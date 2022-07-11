England vs Norway live: score and latest updates from Euro 2022 - Harriet Lander/Getty Images Europe

08:26 PM

23 min: England 2-0 Norway

Daly tangles herself in a challenge on an oncoming Norway attack from Saevik. Her foot gets stuck on the pitch, and her body twists at an uncomfortable angle. She's attended to by the physios.

08:25 PM

Nothing like tempting fate, is there?

Not even 20 mins in and the crowd are already singing 'It's coming home.' It really has been a dream start for England. These Norwegian fans are a bit...quiet #EURO2022 pic.twitter.com/QqFZIKUWrs — Fiona Tomas (@fi_tomas_) July 11, 2022

08:24 PM

21 min: England 2-0 Norway

There were claims for a handball after that corner, but they're investigated by VAR, and VAR says no dice. Norway attacks again, in from the right, but Earps makes the save by the near post. Norway are pushing more now, but England's defence looks fit for purpose.

Free kick for England, after White is sandwiched by a leaping Thorisdottir and Boe Risa.

08:22 PM

Luke Edwards, at the Amex

Was that a dive by Ellen White to win the penalty? She was being held by the defender but appeared to have got free before she fell over in what can only be described as a slightly dramatic fashion. She was impeded, rather than held too, with an arm across the chest... soft.

08:22 PM

19 min: England 2-0 Norway

Reiten crosses into the box but Bright slides pushing the ball out for a corner. It comes in, seeking Blakstad, but she can't get the shot off the play. It's bustled out for another corner.

Reiten delivers, and Hegerberg leaps, but England defend the ball out to the centre line.

08:20 PM

17 min: England 2-0 Norway

Lauren Hemp was a master of positioning on the end of Mead's cross, and Norway were adrift. Hemp goes on another run, shimmying past players to strike past the near post. Corner for England, and there's a touch for White, but it's saved by a stooping Pettersen.

Story continues

08:17 PM

15 min: GOAL! England 2-0 Norway

Will it stand? Lauren Hemp has her hands on her hips, waiting for the VAR check. On the replay, she looks onside, and the goal could stand.

It does! The Amex errupts!

08:16 PM

13 min: England 1-0 Norway

Norway immediately start the fight back, Hegerberg striking wildly at goal, but it's an unfocused attempt.

Stanway on the run, she finds Mead on the right. Up the pitch, Mead crosses in front of goal to set up a running Hemp, but the balance isn't quite right.

She tries again, same play, and it's in! But the flag goes up!

08:14 PM

11 min: GOAL! England 1-0 Norway

Penalty!

White picks up the ball deftly to turn past Thorisdottir on the inside edge of the box, tipping over when Thorisdottir pulls her down. Stanway steps up to take it.

She pauses, and goes for a rocket strike into the left corner, so fast that even quick-diving Pettersen has no hope of saving it. England are ahead!

08:12 PM

9 min: England 0-0 Norway

White and Kirby test Tuva Hansen, linking up and cutting through the middle, so far England looking the zestier of the two teams this evening.

08:09 PM

7 min: England 0-0 Norway

A misplayed pass to Hemp on the left high up by Norway's goal goes out of play, but Norway commit the same error moments later.

England comes again, this time on the right, with Stanway looking for the break, but Norway win possession until Bronze dismisses Engen. Stanway runs into space for the pass, looking promising by the penalty area, but it's long for a goal kick.

08:07 PM

5 min: England 0-0 Norway

Reiten picks off the ball from Bronze, but Bronze takes it back. Hemp wrestles with Saevik on the left, trying to push past. England regain possession and send it back, passing the ball between Williamson, Bright and Bronze as they look for an inlet.

Hemp proves the target, and she goes bustling down the left, but Tuva Hansen stems the flow of England's attack.

08:05 PM

Live from Tom Garry

By this stage in these two teams' 2019 World Cup quarter-final meeting, England were already winning. Jill Scott had them inside in the third minute in Le Havre. That 3-0 victory was probably England's best night at a major tournament in the past 13 years. Today's contest, you'd imagine, will be much closer.

08:05 PM

3 min: England 0-0 Norway

Bright clears, but it lands on Norwegian heads until White snaffles the ball. Blakstad takes another run into the box, but England defend well, starting a counter, but Engen shuts down Stanway.

08:03 PM

1 min: England 0-0 Norway

Norway open with possession, as Boe Risa sends the ball in from the left long, but Bronze leaps to head it out of the penalty area. Blakstad picks up a pass from Engen as she runs up the left, but she can't keep it in play.

08:02 PM

We're off

Norway has the first kick of the ball, after the players take the knee to loud applause.

08:00 PM

Telegraph Sport's Luke Edwards is in prime position

There have been travel problems getting to the stadium from Brighton, but atmosphere building, and one of the things you notice about the crowds at big games in women’s football is how many families there are, parents with boys and girls. My seat is next to the players’ friends and families… a lot of very proud faces at the moment as National anthems are played

07:59 PM

Out come the players

To enormous cheers. There will be nearly 30,00 fans in Brighton, but because of those train delays, some may miss the start.

It's looking pretty full as it stands, however.

Norway belts out their national anthem, and then England does the same.

07:53 PM

Norway and England

Haven't met since September 2019. Before Hegerberg made her return to international football, before Sarina Wiegman's appointment and their 15-game unbeaten run.

Predictions? I think England edge it, but with goals aplenty.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg smiles during a training session ahead of the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Norway, at the Elite Football Performance Center, in Lancing, England, Sunday, July 10, 2022 - Alessandra Tarantino/AP

07:45 PM

If Hegerberg and Reiten played for your nation, wouldn't you?

Most Norway fans you talk to are pretty optimistic about tonight's game. Live blog coming up via @TeleFootball pic.twitter.com/TEx5lIOZqt — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) July 11, 2022

07:43 PM

Group A, as it stands

After beating Northern Ireland 2-0, Austria are now level on three points with England and Norway. Northern Ireland are still yet to claim a single point in the competition, their hopes of progressing from the group states painfully slim.

By contrast, if either England or Norway win tonight, they will have guaranteed themselves progression from the group.

Austria's Katharina Naschenweng celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Monday July 11, 2022. PA Photo. - Kieran Cleeves/PA

07:41 PM

Currently in need of 14 runs for victory over South Africa

07:39 PM

Have you tried our Euro 2022 predictor?

07:36 PM

Now, some good news

Hello from Brighton 😎 The @TelegraphSport dream team here squinting into the sun with a quick preview of England-Norway @TomJGarry @LukeEdwardsTele #EURO2022 pic.twitter.com/EejVHb1zlU — Fiona Tomas (@fi_tomas_) July 11, 2022

07:35 PM

Tom Garry is part of the Telegraph Sport team in Brighton

First up, some bad news.

There's a broken down train impacting services on the line to Falmer, the station adjacent to the stadium here, from the centre of Brighton, so lots of fans might be late arriving tonight.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: An England fan with a lion tattoo sits in the shoulders of a friend ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, United Kingdom - Charlotte Wilson/Offside

07:28 PM

Team news in full

England's starting XI: Mary Earps (GK), Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Keira Walsh, Millie Bright, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson (c), Ellen White, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby

Substitutes: Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Hannah Hempton, Demi Stokes, Jill Scott, Nikita Parris, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Ella Toone, Ellie Roebuck, Alessia Russo

Norway starting XI: Guro Pettersen (GK), Tuva Hansen, Maren Mjelde (c), Maria Thorisdottir, Julie Blakstad, Karina Saevik, Vilde Boe Risa, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Guro Reiten, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg

Substitutes: Anja Sonstevold, Guro Bergsvand, Sunniva Skoglund, Celin Bizet Ildhusoy, Amalia Eikeland, Thea Bjelde, Frida Maanum, Elisabeth Terland, Synne Skinnes Hansen, Anna Langas Josendal, Sophie Roman Haug, Aurora Mikalsen

No changes for England, despite calls for Greenwood to take up position in the backline, and questions as to whether White's No. 9 duties should be curtailed.

07:19 PM

Just under 45 minutes until kick-off

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Norway fans wearing Viking hats pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, England. - Catherine Ivill/UEFA

England fans outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium. Picture date: Monday July 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Euro 2022 England. - Gareth Fuller/PA

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: England fans welcome the team bus outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, England. - Alex Pantling/The FA Collection

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: A fan wearing a shirt containing the words 'EUROS 22' arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, England. - Harriet Lander/Getty Images Europe

07:11 PM

And Norway's starting XI

07:10 PM

How the Lionesses look tonight

Your starting line-up tonight against Norway! 👊 pic.twitter.com/gxAXfxsVxD — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 11, 2022

07:06 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of England versus Norway, kicking off at the Falmer Stadium at 8pm.

This should be the showpiece match of Group A as two well-favoured teams look to lay out their statement of intent for the knockout rounds, which, barring upsets, both teams are expected to make. Sarina Wiegman's side are yet to distinguish at Euro 2022, after a shaky yet ultimately competent 1-0 win over Austria which saw England struggle to make their mark on the competition in the opening half.

There would be no more impressive opportunity to do so at this stage than against Norway, who overran Northern Ireland 4-1 in their opening match. After a disappointing run-out at Euro 2017, which saw them fail to progress to the group stages without scoring a single goal, Norway are hoping to rediscover form at the tournament where until 2017, they had reached the semi-finals or further at every iteration since 2001.

Their aims are aided by the return of Ada Hegerberg. The inaugural winner of the Ballon D'Or Feminin is playing in her first major tournament after her five-year hiatus from international football, partially in protest over the lack of support the Norwegian Football Federation had historically given to women's football. Shortly before winning the Champions League with Lyon this May, Hegerberg scored a hattrick in her first match back against Kosovo.

But Hegerberg is not the only player that might be giving England players sleepless nights, with the scoring power of the Norwegian side burnished by Chelsea winger Guro Reiten and Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen.

Wiegman will also have a decision to make about reforming the starting XI that England fielded against Sweden. Fans decried the loss of Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood, sacrificed as captain Leah Williamson dropped back, and there have been questioned asked about the security of legacy striker Ellen White's role in the face of up and coming talent like Alessia Russo and Beth England.