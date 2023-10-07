England vs Samoa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates as Farrell sets record

England vs Samoa LIVE!

England’s Rugby World Cup pool stage campaign comes to a close in Lille today. Steve Borthwick’s rejuvenated side will be looking to make it four wins from four after a two-week break to head into the quarter-finals with real confidence and momentum, already guaranteed to progress as Pool D winners after bouncing back in impressive fashion from a dismal warm-up schedule.

But despite having already locked in a last-eight clash in Marseille on October 15, most likely against Fiji, England will not want to rest on their laurels with a stern physical test coming this afternoon. Samoa - who make nine personnel changes - can still reach the quarter-finals themselves as runners-up, but would need to win by at least 29 points today and hope that tomorrow’s shootout between Argentina and Japan in Nantes is drawn with neither side claiming a try bonus point.

Manu Tuilagi faces the country of his birth for the first time today, while old friends and rivals George Ford and Owen Farrell are also reunited as the 10-12 partnership. Follow England vs Samoa live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy!

17:21 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Theo McFarland shows why Saracens believe he is one of the best back-five forwards in the world, by fielding a cross-field kick then stepping Tuilagi inside and out.

England survive despite Sama Malolo going close. Samoa’s livewire play to keep the ball alive is causing England’s defence untold problems right now.

England 8-7 Samoa

17:20 , George Flood

25 mins: Samoa are really taking the game to England now, buoyed by that Ah Wong try.

Saracens flanker McFarland is leading the charge, showing supreme strength and physicality to collect a clever cross-field kick and slam his way forward.

Hooker Malolo takes up the mantle and burrows his way so close to the line, but he’s stripped at the last and England just about survive.

Some real defensive concerns for Borthwick at the moment.

TRY! England 8-7 Samoa | Nigel Ah Wong 22'

17:15 , George Flood

22 mins: Samoa hit back in style!

George’s rogue pass is picked off and Samoa burst forward.

There’s a series of punishing carries, including from inside centre Toala.

Taumateine pings it out and there is a great touch from Luatua, with Ah Wong then busting through the attempted challenge of May to score.

The conversion from Sopoaga is successful... just! The England lead is cut to one point!

(Getty Images)

England 8-0 Samoa

17:14 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Farrell’s penalty pushes the Saracens star’s Test points total for England to a record 1180, one point more than Jonny Wilkinson. Another big milestone ticked off for the England captain.

PENALTY! England 8-0 Samoa | Owen Farrell 18’

17:10 , George Flood

18 mins: And there it is!

Farrell’s easy kick in front of the posts sails through and he overtakes Jonny Wilkinson as England’s all-time leading points scorer.

A great moment for the England captain.

An 11-year record falls. Hats off to him.

(AFP via Getty Images)

England 5-0 Samoa

17:09 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

England’s midfield set-up already looks far more effective, with Farrell sending Tuilagi crashing straight through Samoa’s line in some style.

Ford and Farrell are straight back in the saddle here.

England 5-0 Samoa

17:08 , George Flood

15 mins: Samoa are under severe pressure now, with Tuilagi just wrapped up as he looks to set Steward away to his right.

Farrell then can’t keep the attack alive from close range.

May is now speeding through the line, with Ford aiming a delicious kick in behind that hooker George ends up chasing.

It doesn’t come off, but that was a free shot with a penalty advantage.

Farrell points to the posts and with a straightforward kick will now surely become England’s all-time record points scorer.

England 5-0 Samoa

17:06 , George Flood

England 5-0 Samoa

17:04 , George Flood

12 mins: Sopoaga would like that kick back as an England infringement gives Samoa a quick chance to reduce the early lead to two points.

But the ex-Wasps fly-half miscues a simple kick badly. He needs that kicking tee back.

England 5-0 Samoa

17:02 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Tuilagi sets up Chessum for the game’s first score, drawing the defence before sending the big Leicester lock home in the corner.

Neat work from England moving the ball wide at pace and cutting the line.

TRY! England 5-0 Samoa | Ollie Chessum 9’

16:59 , George Flood

9 mins: England score the first try of the afternoon!

It’s been end-to-end stuff over the last couple of minutes, with England countering at speed as Marchant finds Steward, who sucks in the last defender and offloads to Tuilagi.

Tuilagi sprints forward and tees up towering lock Chessum on his left shoulder, with the Leicester man then charging through to touch down.

Is this the record moment for Farrell from the tee? Not just yet as his conversion drifts wide to the left. 5-0 it stays.

(REUTERS)

England 0-0 Samoa

16:57 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

A 30-metre driving maul wins England a penalty for Samoa collapsing, then the Red Rose men go to the corner for another set-piece.

This time Samoa defend the drive however, and even turn the ball over. England then concede a penalty for offside to boot, in a sloppy waste of a scoring chance.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:56 , George Flood

7 mins: England waste their first real attacking opportunity with a sloppy knock-on, Curry then caught offside as he tries to charge down the clearing kick.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:55 , George Flood

7 mins: Samoa choose to back off the England rolling maul and it barrels forward at speed, making an enormous gain before being cynically stopped by Saracens flanker McFarland.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:53 , George Flood

5 mins: Roars from the England pack as they earn the scrum penalty, Samoa captain Ala’alatoa forced to lose his bind.

The England penalty is boomed into touch downfield.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:52 , George Flood

3 mins: Samoa quickly ask questions of the England lineout with a kick to the corner.

And it’s an errant lineout throw from Jamie George, giving Samoa the put-in at a scrum on the 22 line.

England on the defensive at the start of this Pool D clash.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:51 , George Flood

2 mins: A great start for Samoa who secure an early turnover and then attack with trademark strength and physicality.

They carry brilliantly through the middle, leaving England scrambling a little in defence.

The pressure is still on...

England vs Samoa

16:47 , George Flood

Underway in Lille!

Can England make it four wins from four to finish perfect in Pool D?

Andrew Brace of Ireland is today’s referee, with England in white shirts, white shorts and red socks.

Samoa wearing their familiar blue shirts with white shorts and socks.

Ford kicks to get us off and running.

England vs Samoa

16:46 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Time for Manu Tuilagi to take on his homeland of Samoa for the first time in his career.

Tuilagi was unmoved as Samoa performed their Siva Tau war dance before kick-off, but then crossed himself and pointed to the skies as the teams walked to their kick-off stations.

England vs Samoa

16:44 , George Flood

Samoa are now performing their traditional pre-match Siva Tau war dance, while ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ rings out from the England fans in Lille.

A huddle and a prayer first. Really powerful stuff as always.

England vs Samoa

16:43 , George Flood

The teams are out at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy!

Time for the national anthems.

England vs Samoa

16:38 , George Flood

Final preparations in Lille!

(AFP via Getty Images)

(PA)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Topsy Ojo: Tuilagi a target for Samoa... but it’s a sign of respect

16:26 , George Flood

Representing multiple heritages is a big part of modern culture in professional sport, writes Topsy Ojo.

I played proudly for England, but I’m also of Nigerian descent.

So when representing England, I was actually representing Africa as well.

People do see that, and, hopefully, that made them proud. I know it did for me and my family.

Hopefully, that’s how everyone will see it for Manu Tuilagi, when the England centre goes up against his homeland of Samoa.

Being a representative of multiple cultures is quite common now in rugby — just look at South Africa and Tonga last weekend.

Click here to read the column in full

(REUTERS)

England vs Samoa

16:21 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Finally England get back to Rugby World Cup action after their bye week, and finally England will complete their Pool D campaign.

The round robin stage of the World Cup has ground on for five weeks. Once the knockout phase starts, the rest of the competition will zip by in a flash.

England will hope they can jump on that momentum and crank up their level considerably for the crux of this tournament.

And that process has to move onto another level today, against a Samoa side that will be bullish, but ought to be eminently beatable for England.

England vs Samoa

16:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Dallaglio: Vunipola gamble hasn’t paid off for England

15:59 , George Flood

Billy Vunipola appears to be a gamble that has not yet paid off for England at this Rugby World Cup, writes Lawrence Dallaglio.

The Saracens No 8 has had to battle for fitness after a knee injury, and then had to deal with a red-card suspension too.

Now the 30-year-old is fully fit and needs match minutes to hit his top form. But England boss Steve Borthwick has selected the in-form Ben Earl ahead of Vunipola to face Samoa.

Earl fully deserves his selection to start England’s final Pool D match on Saturday, but the Red Rose side also need Vunipola at his very best.

So Vunipola’s selection for the World Cup still feels like a gamble that has not yet paid off. Anyone who wants to dress it up any differently would be hiding from the truth at this point.

Click here to read the column in full

(Getty Images)

Farrell to remain goal-kicker despite Ford return

15:48 , George Flood

There might have been some doubt as to whether Farrell would get the record today with Ford coming back into the side at fly-half.

However, it has been confirmed that the captain will remain as England’s goal-kicker against Samoa this afternoon.

So one conversion or penalty will get the job done.

(Getty Images)

15:36 , George Flood

Here’s that list of England’s all-time leading points scorers, with Jonny Wilkinson having held the record since 2011.

Farrell is set to break it in 18 more caps than Wilkinson, with Paul Grayson and Rob Andrew a very distant third and fourth.

George Ford is next at number five...

Tuilagi turns family dynasty full circle in Samoa clash

15:24 , George Flood

England’s Manu Tuilagi will take on Samoa for the first time today, turning his family dynasty full circle, writes Nick Purewal in Lille.

Tuilagi hails from Fogapoa, on Savai’i island, a village with a population of 309, but a hamlet where one name hangs on the lips of the locals.

And that is because the Tuilagi tribe has trotted the globe, stunning would-be tacklers and adoring fans, from the Pacific Islands to the East Midlands – and everywhere in between.

Freddie, Andy, Alesana, Henry, Vavae and Manu Tuilagi all graced Leicester’s colours with distinction. Manu’s five other Tuilagi siblings who made a living out of rugby all represented Samoa.

Click here to read the article in full

(PA)

England vs Samoa lineups

15:11 , George Flood

Here are today’s lineups in full...

England: Steward; Marchant, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Smith, Lawrence.

Samoa: Paia’aua; Ah Wong, Manu, Toala, Fomai; Sopoaga, Taumateine; Jordan Lay, Malolo, Alaalatoa (c), Slade, Alainu’u’ese, McFarland, Lee, Luatua.

Replacements: Lam, James Lay, Alo-Emile, Fa’aso’o, Motuga, Matavao, Lealiifano, Fai’ilagi.

Pool D permutations

15:10 , George Flood

England have already topped Pool D and look set to face Fiji in a Marseille quarter-final next Sunday, with the latter needing just one match point against Portugal in Toulouse tomorrow to confirm second place in Pool C and eliminate Australia in the process.

The winner of Japan vs Argentina in Nantes tomorrow, meanwhile, will finish second in Pool D and book a last-eight showdown with Pool C leaders Wales.

Samoa could yet sneak into the quarters themselves however, if they beat England by at least 29 points today – and Japan and Argentina draw tomorrow with neither team claiming a try bonus point.

An extremely tall order indeed!

(Getty Images)

Farrell set to break Wilkinson record as highest England points scorer

14:53 , George Flood

A huge milestone looms for Owen Farrell in Lille this afternoon.

After his 16 points off the boot against Chile at the same venue a fortnight ago that came with eight successful conversions, the Saracens stalwart now needs just two more to overtake the great Jonny Wilkinson as England’s highest points scorer of all time in Test rugby.

“I haven’t given it too much thought,” Farrell said of the record this week.

“It’s not something that you like to think about too much before anything is done. My sole concentration is on the game at the weekend and preparing for what is a massive test against Samoa.

“The one thing I will say is it has been an honour to have the chance to play for England as much as I have.

“To be in the vicinity of that record, to be able to play with this group of players and all the players I have played with before and the staff, the one thing I would say is it has been an honour so far.”

(Getty Images)

England vs Samoa prediction

14:39 , George Flood

Much-changed England started slowly against Chile before producing an emphatic rout that followed a more low-key win over Japan and that superb opening weekend defeat of the Pumas.

Borthwick has faced some real tough selection calls with a likely quarter-final date with Fiji looming and it is essential that he gets the formula right, particularly those tricky backline combinations.

Samoa also brushed aside Chile and would have expected to be bested by Argentina, but the Japan result was a disappointment after Lam’s sending off.

However, they will be remain fully motivated here to ensure that they are able to secure automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

England to win, but without a bonus point.

(Getty Images)

Samoa team news

14:37 , George Flood

Samoa, meanwhile, show nine changes to the team that lost 28-22 to Japan in Toulouse last weekend - a result that guaranteed England’s progression through to the quarter-finals as Pool D winners.

Jordan Lay, Sama Malolo and captain Michael Alaalatoa form an all-new front row, with locks Sam Slade and Brian Alainu’u’ese making it a completely re-tooled tight five.

Only Saracens’ Theo McFarland, Fritz Lee, Bristol’s Steven Luatua, Jonathan Taumateine, Tumua Manu and Duncan Paia’aua are retained in the starting XV.

Former Wasps star Lima Sopoaga is preferred to Christian Leali’ifano at fly-half.

Montpellier wing Ben Lam misses out having been handed a three-game ban by World Rugby after his red card for a dangerous tackle on Japan back-rower Lappies Labuschagne last weekend that left Samoa down to 14 men for most of the second half in Toulouse.

(REUTERS)

England team news

14:30 , George Flood

Steve Borthwick makes 14 changes to the experimental England team that destroyed and shut out minnows Chile in an 11-try blitz in Lille a fortnight ago.

Owen Farrell is the only player from that emphatic victory to retain his starting berth, with the captain moving from fly-half to inside centre to facilitate the return of George Ford at 10.

Manu Tuilagi lines up against the country of his birth for the first time this afternoon at outside centre, with usual centre Joe Marchant selected on the wing opposite Jonny May and Freddie Steward taking back the full-back jersey.

Marcus Smith drops to the bench despite his superb display at 15 against Chile and Henry Arundell doesn’t even make the matchday squad despite equalling an England record with five tries last time out.

Ben Earl is also preferred to Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola at No 8 and Tom Curry returns from suspension at openside flanker.

George Ford and Owen Farrell (Getty Images)

Where to watch England vs Samoa

14:24 , George Flood

TV channel: England vs Samoa is available to watch live and free to air today in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Welcome to England vs Samoa LIVE coverage

14:18 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Later on we’ll have blow-by-blow updates from Paris as Ireland and Scotland collide in a massive clash in Pool B, but first it’s off to Lille where England conclude their successful group-stage campaign against Samoa.

It’s been a surprisingly impressive tournament for the Red Rose men so far to provide a real lift to Steve Borthwick’s downbeat early tenure following an otherwise woeful 2023 and dismal warm-up campaign, with top spot in Pool D already assured and a quarter-final to come - most likely against Fiji - in Marseille next weekend.

But Borthwick will want his charges to stay sharp and focused this afternoon after a two-week break following their 71-0 demolition of debutants Chile in Lille as they face a physical Samoa team that always pose a threat and still have a chance of going through themselves - though it’s extremely remote.

Kick-off today is at 4:45pm BST, so keep it right here for live updates including expert analysis from the Evening Standard’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.