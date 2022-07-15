England vs Northern Ireland live: score and latest updates from Euro 2022

england - Lisi Niesner/REUTERS

Update from Molly McElwee, who is at St Mary's

Just under 20 minutes to kick off the and the Northern Ireland team are making the most of their last match of the tournament.

Ahead of running down the tunnel at the end of their warm-up, they move together towards the corner of the pitch to applaud their fans in green, who have been cheering loudly for the past hour. Nice touch for a team who have made their major tournament debut at these Euros, and are punching above their weight just being here.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will take charge of England tonight in Wiegman's absence

Arjan

Eng

Why has Wiegman not rotated her squad?

Much has been made of Wiegman’s decision not to make any changes for tonight’s game, which is a bit meaningless for England, seeing as they’ve already won their group. The Dutchwoman said in the week that maintaining "rhythm" is her top priority, but is it a decision that might come back to bite the Lionesses?

When asked earlier this week about the possibility of her key players picking up injuries, Wiegman was resolute in her response:

That’s always the case, always things can happen at the level that we play. What we just want to do is play a good game. If we’re focused, we’re concentrated, we’ll probably be in possession a lot, we keep the ball going, and be composed. That’s what we have to do. [Sometimes] things can happen, and then another player will be ready. Of course, we don’t hope that. But the priority is to keep rhythm, to stay connected, to keep communicating on and off the pitch, getting ready to play a good game and then get ready to play the next one."

Tom Garry, our women's football reporter, gives us his pre-match thoughts

The gulf between these sides' resources is vast, and it is perhaps best exemplified by the fact that, in February 2021, some of the Northern Ireland players queued up for autographs from England stars after a friendly between these two teams behind closed doors at St George's Park. According to manager Kenny Shiels, that moment highlighted the "esteem" with which some of his amateur players held England, but he says they have grown rapidly since then. They visitors have only been training professionally as a squad for six months. This is going to be very tough for them.

Team Telegraph preview tonight's match

At St Mary's for @TelegraphSport - you can follow the team's live blog of ENG v NI via @TeleFootball

Northern Ireland playing for pride

A reminder that this is the end of the road for Northern Ireland, who will be playing for pride this evening. Kenny Shiels’ semi-professional side lost their first two games, although this Championship will be remembered for their first goal at a major tournament, which was scored by Julie Nelson against Norway.

Fans

Fans

How Northern Ireland line up tonight

Team Telegraph is at St Mary's..

We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the evening from our three reporters Molly McElwee, Luke Edwards and Tom Garry who are all at St Mary's for tonight's match.

Making my belated #WEURO2022 debut for England's final group game v Northern Ireland tonight in Southampton

Lionesses team news is in

As expected, an unchanged side to the one that thumped Norway 8-0 on Monday night.

Sarina Wiegman will not be on the touchline tonight

We're expecting the Lionesses' team news shortly, but first a brief recap of the day's main story. Sarina Wiegman will not be at St Mary's tonight after testing positive for Covid, although that is of little consequence given her side have already won the group.

On Thursday, the former Netherlands manager appeared to rule out rotating her side for the game at Southampton's sold-out St Mary's Stadium, when asked if she would be resting players with one eye on the hosts' quarter-final next Wednesday.

Wiegman, who has the same starting team in both of England's games so far in this tournament, added that she "understood of course some players will be disappointed" at being left out again.

Cold comfort as Lionesses use ice wraps to combat the heat

Good evening! Welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of England versus Northern Ireland, kicking off at St Mary's in Southampton at 8pm.

England have been using new innovative ice wrap techniques and special rehydration programmes tailored to every player’s needs to prepare for the sweltering heat.

Telegraph Sport understands that most of the focus on dealing with the unusually high temperatures at their home Euros has come in training and recovery sessions as all of their games, so far, have taken place in the relative cool of the evening.

The ice wraps are seen as a crucial part of this process, as they focus on specific parts of the body and can be applied in the middle of sessions, as well as at the end.

It has been a longstanding practice for athletes to use ice baths after training, but these are new methods to aid the speed of muscle recovery and have been well received by the players and coaching staff. The use of rehydration drinks is also a crucial part of the training regime, as well as before matches.

Each player is given instructions on how much fluid to take onboard during and after training, with specialist attention given to the particular needs of each individual. Against Norway, when England blew their opponents away 8-0, it was noticeable how much more energy they had than the Scandivans, who appeared to be struggling with the surprisingly high temperature for an 8pm kick-off.

These special measures are all part of a drive to secure marginal gains for the Lionesses over their rivals as they look to become the first England side to win a major tournament since 1966. The sweltering conditions at their training camp on the outskirts of London are actually helping to naturally condition the players and improve their heat tolerance levels.

Having been forced to endure special sweat suits and “hot yoga” type conditions in the gym for workouts before the World Cup in France three years ago, and again for those who went to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, England have allowed nature to take its course this summer.

Unlike foreign tournaments, where the squad have had to adjust to the problems caused when they go from training in temperate conditions in the UK to playing competitive matches in the heat of summer abroad, the gradually rising heat of late June and early July has been perfect for team conditioning.

England began training for the tournament when the weather conditions were normal for this time of year. Since then, the heat has become more of an issue, but their bodies have been able to gradually adapt to the heat as the temperatures have slowly risen.

It is particularly hot in the south and east of the country, which is where the Lionesses are preparing for and playing their fixtures, but the fact they are training in the hottest part of the day means it feels comfortable when they play games in the evening. Should the temperature pitchside reach 32 degrees or more during a game, there are extra water breaks for the players to rehydrate.