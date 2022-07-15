England vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more ahead of final group stage fixture

Jamie Braidwood
·8 min read

Follow live updates from England’s final group stage match at Euro 2022 as the Lionesses take on Northern Ireland in Southampton. The Euro 2022 hosts qualified for the quarter-finals in style on Monday thanks to a stunning 8-0 win over Norway, a result that not only underlined England as tournament favourites but also secured their place as group winners. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are already out after a 1-0 defeat to Austria but will be playing for pride on what is their first appearance at a major international competition.

England and Northern Ireland played each other recently in World Cup qualifying, with the Lionesses winning 4-0 at Wembley and then 5-0 at Windsor Park - just to emphasise the size of the task facing Kenny Shiels’ side. England will be without their manager Sarina Wiegman, however, after she tested positive for Covid-19 before the match. Wiegman had called on England to maintain their momentum ahead of the knockout stages, and so are unlikely to take Northern Ireland lightly ahead of next week’s quarter-finals.

As winners of Group A, England will face either Spain or Denmark next Wednesday, with those teams meeting in a Group B decider tomorrow night at Brentford. Follow live updates from St Mary’s, below:

Euro 2022: England vs Northern Ireland

  • Kick-off is at 8pm at St Mary’s

  • England manager Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid-19

  • England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

  • Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, McFadden, Nelson, Vance; Rafferty, Holloway, Callaghan, Furness; McGuinness, Wade

Statement win over Norway shows why England should be favourites for Euro 2022 glory

19:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Yet to catch Euro 2022 fever? Despite England’s record win over Norway on Monday? Here’s Mark Critchley to tell you why you should be, and how England can go all the way this summer.

Statement win over Norway shows why England should be favourites for Euro 2022 glory

A look at Ellen White’s international career as she closes in on England record

19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Could England history be made tonight? Ellen White’s brace against Norway on Monday took her within one of the all-time England goalscoring record.

Her 51st and 52nd international goals left her on the verge of beating men’s captain Harry Kane to the record held since 2015 by Wayne Rooney, who finished his career with 53.

This is a look at the striker’s international career so far.

A look at Ellen White’s international career as she closes in on England record

Kenny Shiels tells Northern Ireland to ignore England gulf in Euro 2022 swansong

19:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Kenny Shiels has urged Northern Ireland to “eliminate” the gulf in stature between his side and England from their thoughts when they tackle the Lionesses in their final match of Euro 2022 on Friday.

Northern Ireland are out of their first major tournament after successive 4-1 and 2-0 defeats to Norway and Austria respectively but will be playing for pride against the host nation in Southampton.

Shiels’ side have come up against the Lionesses on three occasions since the beginning of 2021, beaten 6-0, 4-0 and 5-0 over the course of the encounters – the last of which was at home.

However, the Northern Ireland manager insists his team will have to look beyond England’s higher standing in the game when the sides meet at St Mary’s.

Kenny Shiels tells Northern Ireland to ignore England gulf in Euro 2022 swansong

Harry Styles sends England good luck message ahead of Northern Ireland match

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

England fan, and international pop star, Harry Styles has sent the Lionesses a good luck message ahead of the rest of Euro 2022.

Lots more will be joining him the more momentum England can build during the home tournament.

England too focused to absorb excitement surrounding Euros campaign , says Earps

19:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Mary Earps insists she has “no doubt” that the country is behind England, despite admitting that the Lionesses have been exposed to little of the fervour surrounding their progress at Euro 2022.

Ahead of their concluding Group A fixture against Northern Ireland in Southampton on Friday, Sarina Wiegman’s side have already qualified for the quarter-finals after pulling off the competition’s biggest ever win with their historic 8-0 thrashing of Norway on Monday.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are out of their first major tournament after successive 4-1 and 2-0 defeats to Norway and Austria respectively but will be playing for pride against the host nation.

England goalkeeper Earps has not conceded a goal in England’s two matches so far but says it is only around the grounds that the team have witnessed the excitement generated by their bid for European glory.

England too focused to absorb excitement surrounding Euros campaign – Mary Earps

England vs Northern Ireland

19:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of England not getting carried away after Monday’s historic 8-0 thrashing of Norway

The Euros hosts pulled off the competition’s biggest ever win as they blew away the Norwegians at the Amex Stadium in their second group game and secured a place in the quarter-finals.

Next up the Lionesses wrap up their group fixtures by playing Northern Ireland, who cannot reach the last eight, at St Mary’s on Friday, before returning to Brighton five days later to face either Spain or Denmark for a spot in the semis.

Chloe Kelly insists England are fully focused after record Norway win

England vs Northern Ireland

18:54 , Jamie Braidwood

England arrive while the Northern Ireland fans are making sure that even though they will be the first to leave the Euro 2022 party, they will do so as one of the loudest.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England vs Northern Ireland: Team news

18:47 , Jamie Braidwood

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, McFadden, Nelson, Vance; Rafferty, Holloway, Callaghan, Furness; McGuinness, Wade

England vs Northern Ireland: Team news!

18:44 , Jamie Braidwood

And here’s the answer!

England are unchanged.

England vs Northern Ireland: Sarina Wiegman on making changes

18:43 , Jamie Braidwood

To change or not to change? That has been the question facing England manager Sarina Wiegman this week, with England’s spot at the top of Group A already secure.

Here’s what she said...

“I believe in rhythm. I think when you have nine days in between the Norwegian game and the quarter-finals, that’s too long, I think you need more rhythm and to keep the focus and keep playing.

“So I couldn’t expect lots of rotations. During the game probably, but not before.

“We have 22 players and we can only let 11 start. We will do what we believe in and give ourselves the best chance to win the next game and, yes of course, some players will be disappointed, but we keep communicating and keep being clear about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”

England vs Northern Ireland: Kick-off time and how to watch

18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 15 July at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

England vs Northern Ireland: Early team news

18:39 , Jamie Braidwood

England manager Sarina Wiegman is unavailable, but she has said that the Lionesses are unlikely to make wholesale changes despite their place as group winners already being secured. Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Alex Greenwood could be pushing for starts.

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels, meanwhile, has said he is already planning for the future and could have valuable tournament experience to some of the younger members of his squad. Northern Ireland remain without Simone Magill.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Toone, Kirby; Mead, White, Hemp

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Furness, Callaghan, McCarron; Magee, K. McGuinness, Wade

Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid to rock Euro 2022 bid

18:35 , Jamie Braidwood

In case you missed today’s big news - Sarina Wiegman tested positive for Covid just hours before her side’s Euro 2022 game against Northern Ireland.

A statement released by the FA on Friday morning read: “England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp.

“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

England Women’s manager Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid

Good evening

18:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Northern Ireland. We’ve reached the final group stage matches of Group A already, and even though the Lionesses have already qualified for the quarter-finals as top seeds, Sarina Wiegman’s side will look to carry on their momentum. Wiegman, though, is not here after testing positive for Covid-19.

Follow all the build-up until kick-off at 8pm right here!

