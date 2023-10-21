England vs South Africa live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

England's Adil Rashid removed both Hendricks and Van der Dussen in quick succession - Rajanish Kakade/AP

11:29 AM BST

OVER 26: RSA 165/3 (Markram 13 Klaasen 1)

The wicket of Hendricks has brought the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen out to the crease. Just two runs and the wicket from Rashid’s over. He bowled really well the other day and he has followed that up with another good performance the other day.

11:26 AM BST

Wicket

Hendricks b Rashid 85 Big, big moment for England. It is the googly from Rashid and Hendricks, trying to dab it late to third man, gets an inside edge onto his stumps. That was a really good knock from Hendricks, who came in today for the ill Temba Bavuma. FOW 164/3

11:24 AM BST

OVER 25: RSA 163/2 (Markram 12 Hendricks 85)

Unsurprisingly Root is out of the attack, probably an over too late. Gus Atkinson is back into the attack. A good comeback from him as he goes for just a couple of singles. South Africa are now halfway through their overs and will be aiming for a huge first innings total.

11:19 AM BST

OVER 24: RSA 161/2 (Markram 11 Hendricks 84)

This Mumbai pitch looks like a really good surface, so South Africa will know they need a big total. Five singles from that Rashid over.

I can’t understand the decision to bowl first. I know England like to chase but what is their strength? Batting. Get a big score on the board and put pressure on South Africa, who have just lost to Netherlands and we know it does not take much for them to suddenly start flapping under pressure at a World Cup. Instead, they have been given the chance to make a score themselves on a belter. Time will tell, and England can pull this back obviously, but with so many out of form, chasing 350 to effectively stay in the World Cup will be tough.

11:16 AM BST

OVER 23: RSA 156/2 (Markram 9 Hendricks 81)

Hendricks has probably just beaten his shot from the last over. He gets his front leg out of the way and drills Root over cover for six this time. It feels like Root probably needs to come out of the attack now. That is confirmed by another fantastic shot from Hendricks, who smashes it over mid-off for six. What a performance from Hendricks, who took 14 balls to get off the mark. 16 off Root’s over, time for him to come out of the attack.

11:13 AM BST

OVER 22: RSA 140/2 (Markram 8 Hendricks 66)

Rashid tosses it up outside off and Hendricks plays a delightful lofted drive over cover for four. You will not see many better shots than that. Hendricks only came in today because Bavuma is injured and he is playing superbly. What do South Africa do in their next match with the batting?

11:09 AM BST

OVER 21: RSA 134/2 (Markram 7 Hendricks 61)

It is only his third ball, but that is a delicate late cut right on his stumps past substitute fielder Sam Curran at short third-man for four. With that wicket it might be time to bring the quicks back on from that end.

11:07 AM BST

OVER 20: RSA 126/2 (Markram 1 Hendricks 59)

England really needed that. They say one wicket brings two, can England kick on with that wicket?

11:05 AM BST

Wicket

Van der Dussen c Bairstow b Rashid 60 The kiss of death for South Africa but exactly what England fans were after. South Africa have looked so comfortable for the last hour but this partnership is now over. Van der Dussen tries to sweep hard but it goes straight up. Bairstow calls it and has a long time to wait as it comes down. He holds on and England needed that. FOW 125/2

⚠️ WICKET ⚠️



11:01 AM BST

OVER 19: RSA 123/1 (van der Dussen 59 Hendricks 58)

South Africa look at ease here and England do not look like taking a wicket. Boy do they need a breakthrough. Six singles from Root’s latest over.

10:58 AM BST

OVER 18: RSA 117/1 (van der Dussen 56 Hendricks 55)

Adil Rashid has come into the attack for the first time today replacing Wood, who has been expensive. His first ball is a drag down, which van der Dussen punishes with a four through mid-wicket.

Later in the over Rashid drags it down again and this time it is Hendricks who can pull him away for four. Not the start Rashid and Buttler were after.

10:54 AM BST

OVER 17: RSA 107/1 (van der Dussen 51 Hendricks 50)

Van der Dussen tucks Root into the leg-side and that single brings up his fifty in 49 balls. Just a couple of balls later Hendricks goes to fifty off 48 balls, one ball faster than van der Dussen. He was patient at the start of his innings but has accelerated the more he has got used to conditions.

A tight over from Root, just going for three singles.

Reeza Hendricks (left) and Rassie van der Dussen both bring up their fifties - Indranil Mukherjee/Getty Images

10:51 AM BST

OVER 16: RSA 104/1 (van der Dussen 49 Hendricks 49)

There are some delightful shots being played by South Africa at the moment. Wood is too full and van der Dussen drills it back past him for four. He is approaching fifty.

Wood finishes the over with a slower ball but Hendricks picks it. He smashes it over mid-on’s head for six and he is now approaching the fifty mark.

Hendricks hits a six to get South Africa past 💯



10:46 AM BST

Issues for England?

If Reece Topley can’t bowl, Joe Root will need to bowl 6.1 overs to fill-in: his first 2.1 have gone for 15, but you suspect South Africa will target him even more after their good start

10:43 AM BST

OVER 15: RSA 91/1 (van der Dussen 43 Hendricks 42)

Root strays down the leg-side and van der Dussen tickles it past Rashid at short fine-leg for four.

Joe Root might need to bowl a number overs after Reece Topley's injury - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Time for a drink in the sweltering heat of Mumbai.

10:39 AM BST

OVER 14: RSA 83/1 (van der Dussen 37 Hendricks 40)

Hendricks flicks Wood’s first ball of his second over just over mid-wicket for four. That did not come out of the middle of the bat but he had enough on it to get it over the fielder in the ring and it ran away.

Wood nearly has his man. He bangs it in short and Hendricks takes it on. It flies out to Brook at deep square-leg but it drops just short of him. In the end it was a good piece of fielding to stop it but could he have got there to take the catch? Maybe, maybe not. It would have been outstanding had he got there and caught it.

10:35 AM BST

OVER 13: RSA 76/1 (van der Dussen 36 Hendricks 34)

After bowling one ball to finish off a Topley over earlier, Joe Root is back on to replace Atkinson. Six consecutive singles off the Root over. You would not know that it took Hendricks 14 balls to get off the mark. It is looking a little bit too comfortable for South Africa at the moment.

10:31 AM BST

OVER 12: RSA 70/1 (van der Dussen 33 Hendricks 31)

Mark Wood replaces Willey. Express pace from both ends now for England. That is a high quality shot from van der Dussen. Off Wood’s second ball, van der Dussen flicks it through wide mid-on for four.

Hendricks then pulls Wood’s fourth ball over mid-wicket for four. Another great shot from South Africa. After a patient start from these two they are now starting to go through the gears.

After a slow start, Reeza Hendricks has gone through the gears - Punit Paranjpe/Getty Images

10:26 AM BST

OVER 11: RSA 60/1 (van der Dussen 28 Hendricks 26)

Quite close to a run-out from substitute Liam Livingstone at cover which ends up with Willey on the deep backward square-leg boundary having to stop the ball from going for four over-throws. Luckily no over-throws given away. Just the one run from Atkinson’s second over. He looked a lot more controlled and comfortable in his second over compared to his first.

10:22 AM BST

OVER 10: RSA 59/1 (van der Dussen 28 Hendricks 25)

Too straight from Willey, especially with fine-leg up in the circle. Easy pickings for Hendricks as he flicks it off his pads for four. Next ball is a splendid bit of cricket from Hendricks as he drills Willey through cover for four. The fifty partnership has been brought up. That is the end of the first powerplay, a powerplay of two halves. The first dominated by England, the second by South Africa. 41 runs in the last four overs.

South Africa have such a power-packed batting lineup that I think you need more than one wicket in the first 10 overs to keep them on a leash.

10:16 AM BST

OVER 9: RSA 49/1 (van der Dussen 27 Hendricks 16)

With Topley going off injured, Gus Atkinson comes on to bowl on his World Cup debut. Second ball Hendricks drills Atkinson just over his head for four. An emphatic shot but that was not too far away from Atkinson.

A few balls later Hendricks hits it through cover but Livingstone manages to get a hand to it which stops it running away for four. Two more to the total. The runs are flowing now as Hendricks pulls it just over mid-wicket’s head for four. Pressure on Atkinson, how will he handle it on his World Cup debut?

10:12 AM BST

OVER 8: RSA 39/1 (van der Dussen 27 Hendricks 6)

Topley cut a very frustrated figure as he went off. Another injury for Topley, who has had a catalogue of injuries down the years. It is an injury to a finger on his bowling hand. And with Rashid struggling with a bout of illness and the composition of the England side today that is a major concern.

Van der Dussen pushes Willey’s first ball of the latest over through cover for two. After a great start England are just starting to become a little bit sloppy. Willey drops short and straight and van der Dussen pulls him away past short fine-leg for four. Same again as van der Dussen pulls Willey away for four more through backward square-leg.

Reece Topley goes off with a damaged left hand - England use Joe Root to complete his over. Topley has been terrific so far this tournament and has had so much bad luck with injuries; let’s hope he can return soon.

If Topley can’t bowl anymore, then Root could have to bowl another 6 overs: a big concern, especially as South Africa have all right-handers until David Miller at number 6.

10:07 AM BST

OVER 7: RSA 29/1 (van der Dussen 17 Hendricks 6)

First ball back off the break and van der Dussen flicks Topley away for four through mid-wicket. Topley is not happy and immediately signals to the dressing room. He is going off and Joe Root will come on to bowl the final ball of the over. That ball goes for a single.

Adil Rashid looks pretty uncomfortable out there with a stomach bug. It is one of the unique challenges of top level cricket. Speak to any former England player and they all have stories of batting, bowling or fielding on a roasting day in Asia with a stomach bug. Perhaps the most famous of all is Neil Smith of Warwickshire being sick at the crease in a 1996 World Cup match against UAE after eating a dodgy pizza the night before in Peshawar, Pakistan.

10:03 AM BST

OVER 7: RSA 24/1 (van der Dussen 12 Hendricks 6)

Van der Dussen punches off the back foot through cover for two, as it was half-stopped. Topley drops slightly short again and this time van der Dussen punches him away for four. That was a lovely shot.

We are going to have a short stoppage in play as Topley receives some attention on his finger which he hurt trying to stop a ball the ball before the four.

Reece Topley receives treatment after injuring his finger - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

09:58 AM BST

OVER 6: RSA 18/1 (van der Dussen 6 Hendricks 6)

Rashid is now back onto the field. If he is struggling with illness you do have to ask the question why he was picked today? Anyway let’s see how he goes. Just two singles from the latest Willey over. England will be delighted with the start they have made, especially the fact that de Kock is back in the pavilion.

In the other match the Netherlands have been bowled out for 262, two balls shy of the 50-over mark. Sri Lanka need 263 to get their first win.

09:53 AM BST

OVER 5: RSA 16/1 (van der Dussen 5 Hendricks 5)

That is a really good stop by Willey. Having just bowled the last over, Willey dives to his left as van der Dussen flicks Topley through mid-wicket to stop a certain boundary. On the fourth ball van der Dussen does get it between mid-wicket and mid-on and South Africa come through for three.

Rassie van der Dussen looking to get going - Rajanish Kakade/AP

England go up for an appeal for LBW but it looked like Hendricks got an inside edge on it. He did! A fortunate inside edge off the last ball goes down to fine-leg for a single to end the over.

Adil Rashid off with an upset stomach - Liam Livingstone is on instead - but we expect him to be back on the field toon and able to play a full part with the ball.

09:49 AM BST

OVER 4: RSA 12/1 (van der Dussen 2 Hendricks 4)

It takes Hendricks 14 balls to get off the mark but he gets going with a boundary. For the first time Willey drops a bit short and wide and Hendricks cuts him away through point for four. That will give him some confidence.

09:46 AM BST

OVER 3: RSA 7/1 (van der Dussen 1 Hendricks 0)

The left-arm seamers are doing the job captain Jos Buttler would have wanted after winning the toss and bowling first. England know a win is crucial today so a good start is vital. Just two runs from that Topley over.

09:41 AM BST

OVER 2: RSA 5/1 (van der Dussen 0 Hendricks 0)

David Willey, making his first appearance at this year’s World Cup, will open up from the other end as it is double left-arm seam for England. Tight start from Willey as he bowls a maiden over. You need to maintain that pressure from both ends, which Woakes has failed to do in the first three games to back up Topley’s good bowling.

“I wrote a couple of weeks ago (after the Bangladesh game) this tournament is seeing the return of the specialist and England’s team today shows just that with six batsmen and five bowlers. Allrounders used to be called bits and pieces cricketers in the past but then Twenty20 cricket placed a higher value on bowlers who can bat and send down a few overs of half decent spin or seam. However, 50 overs cricket is a deeper challenge especially in India and Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone in particular have struggled with the format (Woakes has just been out of form). This looks a stronger England. Let’s see.”

09:37 AM BST

OVER 1: RSA 5/1 (van der Dussen 0 Hendricks 0)

Exactly the start Topley and England were after. De Kock is South Africa’s best batsman so getting him second ball is such a huge moment. Rassie van der Dussen is the man in at number three.

“Quinton de Kock gave the game away by immediately, guiltily looking back after his edge. England knew, and so did he.”

Dangerman Quinton de Kock out second ball of the match - Indranil Mukherjee/Getty Images

09:34 AM BST

Dream start for England

So much talk about balance in the World Cup, but this match will be a real battle of the specialists: both sides have clearly gone for their best 6 available batters and 5 bowlers.

It makes the new ball even more crucial than normal this tournament - and England’s start even more significant. Reece Topley needs just two balls to claim the edge of Quinton de Kock, the only man to score two centuries so far this World Cup. It continues his brilliant form against left-handers - and leaves England buoyant.

09:33 AM BST

Wicket

De Kock c Buttler b Topley 4 How was that not given out? UltraEdge shows a thick outside edge and dangerman de Kock is gone. England get a massive breakthrough early on and that is great bowling from Topley. FOW 4/1

⚠️ WICKET ⚠️



Quinton de Kock is GONE ❌



09:31 AM BST

England review

First ball of the match goes away for four. Topley gets a bit of swing away from de Kock who drives slightly aerially through point for four.

Next ball Topley thinks he has de Kock caught behind. It is given not out but that sounded like a thick edge. England review...

09:29 AM BST

Ready for action

Anthems done, we are now ready to get this game underway. Three changes for England as Ben Stokes returns from injury. One change for South Africa as captain Temba Bavuma misses out due to illness.

Reece Topley is going to open the bowling.

09:22 AM BST

Anthem time

The national anthems are nearly upon us. God Save The King and Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, which is a real favourite of mine, despite being a proud Englishman! One of the great anthems.

09:20 AM BST

The views of Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain

“England need to get on a winning roll and they need to play better cricket. When they lost three games in the middle in the 2019 World Cup, they had been playing excellent, consistent cricket. “This England side have been up and down but there is so much quality and resilience and they have to show that against South Africa. Everyone will be saying ‘go harder’ but I just hope there is a bit of smartness in there as well. That is what Stokes adds.”

09:19 AM BST

Will England bounce back?

It was a very disappointing defeat for England last Sunday against Afghanistan in Delhi and after two defeats in the first three games, there is not much room for error from now on in.

It was an equally disappointing week for South Africa who lost to the Netherlands. But they did win their first two games against Australia and Sri Lanka. How do you think this game will pan out? Make sure you comment at the bottom of the blog.

Vague whiff of panic to England’s selection and, having dropped Livingstone as well as the more obvious Woakes and Curran, they will hope it doesn’t spin too much. I suspect Livingstone’s absence is an attempt to read the pitch, and he’ll be in contention to come back in for Sri Lanka. Ultimately, though, they’ve dropped the four all-rounders who made up the core of the team for the opening game of the tournament. A serious change.

09:15 AM BST

South Africa XI

🪙TOSS



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have won the toss and will bowl first



Captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of match due to illness. Aiden Markram will captain the side in his absence



Back the boys 🇿🇦 #CWC23 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/tLIzpNNpwS — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 21, 2023

09:14 AM BST

Stokes: I am not the Messiah

“I am a very small part in a bigger engine. We have the 15 best players in the country and we all have our own individual characteristics that we add to this team. “I am a part of that but everyone on their given day can do just as good a job as me. If two or three of us have one of our good days we know we will be a very hard team to beat. “I’m not the Messiah as Woody [Mark Wood] pointed out. I am just going to wear the England shirt with pride and give everything like I always do.”

09:13 AM BST

England's schedule

October 5 - Lost to New Zealand by nine wickets

October 10 - Beat Bangladesh by 137 runs

October 15 - Lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs

October 21 - South Africa (Mumbai)

October 26 - Sri Lanka (Bangalore)

October 29 - India (Lucknow)

November 4 - Australia (Ahmedabad)

November 8 - Netherlands (Pune)

November 11 - Pakistan (Kolkata)

09:11 AM BST

09:10 AM BST

Live from Mumbai

Three changes for England here in Mumbai - Stokes returns, and Willey and Atkinson come in; Woakes, Curran and Livingstone are all out.

After all the focus upon allrounders earlier in the tournament, a radical shift by England: 6 best batsmen and 5 best bowlers - with Willey at 7. This approach also means that England can use bowlers in the right roles: Willey and Topley opening with the new ball, and Atkinson, Wood and Rashid in the middle overs.

England won the toss and are bowling first.

09:09 AM BST

England team in full

09:06 AM BST

England win the toss

Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first. Buttler says that his team fancy a run chase at the Wankhede Stadium.

Three changes for England. As expected, Ben Stokes returns from injury to make his first appearance at this year’s World Cup. Harry Brook keeps his place so Liam Livingstone is the one to make away for Stokes. David Willey and Gus Atkinson, on World Cup debut, come into the bowling attack in place of Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

For South Africa they do no have their normal captain available, given away quite a bit at the toss as Temba Bavuma was not present. He is ill so Aiden Markram captains South Africa. Reeza Hendricks comes in for Bavuma.

09:00 AM BST

Time for the toss

We are ready for the toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Who will win it?

08:57 AM BST

Elsewhere at the Cricket World Cup

There is one other matching taking place today as the Netherlands are taking on Sri Lanka in Lucknow. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the Netherlands are 173/6 off 39 overs. SA Engelbrecht is 47 not out and Logan van Beek is unbeaten on 30.

08:55 AM BST

Backing their style

While England debate the balance of their side, Buttler said that the arrival of the players’ families in Mumbai has helped to lift the mood of the squad.

“It’s always a great time when all the families are on tour,” he said. “After a defeat like that it’s nice to get some perspective. Certainly my children give me some good perspective where cricket stands and we’re all determined to come out here and play well.”

Buttler reiterated that he wanted England to play in a more liberated style. In last week’s loss, England scored just one six to Afghanistan’s eight.

“It’s not necessarily for a lack of trying but absolutely - reinforce that message to the team, we don’t go away from that style we want to play just because we haven’t had the results we wanted in the first few games. So we’ll be fully committed to that, we know that’s served us well over a long period of time and will serve us well in the future as well.

“If you’re going to lose I’d rather lose in that style, I’d rather we go down on our sword and continue to take the game on and that’s something we’ll be committed to.

“We will double down on that always and if we are going to miss at some point we want to be on the more positive side. That has been the hallmark of this team for a long time and that is what we are committed to.”

Buttler hopes that, a few hours after an England victory in Mumbai, there will be another England win a World Cup clash with South Africa.

“It’s a fantastic weekend of sport isn’t it? Two great games and absolutely two England wins.”

08:52 AM BST

Stokes in, Brook to keep his place?

Jos Buttler said that England could retain Harry Brook alongside the returning Ben Stokes, and are considering packing their seam attack against South Africa for their crucial clash in Mumbai.

After two defeats in three matches to begin their World Cup defence, England need to win to avoid being on the brink of elimination. With Stokes returning, England are set to retain Brook - who top scored against Afghanistan - and change the balance of their side.

“There’s lots to decide and discuss, it’s always a really tough part of the job,” Buttler said, explaining that the history of the Wankhede Stadium as favouring seam bowling, rather than spin, would inform England’s selection.

Ben Stokes will return to action, but will it be Harry Brook to give way? - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

“It’s somewhere that does have good bounce in the wicket and good carry. The pace bowlers certainly come into it here and the batters like it as well. It makes for a good cricket wicket.

“Reading conditions is always difficult so you’re trying to gather as much information as possible but you can’t have too many preconceived ideas. You’ve just got to communicate on the day and adapt to exactly what’s in front of you.”

Should England select four seamers to go with six specialist batsmen, it will mean one spinner - Liam Livingstone or Adil Rashid is omitted. Dropping Rashid, who has been almost ever-present in England’s ODI side since 2015 and took 3-42 against Afghanistan, would be a radical move. While Livingstone offers England extra firepower with the bat and bowled effectively versus Afghanistan, he could be squeezed out.

Reece Topley and Mark Wood are the only two seamers who appear certain to play. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have both endured poor tournaments, while neither Gus Atkinson nor David Willey have yet featured.

Could Gus Atkinson make his World Cup debut today? - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Should they pick four seamers, England will have to consider two questions. The first is the balance of the attack. Both Woakes and Willey are seen as new-ball bowlers - so ideally England would only pick one alongside Topley, England’s only effective bowler with the new ball so far this tournament. But the second question - of the depth of the batting line-up - could yet lead England to pick both Woakes and Willey, batting Woakes at seven and potentially using him as first change bowler.

Atkinson has been viewed as a like-for-like replacement for Wood, who could slot in if the Durham pace bowler was injured. His 90mph pace makes him an attractive potential option to play alongside Wood, while Atkinson also has some batting pedigree: he averages 28 in first-class cricket. But he has played just five 50-over matches in his career, and only three ODIs.