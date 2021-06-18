England vs Scotland live stream: How can I watch Euros game for FREE on TV in UK today?

England and Scotland face off this evening in a huge Euro 2020 Group D clash at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are clear favourites to win their second game of the tournament after seeing off Croatia 1-0 in their opening game, and another victory would all but secure a place in the last-16.

As for Scotland, Steve Clarke’s men fell 2-0 to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, and now face a real battle to get out of the group as things stand.

Given the importance of the game, and the historic rivalry between the nations, expect form to go out of the window for 90 minutes on Friday night.

Where to watch England vs Scotland

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV and STV for free, with kick-off at 8pm BST on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online for free via the ITV Hub and STV Hub.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will bring you all the match action, analysis and reaction via our match blog.

Read our dedicated match preview here.

Ticketless Scotland fans again warned against London trip for England showdown at Euros