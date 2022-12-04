England vs Senegal live stream: How can I watch World Cup 2022 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

England will face African opposition in the knockout rounds of a World Cup for only the second time today when they take on Senegal in Qatar.

Not since 1990 and the famous meeting with Cameroon have the Three Lions taken on a team from Africa in such a winner-takes-all clash - and since then England have only won three knockout ties inside 90 minutes at any World Cup.

But Gareth Southgate’s side have ended several long waits for England fans in recent years and can take a step closer to ending the mother of all droughts with victory in this evening’s kick-off.

Fans perhaps have a tricky decision on how to watch tonight’s match, deciding between the Sunday night pub session and the calmer surroundings of the living room. Fortunately, it’s on TV for free!

Here is how to tune in...

Where to watch England vs Senegal

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.