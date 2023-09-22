England vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Nations League latest updates as Lauren Hemp gives Lionesses lead

England Women host Scotland Women on Friday night, under the lights in the north east of England - Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is the location for both teams’ first game since the summer.

They had contrasting ones, too; while the Lionesses went to New Zealand and Australia to contest the Women’s World Cup, where they went right the way through to the final before losing to Spain, Scotland were sat at home watching, following on from July friendly wins over Northern Ireland and Finland.

The Women’s Nations League offers a fresh start for both, with this the first-ever edition of the competition in the women’s game. Group A1 contains England, Netherlands, Belgium and Scotland. Follow all the latest updates from England vs Scotland below and get the latest odds and football tips here:

England vs Scotland - Women’s Nations League LIVE

Kick-off 7:45pm BST at the Stadium of Light, live on ITV/STV

ENG XI: Earps, Bronze, Carter, Bright, Greenwood, Daly, Zelem, Stanway, James, Kelly, Hemp

SCO XI: Gibson, Docherty, Corsie, McLauchlan, Howard, Kerr, Thomas, Grimshaw, Weir, Hanson, Emslie

24’ - Daly heads in but the strike is ruled out for an offside

39’ - GOAL! Bronze with a diving header puts Lionesses in front (1-0)

44’ - GOAL! Hemp doubles England’s lead with another diving header (2-0)

45’ - GOAL! Hanson pulls one back before the break for Scotland (2-1)

86’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:30 , Karl Matchett

Zelem loses the ball and a quick break sees three in the attack which Weir leads - the shot is eventually from the edge of the box but Evans can’t get power on it and Earps saves. Time running out for the Scots, the home side simply hanging on now.

82’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:27 , Karl Matchett

Double sub for Scotland. Here comes Gallacher for Thomas and Emslie is replaced by Evans.

In the other game in this group, Belgium have taken a 2-1 lead over Netherlands - they started earlier there, so almost finished.

78’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:22 , Karl Matchett

Hanson sends a brilliant ball over to the back post - equally brilliant defensive work from Greenwood to knock it away.

Next attack sees Earps punch away a cross and Hanson meets it full on the volley - and hits the crossbar! So close to an equaliser for Scotland.

Daly looks to send England back on the attack down the left but Scotland have enough back to clear and Stanway’s eventual shot is weak and saved.

74’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:18 , Karl Matchett

Zelem and Bronze get the ball into the Scotland box now but as Daly knocks it down, James is off-balance and swipes the ball over.

First effort in a while for the Lionesses, who still lead 2-1.

We’re heading into the final 15 minutes.

70’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:14 , Karl Matchett

Lots of graft, not enough craft. Scotland huffing and puffing but trying to basically bludgeon their way through England at the moment. It might well lead to a chance off a set piece but at the moment for all their approach work, Earps hasn’t been tested enough.

On the other hand, England haven’t looked remotely likely to extend their lead in this half. Perhaps spaces will open up as Scotland look to push forward more in the next ten minutes or so.

66’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:10 , Karl Matchett

The Lionesses very sloppy in this half, playing slowly and not with the intensity to get past Scotland. The visitors again probe down the right flank but an overhit return pass wrecks the chance of a cross from a dangerous area. Weir is getting more involved and Hanson remains a threat.

62’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:07 , Karl Matchett

Into the final half-hour we go and England struggling to create much in this second half, with the visitors more on top.

A cross from the left now from Hanson sees Thomas nod at goal but she can’t get power behind it and it’s straight at Earps who saves.

58’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:03 , Karl Matchett

Thomas gets in behind the England defence and tries to cross but is crowded out and it’s out for a goal kick after a slight mis-control. Better intent from the visitors in the last five minutes or so though. Can they sustain it and start to create chances?

Chloe Kelly is being replaced, Ella Toone comes on.

54’ - England 2-1 Scotland

21:00 , Karl Matchett

Bright has to step in to defend a cross from Emslie from the right. England quickly back onto the front foot and Emslie then gets involved in a defensive sense, clattering through Hemp to make a good tackle and clear danger.

50’ - England 2-1 Scotland

20:57 , Karl Matchett

Lauren James has been fairly quiet tonight but bursts forward now and curls one goalwards - but it’s just a yard or so past the far post.

Scotland a little slow out of the blocks since the restart.

46’ - England 2-1 Scotland

20:50 , Karl Matchett

OK, here we go again. Second half underway at the Stadium of Light.

England 2-1 up but both teams have had plenty of chances to add to their respective tallies.

HT - England 2-1 Scotland

20:42 , Karl Matchett

England lead but Scotland back in the game with that strike right before the break. A big second half to come.

Goals from @LucyBronze and @lauren__hemp give our @Lionesses a narrow lead after an eventful finish to the first half 💪 pic.twitter.com/aN17M7A0d2 — England (@England) September 22, 2023

45+1’ GOAL! - England 2-1 Scotland - and HT

20:35 , Karl Matchett

Right on half-time, there’s another goal!! This one at the other end and a defensive mix-up from England sees Hanson pounce and score from close range, in off the post.

It’s 2-1 and Scotland give themselves a route back into the match before the break.

Half time, madness!

GOAL! 45’ - England 2-0 Scotland

20:33 , Karl Matchett

Daly rampages forward and crosses from the right - and it’s another diving header and another goal!! Lauren Hemp, shot out of a cannon - unstoppable header and England double their lead.

2-0 and Scotland hit with a quickfire double before the break.

42’ - England 1-0 Scotland

20:31 , Karl Matchett

That’ll settle a few nerves and perhaps shake a few memories off too, for Bronze in particular, after the World Cup final.

Just a few minutes before the break, always good time to take the lead - but what will Scotland mount as a response?

GOAL! 39’ - England 1-0 Scotland

20:27 , Karl Matchett

This one will count!!

Bronze scores a brilliant diving header and finally the Lionesses lead.

Zelem clips a brilliant diagonal ball over the top, Bronze runs behind the defence and angles herself fantastically to bury her header at the far post.

36’ - England 0-0 Scotland

20:25 , Karl Matchett

Bit of treatment needed for Thomas now who is down on the ground. Sarina Wiegman takes the opportunity to speak to her team and let them know exactly where improvements are needed. The Lionesses are dominant, but still level and goalless.

32’ - England 0-0 Scotland

20:22 , Karl Matchett

Daly with another effort, this time right-footed and from 20 yards - it’s a fierce drive but lacking accuracy this time and flies wide of goal.

Plenty of acclaim for Earps for that earlier stop.

28’ - England 0-0 Scotland

20:17 , Karl Matchett

So close to an opener at the other end! Thomas goes flying in at the far post trying to slide in after a fantastic cross by Hanson, but it’s just ahead of her and Earps is able to let it roll wide.

Bronze then bursts forward down the right into the box for England, but Stanway’s pass lacks weight to reach her.

GOAL! ... NO GOAL! 24’ - England 0-0 Scotland

20:13 , Karl Matchett

England lead! A corner from the left is swung towards the near post and Rachel Daly rises to power in a header! Brilliant effort, powered in.

But wait...the referee has called it back...and ruled the goal out! Offside given against Chloe Kelly, who was stood in front of Gibson. Didn’t look to be obstructing her, but the goal doesn’t stand.

Still goalless.

20’ - England 0-0 Scotland

20:08 , Karl Matchett

Great work from Kelly down the left to beat her marker and sling a low ball into the box - but the slightest touch by a defender sees it roll between three England attackers and Scotland are able to clear.

At the other end, Emslie goes to ground in the box after a powerful sprint as Jess Carter gets there perhaps slightly late - no foul given.

Next it’s Weir who lines up a shot and blasts it goalwards - fantastic reaction save from Earps! First time she’s been called upon.

16’ - England 0-0 Scotland

20:06 , Karl Matchett

Decent volley by Stanway! She did very well to control the strike, catching it full and lobbing it goalwards, but Gibson is able to smother the ball at the second attempt after an initial fumble.

12’ - England 0-0 Scotland

20:03 , Karl Matchett

James bursts forward through the centre and opts for the pass to Daly running between two defenders - she can’t quite wrap her foot around the ball to generate power in the shot, though, and it’s a comfortable save.

A sight of what Lauren James is capable of, though.

A few minutes later Hemp and Bronze combine and the latter’s Cruyff turn in the box creates space to tee up Daly - but her first touch is lacking this time and the chance is gone.

8’ - England 0-0 Scotland

19:57 , Karl Matchett

Scotland unable to break out of their defensive shape early on and the passes from deep are going straight out of play or straight back to England.

No real pressure on the Scots’ goal yet though, despite possession all heading one way for the most part.

Bronze does now have to deal with Hanson as the attacker looks to get down the left but the full-back is strong.

4’ - England 0-0 Scotland

19:53 , Karl Matchett

Early dominance from the Lionesses with Katie Zelem looking to get on the ball centrally at every opportunity.

Good recovery from Greenwood down the left as Scotland look to break, then it’s quickly back with the white shirts again.

1’ - England 0-0 Scotland

19:50 , Karl Matchett

The players take the knee ahead of kick-off and England get us underway - and they are straight onto the attack.

Rachel Daly, wing-back at the World Cup, is lining up in attack at the start of this game.

England vs Scotland - latest updates LIVE

19:47 , Karl Matchett

After an impeccably observed moment of silence, we are ready to go. It’s England vs Scotland and we’re off and running in the Women’s Nations League for the first time!

England vs Scotland - latest updates LIVE

19:41 , Karl Matchett

National anthems time with the players out on the pitch and lining up in front of a packed crowd.

We are all set for a magnificent occasion.

England vs Scotland - latest updates LIVEEngland vs Scotland - latest updates LIVE

19:32 , Karl Matchett

We’re now fewer than 15 minutes from kick-off in Sunderland and the start of the first-ever Women’s Nations League.

As a reminder, Netherlands and Belgium are the other two nations in the same group, A1.

First ever Lioness captain’s legacy lives on as England face Scotland 50 years after maiden match

19:26 , Karl Matchett

A brilliant feature here and exclusive interview for the Independent with the granddaughter of the first-ever skipper of the Lionesses.

George Litchfield speaks to Chloe Parker, herself a footballer, about her grandmother’s legacy half a century after that memorable first match.

First ever Lioness captain’s legacy lives on as England face Scotland

England vs Scotland - latest updates LIVE

19:20 , Karl Matchett

The Women’s World Cup final had barely started and England realised they were in a bind. Spain’s possession was dragging the players all over the pitch and completely distorting Sarina Wiegman’s shape, which meant they had to press that bit higher. As soon as they did that, however, Aitana Bonmati and those around her just passed their way into even more open space.

“That’s the quality of Spain,” a magnanimous Wiegman said afterwards, almost resigned to their superior quality. But that is also a new twist on a vintage problem, one which may point to the future for both England and the game.

It’s just over a decade since Premier League midfielders – and the rest of the world – were finding the exact same challenges against Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets in the men’s game. The comparisons have already been made with this Spanish midfield, led by Aitana. The success of Spain’s men ended up influencing the entire sport, creating a spate of technically adept players, which has now come full circle. Frenetic pressing reigns for men, but it took over a decade.

The women’s game is at the other side of the curve. Spain represent the extreme example of an ongoing transformation, that has already seen the technique of European academies take the game – and the ball – away from the United States. It is going to have increasing influence.

It may also pose a problem for England.

The one problem England must solve to win the next Women’s World Cup

England vs Scotland - latest updates LIVE

19:12 , Karl Matchett

There remains a space above England’s crest, where that star could have been. It was what Lucy Bronze had dreamt of, ever since the moment she first played for her country and realised England’s men’s and women’s teams don’t share the same badge. The Lionesses had the chance to change that, the opportunity to add their first star, the moment to capture their 1966.

But the wait will now go on. After a historic tournament where the Lionesses again made their mark and demonstrated the immense power of what they have created, Sarina Wiegman’s side were left with a devastatingly simple conclusion. As a first Women’s World Cup slipped out of reach, the deflating reality was that, on the day, Spain were just better.

And as England’s World Cup came to a close, there was no disgrace in that – certainly not against a side as talented as Spain’s, even with their issues. At full time, as the Spanish players celebrated at one end of the pitch, head coach Jorge Vilda and his staff at the other, Wiegman and her team were a picture of unity in the centre. Even in that moment, they realised they had already managed to achieve something far greater.

England’s impact will last far longer than pain of World Cup final defeat

England vs Scotland - latest updates LIVE

19:04 , Karl Matchett

England striker Chloe Kelly expects the women’s game to continue growing in the country despite the Lionesses’ World Cup final heartbreak.

The Manchester City forward, match-winner in the Euro 2022 final, this time experienced the heartbreak of defeat as England were beaten by Spain in Sydney last month.

But the 25-year-old looks on the tournament as a whole as a positive experience that is only likely to generate further interest in the sport.

Chloe Kelly says World Cup final loss will not stunt growth of women’s football

England vs Scotland - latest updates LIVE

18:57 , Karl Matchett

The Lionesses are gearing up for their first fixture since the World Cup final.

In another first, it’s the opening game of the Women’s Nations League.

And it’s the first England vs Scotland meeting since the 2019 World Cup group stage - where England triumphed 2-1. Scotland’s scorer that day is playing tonight, by the way, it was Claire Emslie.

England vs Scotland - confirmed lineups

18:49 , Karl Matchett

And here’s the Scotland XI:

Gibson, Docherty, Corsie, McLauchlan, Howard, Kerr, Thomas, Grimshaw, Weir, Hanson, Emslie.

🔢 Your line-up to face England.



It's time to get behind your team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#SWNT | #ENGSCO pic.twitter.com/k53sNqDXLB — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 22, 2023

England vs Scotland - confirmed lineups

18:46 , Karl Matchett

England’s starting lineup for tonight:

Earps, Bronze, Carter, Bright, Greenwood, Daly, Zelem, Stanway, James, Kelly, Hemp

Millie Bright says England players and the FA have settled dispute over bonuses

18:40 , Karl Matchett

Millie Bright says an agreement has been reached between England players and the Football Association with regard to the dispute that has been ongoing over bonuses and commercial structures.

Just prior to the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Lionesses in a statement tweeted by Bright expressed their disappointment at the matter having not been resolved before the tournament, and said they had decided to pause talks with the intention of revisiting them after.

Millie Bright says England players and the FA have settled dispute over bonuses

First ever Lioness captain’s legacy lives on as England face Scotland 50 years after maiden match

18:34 , Karl Matchett

England take on Scotland tonight almost 50 years since the two sides contested the first ever official international women’s match in Great Britain.

An FA ban in December 1921 meant the women’s game was limited to public parks only, but in 1972 Sheila Parker led her side to a 3-2 victory in an Auld Enemy clash as the Lionesses’ first ever captain.

In 2022, several members of the trailblazing England side who took to the field that day were finally awarded their official caps when they met with the current squad before a friendly against the US.

Sheila Parker was inducted into the England Football Hall of Fame in 2013, and has previously spoken about her playing days and delight at the success of the current team.

Fifty years on, and another Parker is now also at the beginning of her own footballing journey, with Sheila’s granddaughter Chloe progressing into the senior team of Fleetwood Town Wrens Ladies this season. The 18-year-old says she didn’t realise how significant her grandmother was in the history of the women’s game when she herself started playing.

Exclusive interview with Chloe Parker:

First ever Lioness captain’s legacy lives on as England face Scotland

Lioness Fara Williams on the aggressive sexist and homophobic abuse she gets online

18:26 , Karl Matchett

Former England footballer Fara Williams has spoken out about the sexist and homophobic abuse she has suffered online, saying she’s been told to “get back in the kitchen”.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, the ex-midfielder turned football pundit said trolls question her knowledge of the sport, telling her she knows “nothing about the game”.

The 39-year-old, who is England’s most capped player, said the online abuse is “definitely sexist” and gets worse and is “more aggressive” when she is reporting on men’s football rather than the women’s game.

“When I’m doing punditry in a women’s game, the percentages in terms of the abuse you get is really, really minimal compared to when as a female, I talk on the men’s game as a pundit,” Williams said. “The abuse heightens and it’s more aggressive, more direct. Definitely more abusive.”

The football commentator said she thought “jealousy” was “probably one of the main things” which drives people to perpetrate online abuse.

Read Maya Oppenheim’s exclusive interview with former Lionesses star Fara Williams here:

Former Lioness Fara Williams on the sexist and homophobic abuse she gets online

Sarina Wiegman to lead Team GB at Paris Olympics if they qualify

18:18 , Karl Matchett

England boss Sarina Wiegman is in line to manage Great Britain at next summer’s Olympics in Paris should qualification be secured, the Football Association has announced.

The women’s football tournament at the multi-sport showpiece will feature two European sides alongside hosts France, with those slots to be secured via the inaugural Women’s Nations League that is just about to get under way.

England have been nominated as the home nation with eligibility to obtain a spot for Great Britain, and thus also the employing and appointing body for Team GB staff.

Wiegman, who has overseen England win Euro 2022 and finish as runners-up at this year’s World Cup, said in a statement from the FA: “My full focus is on the Nations League campaign, but I would of course be very excited if the chance came to lead Team GB next summer. It would be an honour.”

More details:

Sarina Wiegman to lead Team GB at Paris Olympics if they qualify

What is the Women’s Nations League and how does Olympics qualification work?

18:10 , Karl Matchett

So, we know about the Nations League as a tournament, but what’s different here this year and for the women’s competition? Read on for everything you need to know...

The 2023 Uefa Women’s Nations League sees teams initially placed into either League A, B or C depending on their positions in the Uefa women’s national team coefficient rankings, which were issued after the group stage of the European Qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup had finished.

Within these leagues, the teams were then seeded into four pots according to the same rankings, with each group containing one team from each pot.

The initial league stage then features each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group, with the four group winners from League A then qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition.

At stake are league positions for the European Qualifiers for Euro 2025. The top two teams in each group in League A will remain in the same league for the qualifiers, along with the five group winners of League B who will be promoted.

The rest of League A will then enter a playoff system to remain in the division with the runners-up of each group in League B.

The reward for the top eight teams in League A according to the final European Qualifiers league ranking will be direct qualification for Euro 2025, with the other teams having to contest another set of playoffs for the remaining seven places (hosts Switzerland have a guaranteed place).

But it’s not just Euro 2025 qualifiers - there’s also an Olympics to consider for next year.

The teams that make it to the final of the Nations League will also qualify for the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.

England are the nominated nation for Team GB.

If France do not reach the Nations League final, the winners and runners-up will take the two other Olympic spots - if France are in the final, a spot would go to the third-placed team.

Great Britain have so far been in the women’s football tournament at the Olympics twice, at London 2012 and Tokyo 2021, being eliminated in the quarter-finals both times.

Is England vs Scotland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League clash

18:02 , Karl Matchett

England will take on Scotland in the first matchday of the inaugural Women’s Nations League on Friday.

The fixture is the first between the two nations for four years, and comes just over a month since Sarina Wiegman’s side suffered heartbreak after narrowly missing out on World Cup success in what was another brilliant tournament from The Lionesses.

They now face a clash with The Tartan Army in front of over 40,000 fans at The Stadium of Light, and the Scottish side will certainly be hoping to get one over the ‘Auld Enemy’ for the first time since 2011.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is England vs Scotland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League

England vs Scotland - latest updates LIVE

15:55 , Karl Matchett

Good evening and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of England vs Scotland in the Women’s Nations League!

We’re at the Stadium of Light tonight as the Lionesses get back underway, their first game since the 2023 Women’s World Cup where Sarina Wiegman and her team reached the final, where they were beaten by Spain.

This competition offers not just another opportunity to go for silverware, but there’s also a place in the Paris Olympics up for grabs.