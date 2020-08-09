England vs Pakistan: How Joe Root and Co undid three days of visitors' dominance to script remarkable win

It took England a little over two hours on the fourth evening to undo over three days of Pakistan's dominance at Old Trafford and go 1-0 up in the series. Pakistan had wrestled a lead of 107, managed to set England 277, and even reduced England to 117/5. Then Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes added 139 (that too at 4.21 an over) to turn the Test match on its head.

It is easy to criticise Azhar Ali and the team management for some uninspiring bowling changes (or non-changes) during the chase. However, let that not take the sheen off Buttler and Woakes, who put up what will go down as one of the finest back-against-the-wall fourth-innings performances of all time.

Table1N More

Apart from the enormity of their act and the approach, what stood out was the fact that few had expected Buttler and Woakes to pull it off. One could not blame them. Buttler had played alongside Jonny Bairstow in his early days before taking over the big gloves as Bairstow lost form. With his ability to score quickly, Buttler seemed to be cut out for the spot, at least for the time being.

It had not worked. Ben Foakes' impressive start put Buttler's spot under further scrutiny. An average just above thirty did not guarantee him a spot in the side. Buttler did get starts (he went past thirty 34 times in 79 attempts), but reached eighty only on four occasions.

There was additional pressure as well. Buttler had not kept wickets well during the Test. He had let Shan Masood off twice during the latter's first-innings 156 (the innings amounted to 32 percent of Pakistan's score across innings). His father had to be hospitalised after the third day's play.

Woakes had come into the Test with his place in doubt. In James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood (not to speak of Ben Stokes), England have an excellent pace attack.

Woakes does have an advantage over them " he is the best batsman of the lot " but that edge had been fading away fast. Before this Test he had scored 47 in his last nine innings, 32 of which had come from one innings. His last three innings had amounted to a combined total of one run. If England wanted to play a bowler who could bat, they always had Sam Curran to fall back upon.

It was only fair to expect that they would be under pressure. Only they did not. In an interview with Sky Sports after the Test, Buttler revealed that he had wanted to "take the new ball out of the equation". Pakistan's new-ball attack had already rattled them once in the Test, reducing them to 12/3 in the first innings. Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah were a more than potent combination.

It made sense. By his own admission, Buttler made up his mind when he realised that the pitch was not very reliable when a ball from Shaheen took off a length to get Ollie Pope. He used the same approach that has helped him emerge as one of the most-feared batsmen in limited-overs cricket.

Buttler made his intention clear by reverse-sweeping the third ball after the dismissal for four. Yasir Shah had been probing throughout the Test match, and was probably unfortunate to not pick up another couple of wickets. But Buttler took him on, and Woakes responded against the fast bowlers. The first seven overs after Pope's dismissal featured one boundary apiece. England scored 48 in seven overs during that phase.

Buttler and Woakes continued, unfazed. Buttler was hit on the ribcage by Shaheen. He winced but carried on. The confidence was evident from the conviction in his footwork. He had come out to counterattack, and he was not prepared to settle for anything less. He was in no mood to retreat to a shell and allow the bowlers to take control.

The confidence rubbed on to Woakes, who matched Buttler stroke for stroke during the stand. While Buttler took on Yasir, Woakes showed conviction in leaving anything pitched outside the line of off-stump. Aware of the fact that Yasir does not bowl massive googlies, he played and left accordingly.

With 110 to get and five wickets in hand, England were firmly back in the match at tea. And they did not take their foot off the pedal even after that. The momentum was with them, and there was no way they would concede the advantage. The first ten overs after lunch went for 46.

Story continues