England vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations line-ups and team news as Sarah Hunter bids farewell

Defending champions England kick off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as defending champions England kick off their Women’s Six Nations against Scotland in Newcastle.

The Red Roses have not lost a game in the competition since 2018 en route to four consecutive titles, but are dealing with a number of significant absentees, with long-standing captain Sarah Hunter set to bow out after a hometown swansong on Saturday.

Hunter, England’s most capped player, will make her 141st and final appearance amid a period of significant change for the Red Roses, with head coach Simon Middleton departing after this tournament and a number of senior figures missing from his squad.

Scotland will hope to deny Hunter a perfect farewell; Bryan Easson’s side suffered a series of tight defeats in 2022, but it is hoped that the introduction of professional contracts and a planned evolution of their style will pay dividiends in this campaign.

Follow live updates from England vs Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations, below.

England vs Scotland LIVE: Latest Women’s Six Nations updates

England begin Six Nations defence against Scotland with kick off at 4:45pm

Long-standing England captain Sarah Hunter to bow out after 141st cap

England missing host of first-choice starters with Holly Aitchison at fly-half

Women’s Six Nations 2023: England vs Scotland

15:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland starting line-up

Scotland XV: Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle; Lyndsay O’Donnell, Louise McMillan; Rachel Malcolm (capt.), Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher; Caity Mattinson, Helen Nelson; Francesca McGhie, Meryl Smith, Emma Orr, Coreen Grant; Chloe Rollie.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Anne Young, Elliann Clarke, Eva Donaldson, Eilidh Sinclair; Mairi McDonald, Beth Blacklock, Liz Musgrove.

Women’s Six Nations 2023: England vs Scotland

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Scotland team news?

Scotland have promised to play with more adventure having becoming rather too accustomed to losing narrowly during the World Cup. As such, head coach Bryan Easson makes a number of bold selection calls for the trip to Newcastle, trusting an inexperienced backline to pose England problems. Wing Francesca McGhie earns a first cap after impressing for the Thistles during the developmental Celtic Challenge, while young centre pairing Emma Orr and Meryl Smith are potential future stars.

The forward pack is much more experienced and entirely England-based, ready to lock horns with familiar Premier 15s foes. Rachel Malcolm, a back row colleague of Hunter’s at Loughborough Lightning, captains the side, though powerful number eight Jade Konkel-Roberts is not available after injury. Konkel-Roberts’ Harlequins teammate Beth Blacklock is set for a debut in the backline from the bench after impressive club performances.

Women’s Six Nations 2023: England vs Scotland

15:25 , Jamie Braidwood

England starting line-up

England XV: Mackenzie Carson, Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern; Zoe Aldcroft, Poppy Cleall; Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer (co-capt.), Sarah Hunter (co-capt.); Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison; Claudia MacDonald, Amber Reed, Lagi Tuima, Jess Breach; Abby Dow.

Replacements: Lark Davies, Liz Crake, Kelsey Clifford, Cath O’Donnell, Sarah Beckett; Ella Wyrwas, Tatyana Heard, Emma Sing.

Women’s Six Nations 2023: England vs Scotland

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the England team news?

Sarah Hunter’s farewell dominated the build-up England’s opening fixture, with the 37-year-old named as co-captain with fellow back row Marlie Packer. Mackenzie Carson makes a second international debut in the front row - the Saracens prop previously represented Canada, but has observed a stand-down period and qualifies for England via her mother.

Injuries to Zoe Harrison and Helena Rowland prompt an opportunity for Holly Aitchison at fly-half, with the playmaker partnered in midfield by Amber Reed and Lagi Tuima, who both missed out on Simon Middleton’s World Cup squad. Carson is joined in the squad by three more potential debutants - props Liz Crake and Kelsey Clifford should earn first caps from the bench, along with scrum-half Ella Wyrwas.

Women’s Six Nations 2023: England vs Scotland

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

In the early match today, Wales have run in four tries in a dominant opening half against Ireland to lead 26-0 at the break. The Welsh are putting on a show at Cardiff Arms Park.

Women’s Six Nations 2023: England vs Scotland

15:16 , Jamie Braidwood

When is England vs Scotland?

England vs Scotland is due to kick-off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 25 March at Kingston Park in Newcastle, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with coverage from 4.15pm GMT. The action will also be available on the BBC iPlayer, or via the BBC Sport app or website.

Good afternoon

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

