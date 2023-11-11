England vs Pakistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Cup as England look to finish on a high

(REUTERS)

England face Pakistan in the final match of their unsuccessful Cricket World Cup defence as they look to at least end a hugely disappointing tournament on a high in India.

England have long since been eliminated from contention, while 1992 champions Pakistan are only mathematically alive in the race for a semi-final place, with New Zealand sealing the fourth qualification spot barring a ridiculously huge Pakistan win.

Jos Buttler selected an unchanged England XI in what could be the swansong for a number of veterans. David Willey has already confirmed he will retire from international cricket after the match, 36-year-olds Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan are likely to be moved on and the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Mark Wood face uncertain 50-over futures.

Pakistan have brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali and they got to bowl first after England won the toss and batted.

Follow live coverage of today's match in the blog below and get the latest betting odds and tips on the game here:

England vs Pakistan

11:19

38.4

Muhammad Wasim to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

England vs Pakistan

11:18

38.3

Muhammad Wasim to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run.

England vs Pakistan

11:17

38.1

FOUR! Muhammad Wasim to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

11:16

37.6

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.

England vs Pakistan

11:15

37.5

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Pakistan

11:15

37.4

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.

England vs Pakistan

11:14

37.3

Haris Rauf to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

11:14

37.2

Haris Rauf to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

11:13

37.1

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

England vs Pakistan

11:11

36.6

Muhammad Wasim to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Salman.

England vs Pakistan

11:10

36.4

Muhammad Wasim to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

11:10

36.3

Muhammad Wasim to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

11:09

36.2

APPEAL! Muhammad Wasim to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman, appeal made for L.B.W.

England vs Pakistan

11:07

36.1

Muhammad Wasim to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

England vs Pakistan

11:06

35.6

Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

11:06

35.5

Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

11:05

35.4

FOUR! Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

11:04

35.3

SIX! Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs.

England vs Pakistan

11:03

35.1

Agha Salman to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

England vs Pakistan

11:03

34.6

Muhammad Wasim to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

England vs Pakistan

11:02

34.5

Muhammad Wasim to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

11:01

34.4

Muhammad Wasim to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

11:01

34.3

FOUR! Muhammad Wasim to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

11:00

34.2

SIX! Muhammad Wasim to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:59

34.1

Muhammad Wasim to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

10:58

33.6

Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

England vs Pakistan

10:57

33.5

Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to short third man for no runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:57

33.4

FOUR! Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:56

33.2

Agha Salman to Joe Root. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run.

England vs Pakistan

10:51

32.6

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

10:51

32.4

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

10:50

32.3

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

10:50

32.2

FOUR! Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:50

32.1

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

10:49

31.6

Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

10:48

31.5

Agha Salman to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

10:48

31.3

Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:47

31.2

Agha Salman to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

10:46

30.6

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

England vs Pakistan

10:45

30.4

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

10:45

30.3

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

10:45

30.2

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Salman.

England vs Pakistan

10:44

30.1

FOUR! Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:43

29.6

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

10:42

29.4

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

England vs Pakistan

10:41

29.2

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

10:41

28.6

Iftikhar Ahmed to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

10:40

28.5

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

England vs Pakistan

10:40

28.4

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

10:39

28.3

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track working, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:39

28.2

Iftikhar Ahmed to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to long on for 1 run.

England vs Pakistan

10:39

28.1

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

England vs Pakistan

10:37

27.6

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Afridi.

England vs Pakistan

10:36

27.5

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

England vs Pakistan

10:36

27.4

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

10:35

27.2

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.

England vs Pakistan

10:35

27.1

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:33

26.6

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:33

26.5

Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Salman.

England vs Pakistan

10:32

26.4

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:31

26.3

Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

10:30

26.2

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:30

26.1

Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

10:28

25.6

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

10:28

25.5

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, shy attempt by Rauf.

England vs Pakistan

10:27

25.3

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

England vs Pakistan

10:26

25.2

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

England vs Pakistan

10:26

25.1

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

England vs Pakistan

10:25

24.6

Shaheen Afridi to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

England vs Pakistan

10:24

24.5

Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

England vs Pakistan

10:23

24.4

Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

England vs Pakistan

10:22

24.2

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:21

24.1

Shaheen Afridi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

England vs Pakistan

10:19

23.6

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

England vs Pakistan

10:19

23.5

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

England vs Pakistan

10:18

23.4

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

10:18

23.3

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

10:17

23.2

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

10:17

23.1

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

England vs Pakistan

10:16

22.6

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

England vs Pakistan

10:15

22.5

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

England vs Pakistan

10:15

22.4

Haris Rauf to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

England vs Pakistan

10:14

22.3

Haris Rauf to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

10:14

22.2

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Zaman, fielded by Salman.

England vs Pakistan

10:13

22.1

Haris Rauf to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

England vs Pakistan

10:11

21.6

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

England vs Pakistan

10:11

21.4

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run.

England vs Pakistan

10:10

21.3

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

10:10

21.2

FOUR! Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:09

21.1

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.

England vs Pakistan

10:09

20.6

Haris Rauf to Joe Root. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

10:08

20.5

Haris Rauf to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

10:07

20.4

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

10:06

20.3

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:05

20.1

Haris Rauf to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

10:04

19.6

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Pakistan

10:03

19.5

Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

England vs Pakistan

10:03

19.4

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

10:02

19.3

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

England vs Pakistan

10:02

19.2

Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

