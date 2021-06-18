England vs Scotland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?

(Getty Images)

Scotland are hoping to rain on England’s parade when they travel to Wembley for the pair’s highly anticipated Euro 2020 Group D clash this evening.

Steve Clarke’s side were cautious and lacklustre in an opening defeat by Czech Republic that leaves them facing an uphill battle to advance from the group. A draw will almost certainly be required as a bare minimum, although the possible returns of Kieran Tierney and Che Adams to the starting line-up should provide a welcome boost.

England, meanwhile, are in high spirits after their 1-0 victory against Croatia last Sunday, with Raheem Sterling’s second-half strike ensuring the Three Lions of a perfect start to their campaign.

Further good news arrives in the form of Harry Maguire’s possible return to the starting line-up, with the defender deeming himself “fit and available” to start, while Jack Grealish has admitted he is desperate earn a place in Southgate’s starting XI.

“I’m so desperate just to get on the pitch and prove to people just how good I am,” he said. “These are the type of games that I thrive off. Not even just in this tournament, I’ve made a name for myself (in other big games) during my career. I’m desperate to be involved. But the main thing is the team get the three points and carry on our good start.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, 18 June at 8pm BST at Wembley.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

The match is live on ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub, click here.

What is the team news?

Southgate will surely reward Kalvin Phillips and Kieran Trippier with starts after impressive displays in the opener against Croatia.

Harry Maguire has claimed he is fit enough to start after rehabilitating from an ankle injury, but Southgate may be cautious with the Manchester United captain, so John Stones could once again be partnered by Tyrone Mings.

Dean Henderson is out of the tournament with a hip problem, so Aaron Ramsdale steps up as third choice ‘keeper and the Manchester United shot-stopper’s replacement.

Jack Grealish is worth monitoring after the Aston Villa midfielder missed training on Tuesday, though the reason was not disclosed.

Steve Clarke will be desperate for Kieran Tierney’s calf injury to clear up after missing the opener against Czech Republic.

The Arsenal full-back is pencilled in to return to the group on Thursday in a bid to line up at Wembley.

“I can’t tell if he is going to be okay. He is back light training that is a big difference to normal training. That is the honest answer,” said Clarke. “We have waited a long time for the tournament to come and to miss out is a bit of a blow. We’ll now just need to see how it develops and see how he does. And then decide from there.”

Southampton's Che Adams impressed off the bench against Czech Republic and could force his way into the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Forrest, McGinn, McTominay, Armstrong, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Odds:

England: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Scotland XI: 9/1

Prediction

Scotland’s performance against the Czechs was not as a poor as the scoreline suggested but that defeat makes this all the more important, and it was already their biggest occasion for a generation. Even so, England’s quality should come through with a Wembley crowd behind them and there was enough resilience about Sunday’s performance against Croatia to suggest they can keep a clean sheet too. 2-0 to England.

