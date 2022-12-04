England vs Senegal player ratings: Pick your star performers from last-16 clash

England vs Senegal player ratings: Pick your star performers from World Cup last-16 clash - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

England are 45 minutes away from a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final against France after shrugging off a slow start to take control of their last-16 clash against Senegal.

The Lions of Teranga were the better side in the opening stages, with Ismaila Sarr firing over from close range and Jordan Pickford doing well to deny Boulaye Dia.

But Jordan Henderson opened the scoring against the run of play with a tidy finish after a slick England move, before Harry Kane finished off a counter-attack just before half-time to double their advantage.

After topping a group including USA, Wales and Iran, the Three Lions headed into the knockout stages in confident mood, with Gareth Southgate saying he has embraced the increased expectations after they reached the semis in Russia four years ago and then the European Championship final last summer.

The England manager said: "We have taken the country on two incredible journeys and you can feel that there's the potential for another one and we want that to happen.

"We recognise the situation at home for everybody and we want to bring smiles to people's faces as they get towards the end of this weekend."

Kylian Mbappe and co await if they England hold on to beat Senegal, with the PSG star at the double as reigning champions France swept Poland aside in today's earlier game.

You can score the players from both England and Senegal out of 10 using our newly-created player rating tool.

It constantly updates with readers' average ratings for all the players and will then highlight the man of the match at the end of the game. Feel free to share it with your friends and family and see whether they agree with your scores.

When tonight's game finishes, our experts out in Qatar will then provide their ratings for your perusal – and you can let us know whether you agree with their views in the comments section below.