England vs Romania TV channel and live stream: Where to watch Euro warm-up friendly for FREE online in UK

(The FA via Getty Images)

England have 90 minutes of football left to prepare for the European Championship, with the Three Lions hosting Romania in their final warm-up friendly for the tournament.

Gareth Southgate put England through their paces on Wednesday as they beat Austria 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium, but the result was overshadowed by an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A thigh injury has ruled Alexander-Arnold out of Euro 2020, and Southgate will be hoping the rest of his squad come through this final friendly unscathed.

How to watch England vs Romania for free

Date: England vs Romania will be held on Sunday, 6 June, with kick-off at 5pm BST.

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV for free, with match coverage starting at 4:15pm.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub for free as well.

Coverage: Standard Sport will be running our LIVE match blog from the Riverside with expert analysis and reaction on the game.

Read More

England vs Romania: Euro 2020 friendly prediction, kick off time, team news, squad, tickets, h2h results, odds

England XI vs Romania: Team news, predicted lineup, squad, injury latest for Euro 2020 warm-up friendly