England vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV tonight

England's Kalvin Phillips celebrates (AP)

England welcome Scotland to Wembley as fans flock to London for the highly anticipated Euro 2020 Group D match.

Gareth Southgate’s side fought valiantly to take all three points in their opening game against Croatia, with Raheem Sterling’s second-half strike putting England in pole position to top the group.

However, they can ill-afford to overlook a Scotland side desperately in need of a positive performance after a lacklustre defeat by Czech Republic, with captain Andrew Robertson issuing a rallying cry to his teammates earlier this week.

“A chance to play against them is a chance to show people that doubt Scottish football what we can do,” he said. "We did that in 2017. We gave them a tough game and we’ll need the same application and performance levels as that night. We were good that day, we followed our gameplan and we will need to do that again to get anything off England.”

Read more:

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, 18 June at 8pm BST at Wembley.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

The match is live on ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub, click here.

What is the team news?

Southgate will surely reward Kalvin Phillips and Kieran Trippier with starts after impressive displays in the opener against Croatia.

Harry Maguire has claimed he is fit enough to start after rehabilitating from an ankle injury, but Southgate may be cautious with the Manchester United captain, so John Stones could once again be partnered by Tyrone Mings.

Dean Henderson is out of the tournament with a hip problem, so Aaron Ramsdale steps up as third choice ‘keeper and the Manchester United shot-stopper’s replacement.

Story continues

Jack Grealish is worth monitoring after the Aston Villa midfielder missed training on Tuesday, though the reason was not disclosed.

Steve Clarke will be desperate for Kieran Tierney’s calf injury to clear up after missing the opener against Czech Republic.

The Arsenal full-back is pencilled in to return to the group on Thursday in a bid to line up at Wembley.

“I can’t tell if he is going to be okay. He is back light training that is a big difference to normal training. That is the honest answer,” said Clarke. “We have waited a long time for the tournament to come and to miss out is a bit of a blow. We’ll now just need to see how it develops and see how he does. And then decide from there.”

Southampton's Che Adams impressed off the bench against Czech Republic and could force his way into the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Forrest, McGinn, McTominay, Armstrong, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Odds:

England: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Scotland XI: 9/1

Prediction

Scotland’s performance against the Czechs was not as a poor as the scoreline suggested but that defeat makes this all the more important, and it was already their biggest occasion for a generation. Even so, England’s quality should come through with a Wembley crowd behind them and there was enough resilience about Sunday’s performance against Croatia to suggest they can keep a clean sheet too. 2-0 to England.

Read More

Watch live as Gareth Southgate gives press conference ahead of Scotland match

England vs Scotland predicted line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of fixture tonight

England vs Scotland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?