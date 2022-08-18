England vs South Africa live: score and latest updates from day 2 of the first Test at Lord's

Rob Bagchi
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa bowls Ollie Pope of England during day two of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2022 in London, England
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa bowls Ollie Pope of England during day two of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2022 in London, England - Getty Images Europe

11:59 AM

END OF INNINGS: ENG 165ao

South Africa excellent, you can say that much without any doubt. A bit of a struggle for England across both days. Question is what they can do with the ball in their hands?

11:58 AM

WICKET! Anderson LBW Rabada 0

Rabada does get his five! An over of causing problems for Potts, but a leading edge looping in the air brings Anderson on strike. Rabada then he traps Anderson LBW in front first ball! Big appeal and not long for the umpire's finger to go up.

Anderson reviews but unless he hit it it is surely out. Right in front. No chance of it being overturned and Rabada gets on the honours board.

FOW 165ao

11:53 AM

OVER 43: ENG 164/9 (Potts 4 Anderson 0)     

That brings Anderson to the crease. Can Rabada get a five-wicket haul?

11:53 AM

WICKET! Leach b Jansen 15

Potts gets a single after a Leach three to bring the spinner on strike... and he tries to drive (expansively, admittedly) but Jansen finds the off-stump and England are nine down...

FOW 164/9

11:45 AM

OVER 42: ENG 160/8 (Potts 4 Leach 12)     

A much more profitable over for England as Leach cracks two fours on the off-side to take England to 160 and himself to double figures. Naturally, it's almost certain that whatever England get here will not be a "good score" but get to 190 or so and then they are not completely out of the game...

11:42 AM

OVER 41: ENG 152/8 (Potts 4 Leach 4)   

Potts picks up two runs through mid-wicket off Rabada, but that's it for the over.

11:41 AM

OVER 40: ENG 150/8 (Potts 2 Leach 4)   

Apologies for the delay, the internet has gone down in the media centre at Lord's, so it's me (Luke Slater) stepping in for Rob for however long is necessary. Leach gets off the mark with a four that is squirted down to the deep third man boundary for four. Those are the only runs in Nortje's latest over.

11:40 AM

OVER 39: ENG 146/8 (Potts 2 Leach 0) 

Is England's innings coming to an end, soon?

11:29 AM

Wicket!!

Broad c Elgar b Rabada 15  Clever use of the slower ball from Rabada who tossed a cutter wider as Broad backed away, tempting him to drive and spoon it off the toe to gully.  FOW 145/8

11:28 AM

OVER 38: ENG 143/7 (Broad 13 Potts 2) 

It would be wrong to say Broad now has the cue to tee off. It's the only way he bats these days and begins the over by drilling four through cover, then, off the back foot, cuffing three down the ground. Potts is bounced twice then fed a fuller one that he drives nicely through cover for two.

Ollie Pope bowled by Rabada
Ollie Pope bowled by Rabada - Adam Davy/PA wire

11:23 AM

OVER 37: ENG 134/7 (Broad 6 Potts 0) 

Wicket maiden for Rabada who greets Potts with a bouncer.

11:18 AM

Wicket!!

Pope b Rabada 73  Drove away from his body once too often, perhaps anticipating outswing, and dragged it on to his stumps via an inside edge. There's a smattering of applause but a worried silence one he is out of sight.  FOW 134/7

11:16 AM

OVER 36: ENG 134/6 (Pope 73 Broad 6)

First taste of Nortje this morning for Pope who uses the angle from over the wicket, wide-ish on the crease, to work two through midwicket, then pats a drive through cover point for a single. Verreyne makes a spectacular flying stop at wicketkeeper to one that took off, leaping to his left to snatch it with a touch of Aaron Ramsdale theatrics.

Broad ends the over with a gift of four runs for a wild swish that looked more like four byes.

11:13 AM

OVER 35: ENG 127/6 (Pope 70 Broad 2)

After tempting the error in his previous over with a back of a length delivery, Rabada starts by pitching it up to Pope who skelps two through midwicket, sweetly timed, and then reaches across to square drive away from his body for a single, happy to expose Broad, potentially to four balls. I don't suppose you can farm the strike from a No8, and it's not part of the Stokes/McCullum ethos in any case.

Broad swings through the line handsomely and chips two through mid-off then plays an extraordinary shot, walking down and then hopping away from the ball as it veered towards his toes, mid swipe. A guffaw goes around the crowd.

11:08 AM

OVER 34: ENG 122/6 (Pope 67 Broad 0)

Very good from Rabada to draw the edge from Pope, shorter and angling it in.

Broad takes on Nortje's 93mph attack from round the wicket by backing away and swinging the bat. He doesn't connect but survives nonetheless, but not for very much longer one would hazard.

11:06 AM

OVER 33: ENG 122/6 (Pope 67 Broad 0)

Pope starts brightly, using his feet, first to defend then to throw Rabada off his line. He punches two down the ground, then flicks four down to fine leg when the bowler strays too straight. If you saw Jason Roy's juggling catch last night to dismiss Dawid Malan in the Hundred, here we have the other side of the coin when Erwee has several attempts at clinging on to a dolly at first slip, pat, pat, pat, desperate clutch, and drops it. That's a life for Pope and a huge disappointment for Rabada who was already on his victory lap.

10:57 AM

Both teams line up in their commemorative red caps

And after the players are presented to some families the foundation has been supporting and the morning bell (not Thom Yorke's) is rung and Jerusalem, the caps will be handed over to be auctioned for the fund.

The seats are between a half and two-thirds full and there is plenty of red on show: T-shirts, hats and, of course at Lord's, trousers.

10:49 AM

It's #RedforRuth day at Lord's

You can read all about the foundation set up in memory of Ruth Strauss and contribute to the cause here.

Red for Ruth rosette
Red for Ruth rosette - Adam Davy/PA Wire

10:42 AM

It's a bright morning at Lord's

The temperature is a very pleasant 21C and the only prospect of rain, according to the Met Office, is a 30 per cent chance between noon and the lunch break at 1pm.

10:38 AM

Good morning

And welcome to live coverage of day two of the first Test between England and South Africa from Lord's. There may have been time before the deluge for only 32 overs of play yesterday but we were privileged to watch a terrific performance from the touring side's pace quartet, from the attack leader Kagiso Rabada's relentlessness from the Nursery End to the breathless pace of Anrich Nortje, penetratingly precise once he had switched to the Pavilion End to replace the height and prodigious swing of Marco Jansen. That's not to overlook Lungi Ngidi's nagging opening spell. He may be wicketless so far but he will take plenty in the series if he maintains that line and length with such bite.

Ollie Pope was the one bright bat for England, playing with pluck and skill to make 61 valuable runs and the onus is on him this morning to help England towards a respectable score. Five years ago at the Oval, England bowled South Africa out in their first innings for 175 and if they can do something approaching that again, we ought to have one of those tight 'nipper' matches at which England have generally excelled for years. But to do that they will need a score that means they do not concede too heavy a first-innings lead and with England's long tail that will be a tall order for Pope and his maturity.

There was plenty of condemnation last night for England's batting and the manner of their dismissals. I'm not sure all that much of it was justified in very helpful bowling conditions exploited by an expert, balanced attack. Yes, Jonny Bairstow played a loose stroke but that was out of character for him this season and he deserves some slack. Joe Root's was a tight call, Ben Stokes may have batted frenetically as has become his habit but he was undone by a wonderful delivery and the long-standing problem with the openers remain. It's more about selection than character in their case. There is still time for redemption, though it will be down to the bowlers to dig them out of this hole.

