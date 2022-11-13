England vs Pakistan live: 2022 T20 World Cup final score and latest updates

Alan Tyers
·11 min read
Sam Curran celebrates/England vs Pakistan live: score and latest updates from 2022 final - GETTY IMAGES/MARK KOLBE
Sam Curran celebrates/England vs Pakistan live: score and latest updates from 2022 final - GETTY IMAGES/MARK KOLBE

08:48 AM

OVER 8: PAK 50/2 (Babar 22* Masood 1*)

Shan Masood comes in. Just five off the over from Rashid.

08:42 AM

WICKET! Mohammad Haris c Stokes b Rashid 8

First ball of the over, Haris goes big, but has not connected properly. He's smacked that down the throat of Stokes down the ground. Stokes makes no mistake. FOW 48/2

08:38 AM

OVER 7: PAK 45/1 (Babar 18* Haris 8*)

Stokes to bowl over seven, traditionally/statistically one of the quieter overs (along with the first). And so it proves, with just six runs off the over.

Adil Rashid is coming on to bowl the next over...

Will Macpherson: "England were intent that Sam Curran was bowling better than his figures suggested earlier in the tournament; well, he's got his rewards when it's really mattered. Excellent against NZ (when Moeen dropped that chance), SL, India and now strikes with his first ball against Pakistan."

08:34 AM

OVER 6: PAK 39/1 (Babar 16* Haris 4*)

Woakes completes the powerplay with a ten-run over.

08:30 AM

OVER 5: PAK 29/1 (Babar 11* Haris 0*)

Will Macpherson: "Sam Curran. He just keeps showing up, doesn't he? Interesting debate for England if there's a Super Over later. Chris Jordan has done two before, successfully, but I'd be looking at Curran, I think, especially with the MCG's big boundaries."

That Curran wicket brings the hypertalented Mohammad Haris to the crease. Using his variations, Curran has really got the young man under pressure here.

08:23 AM

WICKET! Rizwan b Curran 15

Babar takes a quick single, Rizwan dives to make his ground and has hurt himself a bit. His helmet banged him under the right eye as he dived/landed.

Physio comes on and he's okay to carry on. But not carry on for long!

Next ball, Rizwan goes hard at a wide ball and has managed to drag it back onto his stumps. FOW 29/1

08:22 AM

OVER 4: PAK 28/0 (Rizwan 15* Babar 10*)

First boundary of the final, and it's a six. Brilliant shot from Rizwan as he gets down on one knee and sweeps the seamer Chris Woakes. Wow. Three singles off the next four, and now Babar flips the ball over the legside, not quite timed but good enough for three as they run hard.

08:17 AM

OVER 3: PAK 16/0 (Rizwan 7* Babar 6*)

This pair tend not to worry too match about chewing up a ball or too. Sam Curran is into the fray. He's had an excellent World Cup. The 24-year-old is giving the ball a chance to swing. Only four runs off the first five balls, Babar starting to get a little frustrated, wild swing and a miss.. And a dot off ball six as well.

England will be well pleased after a nervy start..

08:13 AM

OVER 2: PAK 12/0 (Rizwan 4* Babar 5*)

Chris Woakes tries for swing but gets a wide off his first ball. But otherwise this is a most satisfactory over for the English, just four runs off it.

Meanwhile, Scyld Berry writes from the MCG: "England will struggle to get their overs in without a penalty after taking six minutes to bowl the 8-ball opening over."

08:03 AM

OVER 1: PAK 8/0 (Rizwan 3* Babar 3*)

Not a great start from Stokes! First ball is a no ball. Free hit coming up. now a wide. So still a free hit. But good recovery from Stokes, short one bounces and tucks Rizwan up. Gloves one down leg.

Now the Pakistan pair set off for a very eccentric single. Rizwan would have been out by a street if Chris Jordan had scored with the throw. Plenty of nerves around it would seem. Babar cuts Stokes for three and the place erupts. Eight off an eventful over.

Will Macpherson from the MCG: "Not hugely costly on the scoreboard, but an uncharacteristically sloppy first over from England, with their first no-ball of the tournament, a wide, and then the missed run out chance. It’s nervy out there!"

Rizwan dives to make his ground - Getty
Rizwan dives to make his ground - Getty

08:01 AM

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

to bat. And England give the ball to Ben Stokes. Absolutely banging atmosphere.

England wearing black armbands in tribute to David English, of Bunbury cricket fame, who has died.

08:00 AM

Tim Wigmore on the weather

Weathermore. "It all looks good. We should get the full game today."

07:58 AM

England are about to bowl

Shame that Mark Wood is not in.

07:56 AM

The Australian traditional welcome

Lovely, I really think this is an excellent tradition.

And now the national anthems. England to go first. Plenty of singers in the English line-up by the looks of it. Nobody giving it the full gun.

Now Pakistan get their turn.

07:54 AM

Eoin Morgan

"Every hair in your body is standing up, it is what you dream of as a player."

07:52 AM

Here are the teams

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

England Buttler (c/wk), Hales, Salt, Stokes, Brook, Ali, Livingstone, Curran, Woakes, Jordan, Rashid.

07:43 AM

Din!

Zainab Abbas, Eoin Morgan and Ian Ward are attempting to have a scene-setter while a (terrible) rock band called Icehouse do their prematch thing on the outfield. It is extremely loud. Bit much for before 8am on a Sunday.

07:40 AM

Tim Wigmore writes from the MCG

"About half an hour ago, the big screen at the MCG flashed up with a poll result: 76% of those in the ground think Pakistan will win. But, such is the sea of green, that it feels a lot more than than. This will be quite something - and a terrific story whoever wins.

"For England that feels like a good toss to win with the threat of rain later - not, of course, that that did England any good when they last played here, against Ireland in the Super 12s. The absence of Mark Wood is particularly significant given Pakistan’s travails against high pace and the wide square boundaries at the MCG."

07:23 AM

England win the toss and bowl

England have won the toss. Buttler: "We are going to bowl. Good nerves, a lot of energy. Both teams come into this in red-hot form. Bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl first. Same team."

Babar: "We would have bowled first but we will try to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We have the same team."

Pakistan fans - Getty
Pakistan fans - Getty

07:17 AM

Nasser Hussain on the pitch

"There are some green patches and some white patches but it looks a belter. Six of the last eight have been won by the team chasing."

07:15 AM

Jos Buttler

"Winning here would complete the turnaround in England one-day cricket. Having both trophies at the same time after leaving Adelaide after that Bangladesh game, what a turnaround."

07:15 AM

Some reactions from the internet as we count down

07:07 AM

Jos Buttler speaks to Eoin Morgan and Athers

Talking about Adelaide in 2015 when they lost, "I generally don't get too angry when I get out but I did smash a bat that day. We have consistency of selection and we say to people that it is okay to fail. If someone gets in the team and gets a few scores the captain will say don't worry, hit it further next time, you have got the next four, five, six games."

Eoin Morgan: "No doubts that Jos was the best person to take over. You have to be authentic as a leader."

Jos: "I try to be myself. You don't have to copy someone else to be successful. I am getting a gut feel of what I want to convey to the group. We have players who might not have the armband but they are leading too."

Eoin: "Pakistan are hard to play against because you don't know what is going to turn up. They might score 180, they might score 80 and nearly defend it. Huge talent and passion."

Babar Azam the captain of Pakistan and Jos Buttler the captain of England pose with the trophy on the roof of the MCG during a Captain's Media Opportunity ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match - England vs Pakistan live: score and latest updates from 2022 T20 World Cup final - Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Babar Azam the captain of Pakistan and Jos Buttler the captain of England pose with the trophy on the roof of the MCG during a Captain's Media Opportunity ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match - England vs Pakistan live: score and latest updates from 2022 T20 World Cup final - Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

07:06 AM

Right then

Sky's coverage begins, there is Ian Ward, and more to the point, here are pictures of the Pakistan team getting off the bus.

Eoin Morgan: "you are fulfilling a childhood dream, it is so cool. It does not matter how you got there, it is about how you adapt on the day."

06:23 AM

England aim for T20 World Cup glory

Good morning and welcome to our live blog of the T20 World Cup men's cricket final. England, led by Jos Buttler, contest this fixture against Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, and the action comes to us from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The first thing to check in with is the weather. It's a pleasant evening there, little fluffy clouds, and at time of writing no rain. However, the forecast is not very good at all: thunder, lightning, very very frightening. We will have to see how we get on.

Assuming that the weather does stay alright, we could be in for a cracking match. England defeated India in the semi with a magnificent surge of batting power from Buttler and Alex Hales at the top of the order, needing just 16 of their 20 overs to hunt down India's 168 and battering the ball hither and yon. Pakistan won their semi against New Zealand, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan the men who did the damage with the bat as the mercurial men in green put disappointment from earlier in the tournament, when they lost to India in a thriller, and Zimbabwe in a bit of a fiasco, behind them in their own inimitable way. Even still, they needed a favour from an unlikely source: they snuck through when Netherlands (hilariously) turned over the masters of the tournament choke, South Africa.

This is the eighth edition of the tournament, and both of these sides have won it once: England did so in 2010 when they beat the Aussies in Bridgetown, and Pakistan were the victors at Lord's in 2009. Each side has tasted World Cup final defeat once in the format: Pakistan came off second best in the inaugural final in 2007, losing to India at The Wanderers, while the English took the unwanted silver medal in 2016 against India at Eden Gardens. Goes without saying that neither side wants to move 2-1 ahead on runners-up medals... But if England can win this, they will be the holders of the 50 over World Cup and the 20 over version and they can claim without any fear of contradiction to be the best team in the limited overs business.

England call upon a deep and powerful batting line up, the spin of Adil Rashid, and the death bowling excellence of Sam Curran. Pakistan look to Babar and Rizwan up front, the mighty seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and the wily leg-breaks of Shadab Khan.

We will get to news of the teams and the toss very shortly. We are expecting the pitch to be a bit worn. The match starts at 8am UK time, which is to say 1900 in Melbourne. Thanks for joining us, and hopefully we are in for a fun morning.

