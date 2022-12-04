England vs Senegal: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Alex Young
·2 min read

England and Senegal tonight meet for the first ever time as they face off for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Three Lions toiled at times in Group B, particularly in a dull goalles draw with the USA, but never looked back once scoring early in the second half against Wales. Senegal had to beat Ecuador and did, even after their South American opponents fought back to level matters.

Now it’s time to look forward as they battle for the right to, likely, play world champions France in the quarter-finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the last-16 clash...

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Senegal is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off today, December 4, 2022.

The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma appears to have the ball over the line before crossing it for a goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar (AP)
Germany players stand dejected at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E campaign and match v Costa Rica (AFP via Getty Images)
England’s Marcus Rashford scores their first goal from a free kick past Wales’ Danny (REUTERS)
A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail (AP)
Ismaila Sarr of Senegal celebrates after their sides victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium (Getty Images)
USA’s forward #10 Christian Pulisic scores his team’s first goal past Iran’s goalkeeper #01 Alireza Beiranvand during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha (AFP via Getty Images)
Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar, left, scores the second goal past Serbia’s goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar (AP)
Brazil’s midfielder #05 Casemiro celebrates with teammates after he scored his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G match v Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha (AFP via Getty Images)
England’s Harry Kane reacts after missing a chance to score v USA (REUTERS)
France’s Kylian Mbappe scores their second goal v Denmark (REUTERS)
Fans from Japan wait for the start of the World Cup group E soccer match v Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, (AP)
Where to watch England vs Senegal

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 6pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

England vs Senegal team news

Gareth Southgate changed up his midfield and forward line for the match against Wales, with mixed results. While Jordan Henderson looked firmly off the pace, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden scored the goals. Southgate must decide whether to stick with three central midfielders or provide more pace up top.

Only Ben White is sure to be absent after leaving the World Cup camp for personal reasons.

Kyle Walker looked good at right-back after returning from injury, so could keep his place despite competition from Kieran Trippier and the unused Trent Alexander-Arnold. Southgate has confirmed his squad is fully fit.

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse is unlikely to miss the game despite falling ill in the days before.

They are also set to still be without Cheikhou Kouyate. Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye is suspended for what would have been his 100th cap. Either Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr or Reading’s Mamadou Loum are likely to step in.

England vs Senegal prediction

England will know that they cannot start slowly against Senegal, much like they did against both USA and Wales.

Senegal are by no means pushovers and can take the game to the Three Lions, who must set the tempo and control proceedings. If they can then it should be relatively straightforward - or as straightforward as it can be for England at a tournament.

England to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England and Senegal have never faced each other in a competitive or friendly fixture.

England vs Senegal match odds

England win: 40/85

Draw (after 90mins): 3/1

Senegal win: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

