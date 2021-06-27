England vs Scotland A international cancelled due to positive Covid-19 tests in Scottish camp

(Getty Images)

Sunday’s rugby union A international between England and Scotland has been cancelled due to further positive Covid-19 tests in the Scottish camp.

Three positive results were returned following the latest round of PCR testing on Saturday morning after Scotland had travelled to Leicester on Friday afternoon.

The three unidentified individuals in question have begun self-isolating and contact tracing is underway, per Scottish Rugby.

Sunday’s game - which was already in doubt after nine Scotland players began isolating on Saturday following an initial positive test - was due to be played at Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road, but has now been called off and will not be rescheduled, with ticket holders to receive automatic refunds.

“We are of course disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester,” said England head coach Eddie Jones.

“However, we understand that the safety and wellbeing of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing and we wish Scotland the very best.”

Scottish Rugby’s full statement on Sunday morning read: “Today’s A International fixture between Scotland A and England A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road has been called off following the confirmation that three members of the Scotland camp have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The entire squad and management team were PCR tested early on Thursday morning and, with no positive results returned from the playing group, the team travelled to Leicester on Friday afternoon.

“However, following a further round of PCR testing on Saturday morning, Scottish Rugby can confirm that three positive tests for COVID-19 have been returned.

“The three members of the camp that tested positive have started self-isolation as per Scottish Government guidelines and the Scottish Rugby medical team have since begun internal contact tracing to determine those that are close contacts, and as such will also have to self-isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines. Further updates will be issued in due course.

Story continues

“The match, which was due to be played today at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester, will not be rearranged. Ticket holders will receive an automated refund in the coming days.

“Scottish Rugby continues to operate an extensive health and safety coronavirus mitigation plan and follow all respective health guidance aligned through Scottish Rugby's Threat Management Group.”

Read More

Sajid Javid has ‘huge and urgent task ahead’ as Health Secretary

Fans to buy ‘1m fewer pints’ during England v Germany due to Covid restrictions

Half of adults under 30 in England jabbed against Covid-19

Why Huawei and London are ideal partners to embrace a digital future