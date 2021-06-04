England vs Romania TV channel and live stream: Where to watch Euro warm-up friendly for FREE online in UK
England have 90 minutes of football left to prepare for the European Championship, with the Three Lions hosting Romania in their final warm-up friendly for the tournament.
Gareth Southgate put England through their paces on Wednesday as they beat Austria 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium, but the result was overshadowed by an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.
A thigh injury has ruled Alexander-Arnold out of Euro 2020, and Southgate will be hoping the rest of his squad come through this final friendly unscathed.
How to watch England vs Romania for free
Date: England vs Romania will be held on Sunday, 6 June, with kick-off at 5pm BST.
TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV for free, with match coverage starting at 4:15pm.
Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub for free as well.
Coverage: Standard Sport will be running our LIVE match blog from the Riverside with expert analysis and reaction on the game.
