Is England vs Portugal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup warm-up

England play their final fixture on home soil before leaving for the Women’s World Cup in Australia, taking on Portugal in Milton Keynes.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions remain strong contenders for this summer’s tournament, but a number of injuries leave the Dutch manager with plenty to consider before beginning their campaign against Haiti on 22 July.

A 30-game unbeaten run under Wiegman came to an end in the Lionesses’ last game against Australia in April.

They host Portugal, who will be looking for a strong showing as they prepare to make their World Cup debut.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Portugal?

England vs Portugal is due to kick off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday 1 July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm BST. Registered users can stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

Millie Bright, installed as captain with Leah Williamson among England’s injury absentees, will not feature as she continues her own recovery. The Chelsea defender suggested this week that she is ahead of schedule in her recovery, but this fixture comes too soon. Alex Greenwood is available, though, having overcome a knock suffered in training early in the week.

Portugal boast an exeperienced group hoping to build confidence after securing a first World Cup qualification. Manager Francisco Neto is not thought to have any fresh injury concerns.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Kelly, Russo, Hemp.

Portugal XI: Morais; Borges, Gomes, Costa, Amado; T. Pinto, Dolores SIlva, Norton; Jessica Silva, Nazareth, Diana Silva.

Odds

England win 2/11

Draw 6/1

Portugal win 14/1

Prediction

England enjoy a pleasing home send-off with a comfortable win. England 3-1 Portugal