England vs Scotland predicted line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of fixture tonight

John McGinn (left) feels he let the Tartan Army down with Monday's defeat (PA Wire)

England host Scotland at Wembley this evening as Gareth Southgate’s side look to secure their place in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions enjoyed the perfect start to their campaign last Sunday as Raheem Sterling’s second-half strike clinched all three points in a dominant performance against Croatia, with Kalvin Phillips the unlikely star at the base of midfield.

Southgate knows victory will alleviate any major apprehension heading into England’s final game against Czech Republic and is unlikely to make several changes to his starting XI, however, Harry Maguire could well return to central defence after declaring himself fit earlier this week.

England will be wary of a side in desperate need of at least a point, though, after Scotland stumbled to a dreary 2-0 defeat by Czech Republic in their opening match. Steve Clarke was forced to defend his cautious team selection afterward, with the omission of Che Adams from his starting line-up in particular causing surprise, while Billy Gilmour was never introduced from the bench.

“Every decision you make is a big decision,” Clarke said in defence. “You make decisions with the best intentions and that’s what we did. I don’t think Che would have made too much difference in the first half because we didn’t get quality ball into the strikers. When we lost the goal just before half-time I had a fair idea the game would open up. That allowed Che to show his talents.”

Read more:

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, 18 June at 8pm BST at Wembley.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

The match is live on ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub, click here.

Story continues

What is the team news?

Southgate will surely reward Kalvin Phillips and Kieran Trippier with starts after impressive displays in the opener against Croatia.

Harry Maguire has claimed he is fit enough to start after rehabilitating from an ankle injury, but Southgate may be cautious with the Manchester United captain, so John Stones could once again be partnered by Tyrone Mings.

Dean Henderson is out of the tournament with a hip problem, so Aaron Ramsdale steps up as third choice ‘keeper and the Manchester United shot-stopper’s replacement.

Jack Grealish is worth monitoring after the Aston Villa midfielder missed training on Tuesday, though the reason was not disclosed.

Steve Clarke will be desperate for Kieran Tierney’s calf injury to clear up after missing the opener against Czech Republic.

The Arsenal full-back is pencilled in to return to the group on Thursday in a bid to line up at Wembley.

“I can’t tell if he is going to be okay. He is back light training that is a big difference to normal training. That is the honest answer,” said Clarke. “We have waited a long time for the tournament to come and to miss out is a bit of a blow. We’ll now just need to see how it develops and see how he does. And then decide from there.”

Southampton's Che Adams impressed off the bench against Czech Republic and could force his way into the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Forrest, McGinn, McTominay, Armstrong, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Odds:

England: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Scotland XI: 9/1

Prediction

Scotland’s performance against the Czechs was not as a poor as the scoreline suggested but that defeat makes this all the more important, and it was already their biggest occasion for a generation. Even so, England’s quality should come through with a Wembley crowd behind them and there was enough resilience about Sunday’s performance against Croatia to suggest they can keep a clean sheet too. 2-0 to England.

Read More

Watch live as Gareth Southgate gives press conference ahead of Scotland match

England vs Scotland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?

Is England vs Scotland on TV tonight? Euro 2020 kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture