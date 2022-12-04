England vs Senegal: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
England and Senegal tonight meet for the first ever time as they face off for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.
The Three Lions toiled at times in Group B, particularly in a dull goalles draw with the USA, but never looked back once scoring early in the second half against Wales. Senegal had to beat Ecuador and did, even after their South American opponents fought back to level matters.
Now it’s time to look forward as they battle for the right to, likely, play world champions France in the quarter-finals.
Here is everything you need to know about the last-16 clash...
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs Senegal is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off today, December 4, 2022.
The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Where to watch England vs Senegal
TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 6pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via ITVX and ITV website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
England vs Senegal team news
Gareth Southgate changed up his midfield and forward line for the match against Wales, with mixed results. While Jordan Henderson looked firmly off the pace, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden scored the goals. Southgate must decide whether to stick with three central midfielders or provide more pace up top.
Only Ben White is sure to be absent after leaving the World Cup camp for personal reasons.
Kyle Walker looked good at right-back after returning from injury, so could keep his place despite competition from Kieran Trippier and the unused Trent Alexander-Arnold. Southgate has confirmed his squad is fully fit.
Senegal boss Aliou Cisse is unlikely to miss the game despite falling ill in the days before.
They are also set to still be without Cheikhou Kouyate. Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye is suspended for what would have been his 100th cap. Either Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr or Reading’s Mamadou Loum are likely to step in.
England vs Senegal prediction
England will know that they cannot start slowly against Senegal, much like they did against both USA and Wales.
Senegal are by no means pushovers and can take the game to the Three Lions, who must set the tempo and control proceedings. If they can then it should be relatively straightforward - or as straightforward as it can be for England at a tournament.
England to win 2-0.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
England and Senegal have never faced each other in a competitive or friendly fixture.
England vs Senegal match odds
England win: 40/85
Draw (after 90mins): 3/1
Senegal win: 6/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).