England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Old Trafford

England are taking on South Africa on day one of the second Test today and Ben Stokes’s side are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat at Lord’s. The South African bowling attack ripped through the English batting line-up, led by the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and England must come up with a way to stem the loss of wickets at Old Trafford this week if they are to level the three-Test series.

England make one change with Ollie Robinson coming into the bowling attack to add height and bounce, with Matthew Potts dropping out. Zak Crawley retains his place in the starting XI despite his continued struggles as opener, with Harry Brook waiting in the wings and tipped for a call-up for the third and final Test should Crawley falter once more here. South Africa are expected to stick with the same team which won the opener.

Who will win the second Test in Manchester? Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford below.

England vs South Africa

Day one of second Test at Old Trafford starts at 11am BST

England aiming to level three-Test series after defeat at Lord’s

Ollie Robinson recalled as Matthew Potts drops out of England XI

Ollie Robinson has been recalled to the England attack for Thursday’s second Test against South Africa, replacing Matthew Potts for his first appearance in seven months.

The Sussex seamer has not featured for his country since the final game of the Ashes in January due to a series of fitness problems, but has been given the nod at Emirates Old Trafford.

Robinson persuaded the selectors he was ready to go with a strong showing in the England Lions victory over the tourists in Chelmsford earlier this month, with Potts dropping out after struggling for rhythm in last week’s innings defeat at Lord’s.

That is the only change to the XI, with openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees retained despite lacking major runs this summer.

Welcome along to live coverage of England vs South Africa from Old Trafford.