England vs Scotland team news: Gregor Townsend predicts ‘different’ opponent in Calcutta Cup clash

Gregor Townsend is expecting to face a different England side in this Saturday’s Six Nations finale to the one that Scotland emphatically defeated in last year’s Calcutta Cup clash.

Townsend has made six changes to his starting line-up that will kick off the final match of the championship at Twickenham with Scotland looking to record consecutive Calcutta Cup victories for the first time in 35 years.

Three of those changes have been forced, with Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Jamie Ritchie all joining a lengthy injury list that also features Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones, Ryan Wilson and regular captain John Barclay, while Peter Horne, Josh Strauss and Jonny Gray are also replaced – the latter pair being kept in the matchday squad among the replacements.

But while Townsend’s squad have again been hit by their 2019 injury curse, Ritchie’s absence does mean openside flanker Hamish Watson can return following his standout cameo against Wales in their defeat last time out. A rejigged back three sees wing Sean Maitland named at full-back with Byron McGuigan joining Darcy Graham out wide, while centre Sam Johnson returns in place of Horne.

In the pack, Ben Toolis replaces Gray and Exeter Chiefs’ Sam Skinner returns, but even though his side head into this encounter as Calcutta Cup holders, Townsend believes there is little to take from the stunning victory over the English at Murrayfield little over 12 months ago.

"England are a quality side and have been playing really well throughout the championship,” Townsend said after naming his side. "They have shown a different game plan this season which is built on power, both through direct ball carrying and also getting off the line in defence.

"They've kicked the ball more than any other team in the Guinness Six Nations, which has worked well for them and produced tries, and it also shows that they are more than comfortable defending for several phases."

Turning attentions to his own side, Townsend backed those recalled to hit the ground running and believes that this additions of Skinner and Watson to the back-row – freeing up space for Magnus Bradbury to move to No 8 – will bring a better balance at the breakdown where they dominated England last season.

"Both Sam Skinner and Ben Toolis started for us against Italy and deserve another opportunity to show what they can do in a blue jersey," Townsend added. "While it's tough on Jamie to miss this game through injury, we're delighted to bring back Hamish Watson into the starting line-up. He made a real impact on Saturday and we have no doubt that he's ready to take the game to the opposition in attack and defence.

"Sam brings a lot of set-piece nous and gives us good balance in the back-row and we are keen to give Magnus Bradbury an opportunity to start at number eight.

"Sam Johnson gets an opportunity to build on his strong performances against Italy and Ireland, while it's good to have Sean Maitland back in the back three alongside Darcy Graham and Byron.

"These three players, and the team as a whole, will have to put in a lot of work off the ball to counter this (kicking) threat on Saturday."

While Scotland’s chances of challenging for the Six Nations title died long ago due to consecutive defeats against Ireland, France and Wales, England still hold an outsider’s shot at the championship should Wales come unstuck in their Grand Slam pursuit against Ireland in the match immediately before the Calcutta Cup contest, only as long as they see off the Dark Blues.