to get there and much of that will depend, I suspect, on Joe Root. Looks a belter of a day for a long innings but even when the sun is shining, Messrs Rabada, Ngidi, Jansen and Nortje will cloud the horizon. One thing, though. Only Rabada has looked comfortable from the Nursery End. Perhaps if they can hold out long enough to force one of the other quicks to run up the hill and fight the slope, there will be opportunities to score.

Play starts at 11am, lunch at 1pm, tea at 4.10pm and close at 7pm to compensate for the loss of play on day one.

10:24 AM

'Bazball' meets its Kryptonite: South Africa's attack and the moving ball

England have vowed to keep on attacking but South Africa's pace and movement provided sternest test of the summer. Read Tim Wigmore's full analysis of a chastening day here.

09:43 AM

Good morning

Welcome to our coverage for day three of the first Test of England v South Africa at Lord's. After a rain-interrupted opening day, Thursday was a day where South Africa really got stuck into England. They took the final four wickets for 49 runs, leaving England with a meagre 165 first-innings total. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets an a well-deserved appearance on the honours board but it was a strong performance all-round. England never really got into the game.

The South Africa batsmen then took off where the bowlers left off, with a strong opening partnership of 85. England then hit back at regular points after that, reducing the tourists to 210/6, but then a 72-run stand between Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen put England well behind in the game again.

Nick Hoult adds a bit more detail from his match report from Lord's:

Stokes, with three for 53 across three spells, was forced into bowling more than he would have wanted due to the lack of cutting edge from the rest and while he did pull South Africa back after a commanding start, a sparky seventh-wicket stand of 72 from 75 balls between Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen took the day away from England. England have always managed to find a way back this summer and are impossible to write off because the players feed off Stokes’s belief he can win from any position. Those who beat the Tube strike to be at Lord’s on Friday are set for a thriller but this time they start their second innings not chasing a target, but trying to set one up from the position of a sizeable first-innings shortfall. It is new territory but something they will try to seize.

Stuart Broad, certainly, was talking up England's chances despite a difficult day with the bat and in the field.

“We've got a genuine feeling like we're still in this game. We've proved this summer that you know, anything can happen and we feel really positive in the change room that we've got ourselves back in the game.

“I know South Africa are 120 ahead, but there's no doubt it was pretty good batting conditions, particularly when the ball got softer.

“When you get bowled out relatively cheaply in the first innings, you’ve got to make it a first versus fourth innings game. So we've got to try and get enough ahead that we can we can try and defend that on day four and five on on a relatively dry pitch.”

Broad said that England were confident that they could defend “anything above 150” in the fourth innings of the Test.

“We feel like tomorrow is a must-win day,” he said. “We’re going to have to have a couple of great days.”

Hard to argue with his final assessment there.