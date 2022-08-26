England vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from day two of the second Test

England vs South Africa live score latest updates day two 2nd Test - Stu Forster/Getty Images

12:12 PM

Over 43: ENG 173/5 (Stokes 16 Foakes 13)

The knee is giving Stokes gyp but he is gritting his teeth and battling on. Ngidi is targeting Stokes' impaired mobility, swinging it into the left-hander's pads, trying to catch him flat-footed from round the wicket. Stokes plays out the maiden by leaving four but crucially manages to jab his bat down in time to stop the inswinger cannoning into his right shin. England lead by 22.

12:07 PM

Over 42: ENG 173/5 (Stokes 16 Foakes 13)

That lbw shout was close but it simply did not do enough. Elgar took a while to decide to do it and in the end burnd one. Stokes top edges a reverse sweep safely for two then jars his left knee when turning for another two and collapses. He has an ongoing weakness in the left knee. It often buckles when hyper-extended but the pain usually clears up quickly. On comes the physio, though, and the players will also take drinks.

DRS - Sky Sports

Stokes is back on his feet after treatment and will continue his innings.

12:01 PM

Not out

Would have gone over the stumps.

12:00 PM

South Africa review

Stokes lbw b Harmer

12:00 PM

Over 41: ENG 170/5 (Stokes 13 Foakes 13)

Double change: Ngidi, 48 Test wickets in 14 matches at 20.79, replaces Rabada. And he beats Foakes with his first ball that zips past the edge as England's keeper prods tentatively forward. Ngidi starts with a maiden, very tight lines and maintaining the reverse swing enjoyed by Nortje and Rabada.

11:56 AM

Over 40: ENG 170/5 (Stokes 13 Foakes 13)

Harmer has a short leg and a a slip in for Foakes who made a Test century on debut against Sri Lanka's spinners in Galle. He's a good player of spin but doesn't have to be when Harmer starts with a full toss that Foakes slaps through the covers for four. The right-hander uses his feet to poke a single to midwicket. Elgar calls up a leg slip for Stokes, telling him he fancies bagging him on the sweep. Stokes takes on the challenge and sweeps his first delivery from the off spinner into the crowd at square leg for six.

Story continues

11:52 AM

Over 39: ENG 159/5 (Stokes 7 Foakes 8)

Foakes gives England the lead with an ugly swipe that chips off the inside edge and beats Verreynne on his left side as he made a vain headlong dive to grab it. Rabada continues to pitch up and Foakes blocks it into a gap at cover and hares a single. After a couple of defensives, Stokes earns one in the slot and creams it through the covers for four.

The answer to England's calculation is 'none'. That's the end of Nortje's first spell and Simon Harmer will replace him.

11:48 AM

Over 38: ENG 150/5 (Stokes 3 Foakes 3)

Nortje starts his fifth over, maintaining 95mph, testing Foakes' technique and mettle like never before. No disgrace in that either. Apart from Shannon Gabriel occasionally in 2018-19, he will never have faced such heat. He leaves one that whistles past off stump but gets down the other end with some relief after playing a good shot, flicking three off a full one on middle stump through square leg. How many more overs can he bowl? That has to be England's calculation, not that Ngidi will not pose a different kind of stringent examination. England trail by one.

11:44 AM

Over 37: ENG 147/5 (Stokes 3 Foakes 0)

Rabada has three slips and a gully as he comes round the wicket to Stokes, who leaves a couple that reverse in alarmingly tight to off stump and plays at another that beats him all ends up as he gropes forward. This is as good a spell of relentlessly quick and naggingly accurate bowling from both ends as you would be privileged to witness.

England's Zak Crawley walks off dejected - Nick Potts/PA

11:38 AM

Over 36: ENG 147/5 (Stokes 3 Foakes 0)

Stokes is off the mark with a drive through cover, easing into it by bending the back knee, to pierce the covers for three. Nortje draws the nick from Crawley which brings Foakes, who struggled against Nortje at Lord's to the crease. But he gets his nose over the second ball and plays a solid backward defensive.

11:34 AM

Wicket!!

Crawley c Verreynne b Nortje 38 No disgrace in that. It was a brute of a ball to keep out, quick, swinging and straightening a touch. Crawley had to play at it but could only feather an edge through to the keeper. This is a ridiculously good spell from Nortje, maintaining extreme pace throughout. FOW 147/5

11:33 AM

Over 35: ENG 144/4 (Crawley 38 Stokes 0)

Two boundaries from Crawley, the first with soft hands and an angled bat as the confidence palpably seeps back into him, steering Rabada for four through the cordon, then a glorious leg-glance.

South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje celebrates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow - Stu Forster/Getty Images

11:30 AM

Over 34: ENG 134/4 (Crawley 28 Stokes 0)

Nortje takes Bairstow's wicket for fourth time in his career, gulling the batsman with the angle and bounce at express pace. It's a seriously good spell of bowling. England trail by 17 when the captain comes to the crease and he shoulders arms to the first ball then plays a curiously low defensive when Nortje comes round the wicket.

11:24 AM

Wicket!!

Bairstow c Erwee b Nortje 49 Two balls after being beaten by a snorter outside off stump that bounced higher than he expected, Bairstow plays again at another that angles in and keeps going. Bairstow pushes at it and nicks off to slip where Erwee takes it at the first attempt this time. FOW 134/4

11:24 AM

Over 33: ENG 134/3 (Crawley 28 Bairstow 49)

Lovely stroke from Bairstow, whisking four off his toes with a Ranji flourish. Rabada drags his line wider hoping for similarly late swing but it arcs in too gently and Bairstow drives through cover for three.

11:22 AM

Over 32: ENG 127/3 (Crawley 28 Bairstow 42)

Nortje is screamingly quick and there's a touch of Waqar when he bowls so full and fast with reverse. Bairstow watches one veer past his pads, then jabs his bat down on another on that line to earn a single. Crawley is given a shorter one to start that nibbles back off the pitch (if nibbling can be done at 90mph, 'tears' perhaps?) and smacks him in the goolies. Yikes. He's OK, though, and leaves the next ball prudently.

England's Zak Crawley is struck on the leg while batting on day 2 - LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

11:16 AM

Over 31: ENG 126/3 (Crawley 28 Bairstow 41)

Bairstow drives with no foot movement and, with the ball moving, can only eventually reach it with the inside edge, Harrow driving for two through square leg. Plenty of encouragement for Rabada with the movement and Bairstow in acceleration mode but he manages to get his bat on another hooping inducker and tickle it off his pads for a single.

11:11 AM

Over 30: ENG 123/3 (Crawley 28 Bairstow 38)

Fortune favours Crawley when he plays one of the strokes that littered his first innings at Lord's, closing the face of the bat too early on a ball on an off-stump line, trying to cuff it into the legside. It takes the leading edge and pops safely over cover. They run a single and gratefully accept an overthrow. Two better-timed flicks earn him two apiece but as Shaun Pollock says, with the ball reversing you would want him to play as straight as possible. That said, they will also be following instructions to accelerate while the ball is still hard and coming off the bat nicely.

11:07 AM

Over 29: ENG 117/3 (Crawley 22 Bairstow 38)

Rabada starts, bowling to Bairstow and serves up one first thing that reverses a mile and whistles past off-stump before carrying on zagging past Verreynne for a bye. It looked like a judicious leave by Bairstow on the line it bounced upon but it was mighty close one thereafter.

Crawley defends with soft hands and quite an angled bat and the ball hits the deck well in front of first slip then bounces over Harmer's dive and scoots down for four. Rabada continues to make the ball reverse, swinging one on to Crawley's toes which he flicks fine for a single.

Nortje will open from the Statham End.

10:59 AM

Out come the umpires

Richard Ilingworth and Chris Gaffaney at the head of the players. Zak Crawley is twirling the bat handle like Alec Stewart. Glorious sunshine bathes Old Trafford.

10:57 AM

Lots of praise for Zak Crawley last night

More for him being 23 off his Dentury after 77 balls at the crease, rather than his 17 runs. The problem in this trade is the demand to opine prematurely. It was great to see him playing with greater restraint, 'knuckling down' to the task in hand and playing the situation. But let's remember that a rush to judgment brought Haseeb Hameed back into the Test side last year, in this author's mind prematurely, and exposed him to the challenge of a tour to Australia far too soon into his rehabilitation that his technique had no chance of conquering. That's not to say Crawley's grit was unworthy of high praise but let's also wait for more evidence.

10:48 AM

Good morning

And thank you to Greg Wilcox for opening the blog this morning. Just looking at some bowling figures for the six years of Tests since Old Trafford was reopened after moving the square through 90 degrees to see why SA picked two finger spinners. Moeen Ali has taken 12 wickets at 21.41 there, Roston Chase eight at 33.62, Dom Bess five at 48, Jack Leach four at 38 and Nathan Lyon two at 70. I can't understand why they dropped Marco Jansen, brilliant as Harmer's first-class record in England is. To bowl left-arm inswing in the high eighties from 6ft 8in, that's a remarkable weapon to sideline even for the best off-spinner in the country and, behind Nathan Lyon, the second best in the world.

10:13 AM

It never rains in Manchester...

Well, not yesterday or today or, if the forecast is to be believed, for the rest of this Test. A minor miracle!

Old Trafford - PA

10:03 AM

England on top after day one

The hosts will start the second day of the second Test in a strong position having enjoyed the better of day one at Old Trafford. Having lost the toss England hounded out South Africa for just 151, before an unusually stoic Zak Crawley helped them reach stumps just 40 behind on 111 for three.

Despite skittling England cheaply twice in their innings victory at Lord's, visiting captain Dean Elgar spurned the chance to send them in on a murky morning in Manchester. The Proteas paid the price for that decision, knocked over inside 54 overs as James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three wickets apiece in helpful conditions.

England suffered top-order setbacks of their own, but the under-pressure Crawley, whose place has come under increasing scrutiny over the summer, played against type to help his side.

Subverting his reputation as a dasher, he eked out 17 not out from 77 balls, happily put in the shade by Jonny Bairstow's sparkier 38 not out, to strengthen England's grip.

Crawley offered little for the highlights reel but, with a game, a series and perhaps a career up for grabs, his mere survival was an important factor.

Elgar's miscalculation at the toss allowed Anderson the chance to set the tone on the occasion of his 100th appearance on home soil - the first Test cricketer to reach the landmark - and he obliged with an early breakthrough.

Sarel Erwee was beaten several times in a skittish start and fell for three when Anderson (three for 32) drew one back in, well caught by Ben Foakes off the inside edge. At the other end, Ben Stokes (two for 17 )broke with convention by handing the returning Ollie Robinson the new ball, demoting Broad (three for 37) from his usual duties.

The Sussex seamer hit a decent rhythm on his first outing in seven months and was probably under-served by figures of one for 48 from 14 overs. But he proved his worth on his return as all the bowlers chipped in with wickets to put England in a strong position - one which so far hasn't been spurned by the hosts' batsmen.

Stay here for all the action from Manchester as England look to build a healthy first-innings lead.