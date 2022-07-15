England vs Northern Ireland live: score and latest updates from Euro 2022

Fiona Tomas
·7 min read
england - Lisi Niesner/REUTERS
england - Lisi Niesner/REUTERS

07:48 PM

Update from Molly McElwee, who is at St Mary's

Just under 20 minutes to kick off the and the Northern Ireland team are making the most of their last match of the tournament.

Ahead of running down the tunnel at the end of their warm-up, they move together towards the corner of the pitch to applaud their fans in green, who have been cheering loudly for the past hour. Nice touch for a team who have made their major tournament debut at these Euros, and are punching above their weight just being here.

07:46 PM

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will take charge of England tonight in Wiegman's absence

Arjan - Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA
Arjan - Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA
Eng - PA/John Walton
Eng - PA/John Walton

07:33 PM

Why has Wiegman not rotated her squad?

Much has been made of Wiegman’s decision not to make any changes for tonight’s game, which is a bit meaningless for England, seeing as they’ve already won their group. The Dutchwoman said in the week that maintaining "rhythm" is her top priority, but is it a decision that might come back to bite the Lionesses?

When asked earlier this week about the possibility of her key players picking up injuries, Wiegman was resolute in her response:

That’s always the case, always things can happen at the level that we play. What we just want to do is play a good game. If we’re focused, we’re concentrated, we’ll probably be in possession a lot, we keep the ball going, and be composed.

That’s what we have to do. [Sometimes] things can happen, and then another player will be ready. Of course, we don’t hope that. But the priority is to keep rhythm, to stay connected, to keep communicating on and off the pitch, getting ready to play a good game and then get ready to play the next one."

07:18 PM

Tom Garry, our women's football reporter, gives us his pre-match thoughts

The gulf between these sides' resources is vast, and it is perhaps best exemplified by the fact that, in February 2021, some of the Northern Ireland players queued up for autographs from England stars after a friendly between these two teams behind closed doors at St George's Park.

According to manager Kenny Shiels, that moment highlighted the "esteem" with which some of his amateur players held England, but he says they have grown rapidly since then. They visitors have only been training professionally as a squad for six months. This is going to be very tough for them.

07:16 PM

Team Telegraph preview tonight's match

07:13 PM

Northern Ireland playing for pride

A reminder that this is the end of the road for Northern Ireland, who will be playing for pride this evening. Kenny Shiels’ semi-professional side lost their first two games, although this Championship will be remembered for their first goal at a major tournament, which was scored by Julie Nelson against Norway.

Fans - Harriet Lander/Getty&nbsp;
Fans - Harriet Lander/Getty
Fans - Naomi Baker/Getty&nbsp;
Fans - Naomi Baker/Getty

07:01 PM

How Northern Ireland line up tonight

06:57 PM

Team Telegraph is at St Mary's..

We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the evening from our three reporters Molly McElwee, Luke Edwards and Tom Garry who are all at St Mary's for tonight's match.

06:51 PM

Lionesses team news is in

As expected, an unchanged side to the one that thumped Norway 8-0 on Monday night.

06:48 PM

Sarina Wiegman will not be on the touchline tonight

We're expecting the Lionesses' team news shortly, but first a brief recap of the day's main story. Sarina Wiegman will not be at St Mary's tonight after testing positive for Covid, although that is of little consequence given her side have already won the group.

On Thursday, the former Netherlands manager appeared to rule out rotating her side for the game at Southampton's sold-out St Mary's Stadium, when asked if she would be resting players with one eye on the hosts' quarter-final next Wednesday.

The former Netherlands manager appeared to rule out rotating her side for the game at Southampton's sold-out St Mary's Stadium, when asked if she would be resting players with one eye on the hosts' quarter-final next Wednesday.

Wiegman, who has the same starting team in both of England's games so far in this tournament, added that she "understood of course some players will be disappointed" at being left out again.

06:38 PM

Cold comfort as Lionesses use ice wraps to combat the heat

Good evening! Welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of England versus Northern Ireland, kicking off at St Mary's in Southampton at 8pm.

England have been using new innovative ice wrap techniques and special rehydration programmes tailored to every player’s needs to prepare for the sweltering heat.

Telegraph Sport understands that most of the focus on dealing with the unusually high temperatures at their home Euros has come in training and recovery sessions as all of their games, so far, have taken place in the relative cool of the evening.

The ice wraps are seen as a crucial part of this process, as they focus on specific parts of the body and can be applied in the middle of sessions, as well as at the end.

It has been a longstanding practice for athletes to use ice baths after training, but these are new methods to aid the speed of muscle recovery and have been well received by the players and coaching staff. The use of rehydration drinks is also a crucial part of the training regime, as well as before matches.

Each player is given instructions on how much fluid to take onboard during and after training, with specialist attention given to the particular needs of each individual. Against Norway, when England blew their opponents away 8-0, it was noticeable how much more energy they had than the Scandivans, who appeared to be struggling with the surprisingly high temperature for an 8pm kick-off.

These special measures are all part of a drive to secure marginal gains for the Lionesses over their rivals as they look to become the first England side to win a major tournament since 1966. The sweltering conditions at their training camp on the outskirts of London are actually helping to naturally condition the players and improve their heat tolerance levels.

Having been forced to endure special sweat suits and “hot yoga” type conditions in the gym for workouts before the World Cup in France three years ago, and again for those who went to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, England have allowed nature to take its course this summer.

Unlike foreign tournaments, where the squad have had to adjust to the problems caused when they go from training in temperate conditions in the UK to playing competitive matches in the heat of summer abroad, the gradually rising heat of late June and early July has been perfect for team conditioning.

England began training for the tournament when the weather conditions were normal for this time of year. Since then, the heat has become more of an issue, but their bodies have been able to gradually adapt to the heat as the temperatures have slowly risen.

It is particularly hot in the south and east of the country, which is where the Lionesses are preparing for and playing their fixtures, but the fact they are training in the hottest part of the day means it feels comfortable when they play games in the evening. Should the temperature pitchside reach 32 degrees or more during a game, there are extra water breaks for the players to rehydrate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (July 9-15)

    "people are anxious & rude, there’s a lot of coughing, and sandwiches cost $15. we are living in airport times."

  • The Open 2022 live: score and latest updates from round two in St Andrews

    The Open 2022 full leaderboard Round two tee times in full Tiger Woods in tears as he bids farewell to St Andrews Who to blame for six-hour rounds at The Open and how to fix slow play

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr