England vs Ireland: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Lee Carsley will be looking to sign off with a win when England face Ireland at Wembley.

England know victory in their final game of 2024 will secure promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League after Thursday’s 3-0 win in Greece.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ENGLAND VS IRELAND LIVE!

Carsley will take charge of England for the last time as interim head coach before Thomas Tuchel takes over in January.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game…

Curtis Jones, Kyle Walker, Harry Kane and Morgan Rogers celebrate the Liverpool midfielder’s goal in England’s 3-0 win over Greece (The FA via Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Ireland is scheduled for a 5pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to watch England vs Ireland

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the ITVX app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick, Malik Ouzia and Dom Smith at Wembley.

England vs Ireland team news

England XI: Pickford; Livramento, Walker, Guehi, Hall; Gallagher, Jones; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Subs: Henderson, Trafford, Lewis, Gibbs-White, Angel, Quansah, Hardwood-Bellis, Watkins, Rogers, Bowen, Solanke

Ireland XI: Kelleher; Ebosele, Collins, O'Shea, Scales, O'Dowda; McGuinness, Cullen, Molumby, Szmodics, Ferguson

Subs: Travers, O'Leary, Doherty, Manning, O'Brien, Moran, Coventry, Azaz, McAteer, Johnston, Parrott, Cannon

England captain Harry Kane will return to the team (The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Ireland prediction

Carsley should get the sign-off his desires with a home win for England, as the loss of talent through injuries is offset by the incentive of impressing for players who might not have got the chance otherwise.

England were clinical in their 3-0 win over Greece - riding out some difficult moments and taking their chances well - and we expect them to have too much for the Irish.

Ireland will feel they have a great opportunity to upset their nearby rivals on the road, but despite Troy Parrott’s recent run of goals and Evan Ferguson’s endeavour up front they may fall just short.

England to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England beat Ireland in Dublin 2-0 in September, with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish both scoring against the country they could have represented. Overall the Three Lions have a strong recent record against the Irish, having not lost to them since 1988.

England wins: 7

Draws: 8

Ireland wins: 2

England vs Ireland match odds

England: 2/11

Draw: 9/2

Ireland: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).