England vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

England host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

Steve Borthwick will take charge of England for the first time against Gregor Townsend’s team, who have won the last two matches in this fixture.

England have not beaten Scotland at Twickenham since 2017 but an opening victory would give Borthwick the perfect start as he takes over from Eddie Jones.

England finished third in last year’s Six Nations while Scotland were fourth, with both nations finishing with two wins and three defeats.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the team news?

Zander Fagerson has not been deemed ready to make Scotland’s 23-man squad due to a hamstring injury. Ben White starts at scrum-half, with Ali Price - the regular number nine - not even on the bench.

Glasgow’s Kyle Steyn has beaten off competition from Blair Kinghorn and Sean Maitland to take the injured Darcy Graham’s place on the wing. Chris Harris - who starts on the bench - is a surprise omission from the XV, with Huw Jones taking over from the Gloucester centre.

England will announce their team at 2:45pm on Thursday 2 February.

England vs Scotland starting line-ups

England team to face Scotland: TBA

Scotland team to face England: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. WP Nel, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. George Horne, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Chris Harris

When is England vs Scotland?

The match will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 4 February at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and online on the ITV X platform.