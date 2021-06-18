England vs Scotland kick-off time: When is Euro 2020 game on TV tonight, channel and how to watch fixture

Raheem Sterling (right) scored as England opened their tournament with victory over Croatia (PA Wire)

England are aiming to secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages when they welcome Scotland to Wembley tonight.

The Three Lions enjoyed a perfect start against Croatia in their opening game, with Raheem Sterling’s strike clinching all three points, while Kalvin Phillips’ starring role should all but ensure that he keeps his place in the starting line-up.

A further boost will come in the form of Harry Maguire’s return, with the Manchester United centre-back declaring himself fit and available to start the match should Southgate wish to restore him at the heart of defence. The head coach may not be inclined to rush Maguire back, however, with Tyrone Mings deputising admirably last week.

“I’m available to the manager for selection,” Maguire said. “I’ve done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there. Obviously the injury was a setback club-football-wise. Internationally, I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness, but I feel good. I don’t feel like there is any risk.”

Jack Grealish is also pushing to start, however, his training load is continuing to be managed carefully after a lengthy spell on the sidelines earlier this season.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, 18 June at 8pm BST at Wembley.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

The match is live on ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub, click here.

Confirmed line-ups

England: Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Scotland: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Odds:

England: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Scotland XI: 9/1

Prediction

Scotland’s performance against the Czechs was not as a poor as the scoreline suggested but that defeat makes this all the more important, and it was already their biggest occasion for a generation. Even so, England’s quality should come through with a Wembley crowd behind them and there was enough resilience about Sunday’s performance against Croatia to suggest they can keep a clean sheet too. 2-0 to England.

