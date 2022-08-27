England vs South Africa live: Score and second Test updates on day three

england vs south africa live score second test day 3 latest - PA

11:10 AM

Over 12: SA 32/0 (Erwee 20 Elgar 12)

Root continues, in fact, and gets one ball to turn extravagantly, albeit from well wide of Elgar's off stump. Later in the over, Elgar shapes to play a ball that spits nastily into the gloves of Foakes. Promising stuff from Root, a bowler who is so frequently described as underrated that we probably can't call him underrated any longer.

11:07 AM

Over 11: SA 32/0 (Erwee 20 Elgar 11)

On Sky, Mark Butcher reckons Root bowled that over so that Leach could switch ends. That would make sense, especially as Jimmy Anderson is on at the James Anderson End. Or is it James Anderson at the Jimmy Anderson End.

Erwee drives pleasantly through the covers for three, with Leach scurrying after it to save a run with a sprawling stop. As usual, England's seamers are bowling over the wicket to Erwee and round to Elgar. The over ends with a jaffa that swerves past Erwee's rigid defensive push.

10:59 AM

Over 10: SA 28/0 (Erwee 17 Elgar 11)

Well, I never. The gentleman opening the bowling is... Joe Root. I suppose there's a certain logic to it, with two left-handers at the crease.

He has an LBW appeal turned down first ball when Erwee misses a sweep. Missing leg. Pitched outside leg in fact. Erwee gets the first runs of the day with a crisp drive to the extra-cover boundary.

10:58 AM

Here come the players

Test cricket is never more enticing than when bat and ball have an even chance of success. Today should be a good day.

10:28 AM

The scene in Manchester

Emirates Old Trafford - Mike Egerton/PA

10:24 AM

Stokes earns the right to play

It's notable that, for all his barnstorming brilliance, most of Ben Stokes's best Test hundreds have involved a judicious start. Once he got going yesterday, he was irresistible. But in football parlance, he earned the right to play. Scyld Berry wrote this terrific piece on his century.

10:13 AM

A bad day for Simon Harmer

There are levels to this thing of ours, as Simon Harmer found out on a frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford.

10:07 AM

Hello and welcome

To our live coverage of day three at Old Trafford. It could be the final day; it might be the antepenultimate day. None of us really know what to expect, given the variables involved - a pitch of many moods, a ball that will go very soft but should reverse swing, a South African side that fight to the death but have a tail beginning at No7, an England team that... well, don't get me started on them.

South Africa will resume on 23/0, still trailing by 241, after the Bens dominated day two in Manchester. Stokes and Foakes made terrific centuries – Stokes’s was a beauty – to give England the kind of lead that looked unlikely when Anrich Nortje blowtorched the top order.

England won’t want to chase much more than 150 in the fourth innings, so there is an opportunity for South Africa to grind their way back into the game. Their captain Dean Elgar, in particular, gets high on challenges like this. But if England dismiss him early on, they could get the job done in a hurry.