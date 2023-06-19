Bukayo Saka scores hat-trick as England put seven past North Macedonia – latest reaction

Bukayo Saka celebrates completing his hat-trick - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

By Jason Burt, Chief Football Correspondent at Old Trafford

There is such a feelgood factor around this England team and it is summed up by the joyous brilliance of Bukayo Saka.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old – yes, he is still just 21 – scored two quite magnificent goals on his way to his first ever senior hat-trick as England imperiously brushed aside North Macedonia to all but secure qualification for Euro 2024.

Has an England player ever scored two such brilliant strikes as Saka’s in one game? It is hard to recall and such is Saka’s wonderful precociousness that simply no-one was surprised.

After Saka rolled in his third goal he picked up the match-ball, with which he would be acquainted with again at the final whistle, and kissed it tenderly.

He was England’s youngest hat-trick scorer – with the goals in a 13-minute burst - since Theo Walcott against Croatia in 2008 and that smile. That broad, broad mega-watt smile summed up just how ‘in the groove’ England are.

Harry Kane had kicked it all off, with his 57th England goal, before later collecting his 58th, and there was even a chorus of raucous celebration for Jack Grealish as he came on. Such is his popularity that a Manchester City player was celebrated at the Stretford End. Who would have thought it?

What a far cry also from the last time England played a home match away from Wembley, the hostile debacle in losing 4-0 to Hungary at Molineux last summer in the Nations League after which Gareth Southgate considered quitting.

Here England made a very different statement. A statement, a performance and a result that will reverberate around Europe. Yes, it was only North Macedonia (no shots, no corners) but they are usually organised and have several players in Europe’s top leagues.

Dominant England thrash North Macedonia at Old Trafford – latest reaction below

09:54 PM BST

Here's the Saka second goal

Out. Of. This. World. 🌎



You won't see a better goal than this from Bukayo Saka 😱#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/RNtxRKfAl6 — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 19, 2023

09:47 PM BST

Steven Gerrard

“The scary thing is that I think Saka has got another level. I think he will get better. Being coached by Arteta, all those players around him at Arsenal...”

09:45 PM BST

Bukayo Saka talks to Channel 4

“There’s no way to put it into words. I am so happy right now. Tonight was a really special display. With me and Rashy running down the wings we are really sharp and direct. They couldn’t live with us.

“Trent told me was going to hit that pass, he hit is so well, he is a top top player. I didn’t even have to break my stride.

“We are really happy with the support, thanks for coming out. It is the perfect end to the season.”

21 - Aged 21 years & 287 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player - and first Arsenal player - to score an England men's hat-trick since Theo Walcott (19y 178d) v Croatia in September 2008. Firepower. pic.twitter.com/sl80DBtOqK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2023

09:41 PM BST

Good omens department

England need seven wickets tomorrow...

Story continues

09:38 PM BST

Elsewhere in the group

Ukraine beat Malta 1-0. That keeps Ukraine in the hunt for second. Italy didn’t have a game tonight, they have only played twice.

England have played four won four and are running away with the group.

09:37 PM BST

Full time: England 7 North Macedonia 0

That’ll do it. England absolutely coasting, terrific performance. Reaction to follow and then the match report.

Bukayo Saka of England celebrates with teammate Trent Alexander Arnold - FA via Getty

09:34 PM BST

87 mins: England 7 North Macedonia 0

Foden goes close from the resultant corner.

09:34 PM BST

86 mins: England 7 North Macedonia 0

North Macedonia keeper nearly puts the crowning rabbit dropping on top of his night by giving the ball away. Gallagher slips it through, England cross and it’s headed behind in desperation.

09:33 PM BST

86 mins: England 7 North Macedonia 0

Game ambling towards a conclusion and I am quite sure that both sides will be happy to get off.

09:26 PM BST

78 mins: England 7 North Macedonia 0

12 shots, nine of them on target. Seven goals. Talk about ruthless.

Phillips has been booked.

09:24 PM BST

75 mins: England 7 North Macedonia 0

With that, Kane comes off. He also gets a nice cuddle from Gareth. Callum Wilson the guy who comes on.

09:20 PM BST

GOAL! England 7 North Macedonia 0 (Kane 73 pen)

Keeper goes to his left, Kane batters it top right. Even if the guy had guessed correctly there was no hope. Seven nil! Crikey.

Harry Kane makes it seven from the spot - Action Images via Reuters

09:19 PM BST

71 mins: England 6 North Macedonia 0

Crikey, going from bad to worse this.

England have a dead ball, as it is delivered in, the guy marking John Stones - Egzon Bejtulai - rugby tackles him in the penalty area.

That is clearly a penalty, and here comes Harry Kane to take it.

09:13 PM BST

GOAL! England 6 North Macedonia 0 (Phillips 64)

He might be a bit rusty, but no way Phillips is missing out on this gift!

Grealish plays in a cross, a North Macedonian lad tries to steer it away from Kane, but succeeds only on putting it on a sliver dish, with all parsley garnish and that around it, and Kalvin can help himself. Easy peasy.

Kalvin Phillips with a rare run out, and a rare goal - AFP

09:12 PM BST

60 mins: England 5 North Macedonia 0

Kalvin Phillips, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are on.

Rice, Henderson, Rashford and Saka off.

09:10 PM BST

59 mins: England 5 North Macedonia 0

As Saka came off, replacement Phil Foden did a little “we are not worthy” head bob bow thing. Also a hug for Bukayo from Kalvin Phillips. Southgate sensibly giving some of these overworked guys a rest - the same could not be said of Kalvin, who played under 600 mins for City this term. Shame.

Gareth gives Bukayo a massive hug and they both grin. I’m tearing up here a bit! Two splendid individuals.

Bukayo Saka with manager Gareth Southgate - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

09:05 PM BST

58 mins: England 5 North Macedonia 0

Southgate makes a bunch of changes, including the hat-trick hero Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka of England celebrates after scoring the team's fifth goal and his third - Getty

08:59 PM BST

GOAL! England 5 North Macedonia 0 (Saka 53)

Superb again from Saka, racing onto a through ball and slotting it away for a hat-trick. It should be said that North Macedonia’s heads have dropped, they gave the ball away sloppily there and looked only half interested in getting it back. Long 40 minutes coming up for the visitors.

For England though, they go into the summer recess in fine fettle!

England's Bukayo Saka scores his hat-trick - Reuters

08:57 PM BST

49 mins: England 4 North Macedonia 0

This England side looking superb.

Bukayo Saka after smashing home his second - Action Images via Reuters

08:55 PM BST

47 mins: England 4 North Macedonia 0 (Saka 47)

That is an exceptional goal! Trent Alexander-Arnold with a glorious long pass, Saka controls it with left to beat a man, takes it on his chest and then smashes the ball past the keeper with a magnificent left foot volley. That was absolutely beautiful, one of the best England goals I have ever seen. What a talent. The vision from Trent, then the control and wallop from Saka. Total class.

Saka fires home - PA

As good as you will ever see.

England's Bukayo Saka (R) shoots past North Macedonia's defender Gjoko Zajkov - AFP via Getty Images

08:52 PM BST

The players are out for the second half

The only question really being do England go for a thumping win or try some lesser lights, etc?

08:43 PM BST

Analysis

Unsurprising how much better England are man for man, but fair play to them for the commitment they have also shown. None of these look like they are on the beach. That third goal came about because Kane was snapping at that defender’s heels and hounding him down.

08:37 PM BST

Bandage boy

North Macedonia's Stefan Ristovski with a bandage on his head - Reuters

08:36 PM BST

Half time: England 3 North Macedonia 0

England took a few minutes to work their opponents out but it’s total control now for Gareth and his guys. North Macedonia have barely been out of their own third for the last 20 minutes, and this is going to be a cricket score, if England want it.

08:33 PM BST

GOAL! England 3 North Macedonia 0 (Rashford 44)

Kane with some brilliant, committed pressing down the left to rob a defender. Now finds Henderson, and here’s Rashford - this is in almost exactly the same spot as that attempt a few seconds ago - but Rashford isn’t letting another one go begging. Tucks the ball away and that’s GSM to GS and England.

Marcus Rashford makes it three - AFP

08:31 PM BST

43 mins: England 2 North Macedonia 0

Rashford within a whisker of making it three, North M getting ripped open here and the goalie does well to block Rashford’s tap-in.

08:29 PM BST

41 mins: England 2 North Macedonia 0

Declan Rice’s foot is a little bit high as he wins the ball from Elmas, and the Hammers man is pretty surprised to get a booking for it. Looked a soft yellow to me, and indeed Rice certainly thought it so.

08:27 PM BST

GOAL! England 2 North Macedonia 0 (Saka 38)

Cracking goal from a terrifric player and a smashing lad. Saka has it, he’s everywhere in the visitors’ box. Good movement, plays it back to Trent AA. The Liverpool man gets his head up, sees Walker hauling it down the right wing. Slides it out to the Man City flyer, he slips it back in to Saka, and the Arsenal man buries it. Quality goal from three quality players.

England's Bukayo Saka scores their second goal past North Macedonia's Stole Shatskiy - Reuters

08:24 PM BST

Here's Gazza on C4 before play

08:21 PM BST

31 mins: England 1 North Macedonia 0

England playing really well now. Henderson making things happen, good interplay, Saka has it on the right, pinged over for Rashers down the left and he smashes the ball across. Unfortunately it hits Hendo before he can react really and the moment passes. Henderson smiles and laughs.

08:17 PM BST

GOAL! England 1 North Macedonia 0 (Kane 29)

England’s best moment of the match, Rashford picks it up on the left, nice bit of skill then vision to slow down the tempo before sending the underlapping Shaw in. Shaw crosses, and Kane applies the finish.

Harry Kane scores the opener - PA

08:16 PM BST

27 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

England doing fine without looking quite at their best in what you have to say feels like a low stakes affair.

08:15 PM BST

25 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Macedonian captain Stefan Ristovski back on, going for a nice Terry Butcher.

08:09 PM BST

21 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Rash again with some excellent feet on the left, crosses and wins a corner.

Hit low to Der Spamkopf but Maguire bungles a very hard shooting chance.

08:09 PM BST

19 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Ten aside for a couple of minutes there, now Kane is back on but the North Macedonia lad is still getting treated.

Harry Kane (L) and North Macedonia's defender Stefan Ristovski - AFP

08:07 PM BST

18 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Rashford with some excellent movement and quick feet, nearly fashioning an opportunity.

08:05 PM BST

16 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Great to see this young king back to somewhere near his best - AP

08:04 PM BST

14 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

England, however, break quickly - and there’s a high ball for Kane to attack. Ooof, a nasty clash of heads here as Kane bangs into Stefan Ristovski. Ow.

Both guys are ok but are going to need a bit of patching up.

North Macedonia's Stefan Ristovski and Ezgjan Alioski in action with England's Harry Kane - Reuters

08:03 PM BST

12 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

NM with a good moment, they’ve got England on the back foot here and creating some pressure.

08:02 PM BST

10 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

North Macedonia putting up a more than decent show so far. Good commitment, pressing, breaking with some confidence.

08:01 PM BST

9 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Yep, it was Stones, but Maguire was in a much better position behind him.

07:56 PM BST

8 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

England head that over - think it was Stones.

07:56 PM BST

7 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Good run by Henderson gets England a corner.

07:56 PM BST

4 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Ashkovski with a decent run, Maguire sorts things out. Dear old Spam Head. I do worry about him.

07:54 PM BST

Here's the boss

North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski - Reuters

07:49 PM BST

2 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

Walker with a throw from the right, Saka uses his pace, surges into the box on a diagonal and makes the keeper make a save. Unlikely to score from that angle.

07:48 PM BST

1 mins: England 0 North Macedonia 0

England making some good progress up the right flank.

07:48 PM BST

Kick off coming up

England in white shirts and blue shorts, North Macedonia all in red.

07:47 PM BST

Familiar faces

Alioski, who flies up and down that left flank, played a lot of games for Leeds. Talking of the Elland Road club, they were very close to signing Elif Elmas, North Macedonia’s star central midfielder, a couple of years ago.

07:45 PM BST

National anthem time

North Macedonia with a tremendous rousing number, we’ve awarded it one hundred and nine points, highly impressive.

07:39 PM BST

The players are in the tunnel

England in a natty blue tracksuit top.

07:36 PM BST

Gareth Southgate

“No reason to change the midfield, we think it gives us a nice balance.

“Marcus had a very good World Cup. It is very special to play for your country at your club stadium.

He says no concerns about Jack Grealish fitness.

“Opponent have a high technical level in midfield, so we need to make sure our decision making is right when we press.”

07:14 PM BST

John Stones and Kyle Walker interviewed

KW: “Champions League hasn’t sunk in, we have not really been in that outside world! After the [club bubble] we were straight into the England squad.”

JS: “I don’t drink throughout the season so I promise the lads that it is my time.”

KW: “We are human, you know? This is the best job in the world but yeah sometimes you want to celebrate and let your hair down.”

07:05 PM BST

This match is on C4

Paul Gascoigne is on TV, doing a bit of punditry.

“I said to Gareth Southgate, I scored my goal and I went to rehab, you missed your (Euro 96 penalty) goal and you got to be England manager!”

Seems in reasonable heart but not looking too well, bless him.

06:56 PM BST

Meet the North Macedonians.

The current coach, Blagoja Milevski, is nicknamed “Sir Bobby”. He took over from long-time boss Igor Angelovski in 2021. Igor had taken the team from a 2015 Fifa ranking of 162, up a hundred places or so, but fans had started to turn.

Their greatest player has been Goran Pandev, who led the side to Euro 2020, although he has since retired.

Best line from national anthem: “Do not cry, dear mother Macedonia, Raise your head proudly high”.

Best Pointless stat: Beautiful Ohrid Lake, 980 feet deep in places, is the oldest in Europe.

06:44 PM BST

Team news

Marcus Rashford starts for England at Old Trafford as one of three changes made by Gareth Southgate for their Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.

The Manchester United forward came off the bench in Friday’s 4-0 win in Malta but is recalled alongside Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi and James Maddison drop to the bench, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold isonce again deployed in midfield.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Saka, Kane, Rashford. Subs: Gallagher, Eze, Foden, Ramsdale, Phillips, Mings, Guehi, Johnstone, Wilson, Grealish, Trippier, Maddison.

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Stefan Ristovski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Askovski, Elmas, Ademi, Bardhi, Alioski, Trajkovski, Nestorovski. Subs: Dorian Babunski, Serafimov, Manev, Elezi, Bejtulai, Milan Ristovski, Iliev, Dimoski, Doriev, Atanasov, Siskovski, David Babunski.

06:27 PM BST

England play at Old Trafford

England welcome North Macedonia tonight for a European Championship qualifier at old Trafford. England are on top of group C, having won three out of three games so far, including an impressive victory over Italy in Naples. North Macedonia opened their campaign with a disappointing 2-3 home defeat to Ukraine, but have since beaten Malta to get the show on the road.

It goes without saying that England are massive favourites tonight, but Gareth Southgate will not be underestimating an opponent that beat both Italy and Germany away in 2022 World Cup qualifying. North Macedonia eventually lost to Portugal in the play-off final to reach World Cup 2022 but it was a game effort.

Southgate has been enjoying the Ashes cricket this week and will perhaps be hoping that his side take that handbrake off in the way that Ben Stokes and the cricketers have been. Another win here will consolidate what is looking increasingly like a calm and imperious progress towards the tournament in Germany. The merits of having a football match this far after the end of the domestic season are a matter for debate, but the priority tonight is surely the result.

Here is Southgate on Marcus Rashford: “I think when he has had chances this season that you expect him to score as the season has gone on. Maybe in previous seasons that was a little bit less of a certainty.

“I think, in working with Erik (ten Hag), he has had to work a bit differently without the ball. There’s been a bit more onus on that as a team. I would say the goal tally is big progress for him and something he will be pleased about.

“At the moment I still think he’s better from the left than as a nine but he’s definitely made progress as a nine this year and had a bigger impact.”