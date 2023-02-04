England vs Scotland LIVE! Six Nations 2023 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Nick Purewal and George Flood
·7 min read
The Steve Borthwick era begins with a Calcutta Cup clash in the Six Nations at Twickenham this afternoon. It’s all change for England after their worst set of calendar-year results for 14 years in 2022 led to the end of Eddie Jones’ long tenure, a sacking that many felt was overdue but others panned with a World Cup approaching fast on the horizon.

Former captain Borthwick will be desperate for a fast start to his tenure in a huge year, having made plenty of changes already including a debut for Ollie Hassell-Collins but a raft of injuries ensuring that the Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell playmaking access remains for now. Scotland pose a tough test in the ex-Leicester chief’s first game at the helm, with opposite number Gregor Townsend aiming to make a splash in what could be his last few months in charge.

The Scots are looking for a hat-trick of successive wins in this famous old fixture and have not lost here since 2017. Follow England vs Scotland in the Six Nations live below, featuring expert analysis from Nick Purewal at English rugby HQ.

England vs Scotland latest news

  • Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT, Twickenham

  • How to watch: ITV

  • England lineup as Hassell-Collins makes debut

  • Scotland lineup as Finn Russell leads attack

  • Prediction: Borthwick to claim opening win

England ones to watch...

14:49 , Matt Verri

Ollie Hassell-Collins: Pacy London Irish finisher will make his Test debut in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland at Twickenham. A livewire talent in attack, powerful in defence and strong under the high ball, the 24-year-old also boasts a smart kicking game. A major talent full of potential.

Freddie Steward: Leicester full-back has developed into one of the globe’s best high-ball fielders, can cut an attack through power, pace and footwork and knows how to finish. Absolutely crucial to England’s new set-up.

Ellis Genge: The snarling loosehead prop is officially one of two vice-captains under Borthwick. Genge led Borthwick’s Leicester to last term’s Premiership title before returning to hometown club Bristol. If the “Baby Rhino” is on the charge across the gainline, England will be doing something right.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Borthwick era well underway

14:45 , Matt Verri

Steve Borthwick’s England tenure has begun with a dismantling operation as diplomatic as it is devastating.

The new England head coach has torn down predecessor Eddie Jones’s set-up, from personnel to tactical planning. In less than seven weeks, he has studied, critiqued, then rewritten England’s playbook, repatriated a host of players summarily exiled under Jones and cast out a few contrived ruses, too.

Jones revelled in renaming England’s replacements “finishers”. Borthwick ditched the description on Thursday, in announcing his first match squad. Replacements are back, along with common sense: round pegs for round holes and an impressive equation of straight shooting, minus any withering undertone.

Spoken by anyone else, Borthwick’s dismissal of the term “finishers” would have been immediately described as a coldly-delivered barb.

“I don’t get too obsessed with things that I don’t think add value,” said Borthwick, when pressed on why he had reverted to replacements.

Read Nick Purewal’s full preview here

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

14:37 , Matt Verri

A relative lack of preparation time and no shortage of injuries mean this is not the XV that Borthwick would ideally wanted to have picked, with the Smith-Farrell partnership proving hugely divisive having failed to fire again during a dreary autumn.

Questions will also be asked of that back-row combination given the sheer depth available. Hassell-Collins, however, offers real pace, finishing and physicality out wide, while the likes of Malins, Van Poortvliet and the excellent Freddie Steward should help England play at pace.

There’s plenty of size and physicality in the pack, which should help the hosts to secure plenty of crucial front-foot ball across the game. However, a very intriguing Scotland team also has a nice blend of energy, ruggedness and power, which they will feel is enough to start the Six Nations with another bang.

England to win, by seven points.

Scotland lineup

14:31 , Matt Verri

For Scotland, there are a number of intriguing selections. Bath-bound superstar Russell will pull the strings from fly-half, with London Irish’s former England Under-20 international Ben White picked at 9 and Huw Jones lining up instead of Chris Harris outside influential Australian-born Glasgow team-mate Sione Tuipulotu in midfield. Kyle Steyn deputises for injured wing Darcy Graham, meanwhile.

Stuart Hogg is fit after a heel injury, with Duhan van der Merwe also ready following an ankle issue. Edinburgh’s Luke Crosbie earns only his third cap in the back row, though talismanic flanker Hamish Watson and key prop Zander Fagerson both miss out on the squad led by Jamie Ritchie and Grant Gilchrist.

There is also no Ali Price or Sean Maitland, with Blair Kinghorn only on the bench. George Horne backs up White instead of Price, who isn’t involved.

Scotland XV: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (c), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England lineup

14:27 , Matt Verri

Steve Borthwick’s first England lineup sees a debut for flying London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins opposite Saracens’ Max Malins, while a glut of midfield injuries mean that the Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell axis at fly-half and inside centre is at least temporarily restored.

But it’s Joe Marchant who gets the nod outside them at 13, with Manu Tuilagi omitted completely from the squad while fully fit and healthy for the first time in his career.

Jack van Poortvliet will push the pace from scrum-half, while in the front row Jamie George is fit to start after passing the necessary return-to-play protocols after concussion.

The towering Ollie Chessum partners Maro Itoje in the second row, with Borthwick settling on a back-row trio of Lewis Ludlam, Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt.

England XV: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Farrell (c), Hassell-Collins; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, B Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Youngs, Lawrence, Watson.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs Scotland

14:22 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, England vs Scotland is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch all the action live online via the ITVX app or ITV website.

LIVE coverage: You can follow the Calcutta Cup right here with us, featuring expert analysis from rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

Good afternoon!

14:17 , Matt Verri

A new era dawns for England at Twickenham this afternoon.

Steve Borthwick takes charge for the first time in a Calcutta Cup showdown with Scotland to kick off a huge year with the Six Nations.

The former captain was poached from Leicester Tigers in December after England’s worst set of calendar-year results since 2008 in 2022 led to the end of Eddie Jones’ eventful seven-year tenure just months out from a World Cup.

Borthwick has a massive challenge on his hands to get things firing again quickly with that global tournament in France now just seven months away and Scotland will hope to spoil the party today.

Gregor Townsend’s side are chasing a third straight victory in this famous old fixture having not lost here since 2017, ending a 38-year run without a win at English HQ on their last visit in 2021. And few who witnessed it can forget that incredible 38-all draw in 2019.

Kick-off today is at 4:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live game updates, with plenty of expert analysis from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

