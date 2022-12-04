England vs Senegal LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England vs Senegal - LIVE!

England face Senegal tonight in the last-16 as the World Cup well and truly kicks into gear. It’s been largely serene progress for Gareth Southgate’s side so far, topping Group B with seven points and scoring nine goals along the way to book their place in the knockout stage.

The goalscoring form of the Three Lions presented Southgate with a selection dilemma, and he has gone for Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden either side of Harry Kane. Marcus Rashford is England’s top scorer in Qatar but is on the bench, while Raheem Sterling is not involved due to a “family matter”.

It’s a first meeting between England and Senegal, the current Africa Cup of Nations champions looking to match their best ever World Cup performance by reaching the quarter-finals. Even without Sadio Mane, they look well capable of giving the Three Lions a real test tonight in what is likely to be a nervy affair. Follow all the action LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at Al Bayt Stadium.

England vs Senegal latest news

Kick-off: 7pm GMT, Al Bayt Stadium

How to watch: ITV1

England team news: Foden and Saka start, Rashford benched

Senegal team news: Mendy in with Gueye suspended

Raheem Sterling not involved due to ‘family matter'

Evening Standard prediction

England - Senegal

More on Sterling’s absence

18:39 , Matt Verri

The England boss has also addressed Raheem Sterling’s absence, who is not involved tonight as he deals with a “family matter”.

“I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but I have had to pass that on to other people to help him with that,” Southgate said.

Asked whether he will stay with the squad should England progress, Southgate responded: “He is going to go and deal with that matter and then we will have to take it from there really.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Southgate explains selection

18:35 , Matt Verri

“[Saka] was excellent in our first two matches.

“We think Marcus was also very good and it’s great to have him to be able to come into the game as it opens up. We’ve of course got an embarrassment of riches in that area of the pitch.

Story continues

“We’ve liked Bukayo’s performances and we think Phil and him deserve their opportunity.”

Na-na-na-na-na

18:32 , Matt Verri

As we know, all football matches must have Freed From Desire played at least ten times.

We’re up and running at the Al Bayt Stadium....

Atmosphere building!

18:28 , Matt Verri

Diouf in bullish mood

18:23 , Matt Verri

El-Hadji Diouf has told England they will face a France-style upset if they underestimate Senegal.

Senegal legend Diouf was part of the side that famously upset the then world champions France in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup and is now on the country’s coaching staff at this tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side are favourites to reach the quarter-finals as they take on the African champions, but Diouf says France’s failure two decades ago should serve as a warning.

“It reminds me of when we played against France,” said Diouf. “They thought they’d won the game before they played it. If England do the same thing on Sunday, this is good for us.”

He added: “We are always going to win on penalties. If we get to penalties, we’re going to win it.”

Read his full comments here

(PA)

Southgate: England ready for penalties

18:16 , Matt Verri

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year after a penalty shootout in the final, so would be fairly confident if it went all the way tonight.

Gareth Southgate has insisted England would also have no issues should it go to the spot.

“We’re prepared, we’ve had a process that we’ve followed,” Southgate said at his pre-match press conference.

“We’ve won two of three shootouts and looked at how we can improve. But of course, there are so many other aspects we have to get right.

“We’re aiming to win the game in 90 minutes and to avoid extra time and penalties. But if we need to go beyond that we have to be ready mentally and physically. I believe we are.”

(PA)

Dan Kilpatrick at Al Bayt Stadium

18:10 , Matt Verri

"He's started every knockout game for England since the defeat to Italy at Euro 2012."



🗣 @Dan_KP gives his pre-match thoughts on the impact of Raheem Sterling's absence tonight.



Questions remain for England

17:58 , Matt Verri

Nobody scored more goals than England in the group stage, nobody got more points... yet there are still questions over the job Southgate is doing.

The goalless draw with the USA was dull and it was a slow start against Wales, but England have still looked pretty comfortable at the back even when their attacking players haven’t been at it.

Knockout football is rarely end-to-end, Southgate will know a solid base is often key to a deep run.

(REUTERS)

Foden and Saka start for England

17:50 , Matt Verri

So Rashford, England’s top scorer in Qatar, does indeed miss out despite that brace against Wales in the last match.

Saka and Foden start either side of Kane, while Henderson gets the nod in midfield over Mount and Walker starts at right-back.

Mendy comes into midfield for Senegal, pressure on him to deliver with Gueye missing out through suspension.

Senegal team news

17:46 , Matt Verri

Senegal XI: Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Mendy, Ndiaye, Diatta, Sarr, Dia

England team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Foden, Kane

Senegal’s run to last-16

17:40 , Matt Verri

It was far from the ideal start to the tournament for Senegal, as they were beaten by the Netherlands in their opening match.

A win over Qatar got things back on track, setting up a must-win clash against Ecuador in their final Group A encounter.

Senegal came through that, so this is really their second knockout clash.

(AP)

Sterling will not be involved tonight

17:34 , Matt Verri

Henderson: Senegal a dangerous side

17:30 , Matt Verri

Jordan Henderson is expecting a tough test for England tonight, insisting there is no such thing as an easy match in the knockout stages of a World Cup.

“We know any World Cup game, whether group stage, qualifiers, knockout stages like we are in now, it will be a really tough, especially against a team who are African champions and are a very, very good team in their own right,” Henderson said.

“Yes, we can say they are missing Sadio Mane, who is a huge player for them, and an amazing player for any team really, but they got into the knockout stages without him, and they will be feeling confident and good.

“They are used to winning. They will be a really, really dangerous side for us to play. For us to progress we need to be at 100 per cent, give absolutely everything, and be really good with the ball, and really good without the ball.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Penalties not wanted...

17:22 , Matt Verri

Four years ago England went into their last-16 clash against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup as favourites.

It turned into a nervy night, going all the way to penalties before Eric Dier struck the winning-spot kick to send England through.

There’s not the same fear around penalties for the Three Lions now, even if they did fall short against Italy at last summer’s Euros, but the whole country will be very keen to avoid the match tonight going all the way!

(Getty Images)

Cisse ill in build-up

17:14 , Matt Verri

Senegal’s preparations for tonight’s clash have been disrupted by their head coach Aliou Cisse falling ill.

Cisse was unable to take training on Friday, and he also missed Senegal’s pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Senegal assistant Regis Bogaert undertook media duties instead, but he is hopeful Cisse will be in the dugout at the Al Bayt Stadium tonight.

“He (Cisse) has been sick for a couple of days now,” said Bogaert.

“He let us take charge of training yesterday, obviously with his instructions we got across to the players.”

(REUTERS)

France waiting for the winner!

17:05 , Matt Verri

France have beaten Poland 3-1 and are through to the quarter-finals.

The defending champions are looking in ominous form in Qatar, and will face the winner of tonight’s match next. Huge test for either England or Senegal.

Just the five goals and two assists for Kylian Mbappe now...

Kane looking to hit peak in knockouts

16:58 , Matt Verri

England captain Harry Kane says the timing of the World Cup has ensured he feels as fit as he “is ever going to feel” and is confident of hitting top form in the knockouts.

The skipper, who is just two goals shy of Wayne Rooney’s all-time England goal record, was not among England’s six scorers in the group but still played a part with three assists.

Four years ago in Russia, Kane scored five of his six goals en route to the Golden Boot in the first two games but at last summer’s European Championship all four of his goals came in the knockouts.

“It goes back to 2018 and the World Cup,” he said. “I felt like from a physical and mental side of things, I started the tournament great with loads of goals and used a lot of energy.

“As the tournament went on, I felt like my performances dipped in the latter stages. I was conscious before the Euros of trying to make it go the other way.

Obviously I still wanted to start well but I was trying to make sure that physically and mentally I was in the best shape for the knockouts. I’ve carried that into this tournament.”

Read his full comments here

(The FA via Getty Images)

Update on England’s team selection...

16:49 , Matt Verri

Looks like Marcus Rashford’s brace against Wales will not be enough for him to keep his place in the side.

Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden set to start either side of Harry Kane tonight.

Evening Standard prediction

16:42 , Matt Verri

England will know that they cannot start slowly against Senegal, much like they did against both USA and Wales.

Senegal are by no means pushovers and can take the game to the Three Lions, who must set the tempo and control proceedings. If they can then it should be relatively straightforward - or as straightforward as it can be for England at a tournament.

England to win 2-0.

Senegal team news

16:35 , Matt Verri

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse is unlikely to miss the game despite falling ill over the last few days.

They are also set to still be without Cheikhou Kouyate. Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye is suspended for what would have been his 100th cap. Either Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr or Reading’s Mamadou Loum are likely to step in.

Predicted Senegal XI (4-2-3-1): E Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Ciss, P. Gueye; P. Sarr, Ndiaye, I. Sarr; Dia

(Getty Images)

England team news

16:27 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate changed up his midfield and forward line for the match against Wales, with mixed results. While Jordan Henderson looked firmly off the pace, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden scored the goals.

Southgate must decide whether to stick with three central midfielders or provide more pace up top.

Only Ben White is sure to be absent after leaving the World Cup camp for personal reasons.

Kyle Walker looked good at right-back after returning from injury, so could keep his place despite competition from Kieran Trippier and the unused Trent Alexander-Arnold. Southgate has confirmed his squad is fully fit.

Predicted England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Henderson; Rashford, Kane, Sterling

(PA)

How to watch England vs Senegal

16:20 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 6pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis from Al Bayt Stadium!

Good afternoon!

16:12 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Senegal!

We’ve got to the serious business in the World Cup, the last-16 now very much up and running, and these two sides are the latest to try and book their place in the quarter-finals.

The Three Lions are certainly favourites to do just that, their comfortable wins over Iran and Wales putting the attacking talent on full display. This is set to be a step up though.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm GMT from the Al Bayt Stadium.