England vs North Macedonia LIVE: Result and reaction from Euro 2024 qualifier as Bukayo Saka nets hat-trick

Gareth Southgate will likely rotate his England squad when they take on North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford tonight.

England romped to a 4-0 win against Malta on Friday to keep up their 100% winning run in qualifying. They sit top of Group C ahead of North Macedonia’s visit. The Three Lions can now claim a fourth successive win in Euro 2024 qualifying having already beaten Italy and Ukraine too.

Questions remain over Bukayo Saka’s fitness, after he left the field at half-time against Malta, and there are a number of squad players hoping to start this evening’s game.

Marcus Rashford is one, but he faces competition from Jack Grealish and James Maddison, while Gareth Southgate must decide whether to utilise Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield once again after his superb performance in Malta last time out.

Follow all the action as England take on North Macedonia at Old Trafford:

England vs North Macedonia

England hammer North Macedonia 7-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier

The Three Lions sit top of Group C after wins over Ukraine, Italy and Malta

73’ GOAL! - Kane converts the penalty before being taken off (ENG 7-0 MKD)

64’ GOAL! - Phillips scores his first international goal (ENG 6-0 MKD)

51 GOAL! - Saka completes his hat-trick for England (ENG 5-0 MKD)

47’ GOAL! - Saka brings down Alexander-Arnold’s pass and smashes it home (ENG 4-0 MKD)

45’ GOAL! - Rashford adds a third before half-time (ENG 3-0 MKD)

38’ GOAL! - Saka doubles England’s lead with a good finish (ENG 2-0 MKD)

29’ GOAL! - Kane meets Shaw’s pass and turns in a simple shot (ENG 1-0 MKD)

England 7 - 0 North Macedonia

FT England 7-0 North Macedonia

21:51 , Mike Jones

England hat-trick hero Bukayo Saka to Channel 4: “It’s a feeling I can’t put into words. I can’t describe how I’m feeling right now. I’m so happy.”

Which was his favourite goal? “I like the first one but I’ll go for the second goal. Volley outside the box, top corner.

“Tonight was a really special display. We went out with me and Rashy down the wings. Sharp, direct. They couldn’t handle us.”

On Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield: “He’s a top player. At half-time he said to me he was going to do that pass. When I scored I was looking for him to thank him. I didn’t have to break my stride.

“It’s been a really long season. It’s the end of the season now. I couldn’t have ended it in a better way. Time to relax and have a break.

“Perfect end to the season. We’re really happy with the way the fans turned out and supported us.”

Full-time: England 7-0 North Macedonia

21:38 , Mike Jones

90 mins: There’s no added time and the full-time whistle goes with England making it four wins from four in Euro 2024 qualifying.

They’re top of C and take another giant step towards next year’s tournament. Bukayo Saka was the star with his first career hat-trick but there were goals for Harry Kane (2), Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips too.

England 7-0 North Macedonia

21:34 , Mike Jones

87 mins: Jack Grealish sends a corner ball short to Phil Foden who takes a touch and shoots from the edge of the box. He hits it well enough but curls the effort wide of the near post.

Will England get one more?

England 7-0 North Macedonia

21:33 , Mike Jones

84 mins: With just six minutes of the match to go, North Macedonia are yet to have a shot. They’ve not created a single chance - either on or off target - which shows just how much England have dominated.

England 7-0 North Macedonia

21:28 , Mike Jones

81 mins: Inside the final 10 minutes to play at Old Trafford. North Macedonia will be hoping to get off the pitch as soon as possible. Trent Alexander-Arnold has had another fine outing in midfield but there will be sterner tests to come for the Liverpool man.

England 7-0 North Macedonia

21:27 , Mike Jones

78 mins: The fight has all gone out of North Macedonia as England’s substitutes look to impress and continue to hunt for goals.

Conor Gallagher and Jack Grealish have been particularly bright but Phil Foden utilising his wonderful touch on the right side.

England 7-0 North Macedonia

21:24 , Mike Jones

75 mins: There’s a smile and a hug between Harry Kane and Callum Wilson as the England captain leaves the pitch. Wilson would have taken the penalty if he’d been on the pitch a minute earlier but as it was, Kane increased his record-breaking England tally.

GOAL! England 7-0 North Macedonia (Kane, 73’)

21:21 , Mike Jones

73 mins: Harry Kane converts from the spot for his second goal of the night. North Macedonia have been hammered tonight.

Penalty to England!

21:19 , Mike Jones

England 6-0 North Macedonia

72 mins: John Stones is pulled down in the box and Harry Kane has the chance to score again.

England 6-0 North Macedonia

21:16 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Callum Wilson is ready to come on for England as well. He scored a penalty against Malta and should come on to replace Harry Kane for 20 minutes or so.

GOAL! England 6-0 North Macedonia (Phillips, 64’)

21:11 , Mike Jones

64 mins: Kalvin Phillips makes it six! His first international goal comes from a Jack Grealish cross. He looks for Kane who nods one down to the vacant Phillips with the midfielder left with a tap in.

England 5-0 North Macedonia

21:10 , Mike Jones

60 mins: This has been a perfect display from England. They’ve dominated, as they should, and have proven how good they can be against weaker opposition.

England 5-0 North Macedonia

21:05 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Connor Gallagher and Jack Grealish are all introduced by Gareth Southgate with Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka replaced.

Their are standing ovations for Rashford and Saka as they depart the pitch.

England 5-0 North Macedonia

21:02 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Aged 21 years 287 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player - and first Arsenal player - to score an England men’s hat-trick since Theo Walcott (19y 178d) v Croatia in September 2008.

51 GOAL! England 5-0 North Macedonia (Saka, 51’)

20:58 , Mike Jones

51 mins: It’s a hat-trick for Bukayo Saka - his first in international football.

Harry Kane flicks the ball through the middle and plays in Saka who touches the ball into the box before slotting it confidently past the goalkeeper!

GOAL! England 4-0 North Macedonia (Saka, 47’)

20:54 , Mike Jones

47 mins: It’s taken Bukayo Saka just two minutes to score again. Trent Alexander-Arnold lifts the ball over the top and picks out Bukayo Saka.

He chests it down and cuts inside before smashing a lovely strike into the far corner!

Second half: England 3-0 North Macedonia

20:52 , Mike Jones

Kick off: North Macedonia get the second half underway at Old Trafford. Stefan Ristovski was taken off at half-time with Egzon Bejtulai drop on at right back.

No changes for England.

HT England 3-0 North Macedonia

20:49 , Mike Jones

Jordan Henderson assisting Marcus Rashford was the first time a Liverpool player set up a Manchester United player for England since the same two players against Slovakia in September 2017.

HT England 3-0 North Macedonia

20:46 , Mike Jones

Marcus Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score for England at Old Trafford since David Beckham against Sweden in November 2001.

HT England 3-0 North Macedonia

20:42 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane has scored at least once in 21 of his last 22 major tournament qualifying games for England (World Cup/Euros), netting 30 goals overall in those matches.

HT England 3-0 North Macedonia

20:40 , Mike Jones

Half-time: England 3-0 North Macedonia

20:35 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: The whistle goes to signal another brilliant half for England. Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are all in the goals and England look on course for a fourth straight Euro 2024 qualifying victory.

GOAL! England 3-0 North Macedonia (Rashford, 45’)

20:32 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Marcus Rashford makes it three and has an England goal at Old Trafford.

Jordan Henderson presses high up the pitch and nicks the ball off Stefan Ristovski. He combines in a one-two with Harry Kane before slotting it square to Rashford who taps it home.

England 2-0 North Macedonia

20:30 , Mike Jones

41 mins: England midfielder Declan Rice wins the ball in a tight tackle against Eljif Elmas and follows through onto the midfielder’s ankle.

He looks dumbfounded by the decision from the referee to show him a yellow card but it’s a fair cop.

GOAL! England 2-0 North Macedonia (Saka, 38’)

20:28 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Quality from England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold receives the ball on the edge of the box and slips it to Kyle Walker who’s bombing forward on the overlap.

Walker passes it inside to Bukayo Saka who spins and fizzes a shot into the back of the net with his weaker foot.

England 1-0 North Macedonia

20:25 , Mike Jones

35 mins: North Macedonia have responded nicely to the goal. They’ve had a few periods of possession though they haven’t been able to trouble the England defence.

England 1-0 North Macedonia

20:21 , Mike Jones

32 mins: Bukayo Saka brings the ball into the box from the right and flicks it over to Marcus Rashford on the opposite side of the pitch. Rashford keeps it in play and pulls a pass across the penalty area.

Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane are waiting but the hits Henderson and bounces wide of the goal.

GOAL! England 1-0 North Macedonia (Kane, 29’)

20:16 , Mike Jones

29 mins: England are in front! Jordan Henderson floats the ball out to Marcus Rashford on the left wing. He draws out a couple of defending then picks out Luke Shaw’s underlapping run.

Shaw pulls the ball back to Harry Kane to simply turns it home!

England 0-0 North Macedonia

20:15 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Here’s a chance for England now. They win a free kick over on the inside right side of North Macedonia’s final third.

Trent Alexander-Arnold swings in the set piece but Stefan Ristovski, with a freshly bandaged head after his clash with Harry Kane, is on hand to nod it behind for a corner.

England 0-0 North Macedonia

20:12 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Halfway through the first half and North Macedonia are playing well. They’re defending deep, in a low block as expected, but England haven’t been able to break them down with a clear cut chance yet.

England 0-0 North Macedonia

20:09 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Rashford is by far England’s biggest threat over on this left side. England are patient and work the ball around the edge of the box as North Macedonia defend in numbers.

He looks for another low cross but the ball is deflected out for a corner.

England 0-0 North Macedonia

20:07 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Rashford receives the ball out wide on the left wing and cuts inside on his way into the box. He weaves past two defenders and drills a ball across the face of goal but Dimitrievski smothers it and ends the attack.

England 0-0 North Macedonia

20:04 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Jordan Henderson lifts a nice ball into the box from the right side and it’s a teasing one for Harry Kane. He throws himself at the ball just as Stefan Ristovski nods it clear.

The two clash heads and the England captain needs some treatment.

England 0-0 North Macedonia

20:01 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Harry Kane turns into a supplier for the first time tonight with a lovely ball through to Marcus Rashford. He kicks into gear and bursts towards the box but can’t get past Darko Velkovski who covers the run brilliantly.

England 0-0 North Macedonia

19:59 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold whips in a corner for England and picks out John Stones who heads it over the crossbar.

Harry Maguire goes up for the same ball but just meets the back of Stones’ head.

England 0-0 North Macedonia

19:55 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Marcus Rashford’s first foray with the ball sees him dart into the box from the left but he can’t pick out a teammate.

North Macedonia work the ball nicely down thw other end but Harry Maguire is well position on the edge of the box and wins back the ball.

England 0-0 North Macedonia

19:51 , Mike Jones

3 mins: There were doubts over the fitness of Bukayo Saka after he was subbed off early against Malta but he’s fit to start tonight for England.

The Arsenal man is played into the box down the right side and gets off an early strike which fizzes towards the near post but doesn’t beat Stole Dimitrievski.

Kick off: England 0-0 North Macedonia

19:47 , Mike Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the ball rolling at Old Trafford. England impressed in Malta on Friday night and they’ll be looking to end the season on another high.

Can they start quickly and cause North Macedonia some issues?

England vs North Macedonia

19:40 , Mike Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at Old Trafford. Harry Kane once again leads England and will be hoping to add to his goal tally.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is starting in midfield again and there’s a spot up top for Marcus Rashford at his home ground.

Kick off is up next.

England vs North Macedonia

19:35 , Mike Jones

Should Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire or Luke Shaw find the net in this match, they would be the first Manchester United player to score for England at Old Trafford since David Beckham against Sweden in November 2001.

England vs North Macedonia

19:30 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane has scored in each of his last five appearances for England, and could net in six in a row for the Three Lions for the third time, previously doing so in July 2018 and November 2019.

England stars must ignore transfer talk, says Gareth Southgate

19:25 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate has told England’s players not to spend their summer worrying about possible transfers.

Seven of Southgate’s charges - captain Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison and Kalvin Phillips – have uncertain futures and could move this summer.

But while Southgate is sure England will not lose their focus on their Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday, the manager believes it would be counter-productive for them to waste time over the forthcoming weeks fixating on things that are out of their control.

England stars must ignore transfer talk, says Gareth Southgate

Luke Shaw turns agent in bid to woo England teammates to Manchester United

19:20 , Mike Jones

Luke Shaw has said he would take Harry Kane and Declan Rice at Manchester United “in a heartbeat” after half-jokingly trying to sign them up at Old Trafford.

The left-back has revealed he has been trying to sell United to his England teammates, several of whom could be on the move this summer.

Shaw posted an Instagram video giving Kane and Rice a tour of United’s training complex at Carrington, where England are preparing for Monday’s game against North Macedonia.

Luke Shaw turns agent in bid to woo England teammates to Manchester United

England vs North Macedonia

19:15 , Mike Jones

Including play-offs, North Macedonia have lost two of their three qualifying matches (W1), as many as they had in their previous 14 (W9 D3).

They led Ukraine 2-0 at half-time in their last game, only to end up losing 3-2.

Egnland vs North Macedonia

19:10 , Mike Jones

This is England’s first game at Old Trafford since a 1-0 defeat to Spain in a friendly in February 2007.

The Three Lions have won eleven of their 17 games at the home of Manchester United, although haven’t won either of their last two (D1 L1), one of which was against North Macedonia in October 2006.

England vs North Macedonia

19:05 , Mike Jones

England have lost just one of their last 60 qualifying matches for the World Cup/European Championship (W48 D11), losing 2-1 at Czech Republic in October 2019.

At home, the Three Lions are unbeaten in 34 such matches (W30 D4) since a 3-2 loss to Croatia in November 2007.

Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment means England may have found their ‘quarterback’

19:00 , Mike Jones

If ever there was a night to try things, it was this, and so it was for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Playing in a role that was more quarterback than that associated with the No 10 on his shirt, the Liverpool star decorated an otherwise drab 4-0 win over Malta with a series of sublime balls. One of those was a brilliant strike to make it 2-0, as Alexander-Arnold at least gave Gareth Southgate something to think about from a game almost everyone else will instantly forget.

There is of course a danger in reading too much into a game as utterly routine as this, but you might say it’s a start. That’s actually been rare enough with Alexander-Arnold for England, since this was remarkably only his 19th appearance.

If these sort of matches have always provoked debate about whether they should even be taking place, such is the extent of the mismatch, the one element of tension is how long it will take the superior side to score. Southgate had direct knowledge of that given it was his last match in this stadium that was one of his most dismal nights with England. A goalless first half led to away fans booing and cries that the team were “sh*t”.

Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment means England may have found their ‘quarterback’

England vs North Macedonia

18:55 , Mike Jones

England have won their last eleven home European Championship qualifiers by an aggregate score of 40-4.

This century, England have won 19 out of 24 home Euros qualifiers (drawn four, lost one), although two of the five home games they have failed to win have been against North Macedonia in 2002 and 2006.

England vs North Macedonia

18:50 , Mike Jones

England have never lost a game against North Macedonia (won two, drawn two), with this the first meeting between the nations since a goalless draw at Old Trafford in October 2006.

North Macedonia have never lost an away game against England, drawing 2-2 at St Mary’s in October 2002 and 0-0 at Old Trafford in October 2006, both in European Championship qualifiers.

England team changes

18:45 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate makes just two changes to the England side that defeated Malta on Friday. John Stones replaces Marc Guehi and James Maddison drops out for Marcus Rashford.

Bukayo Saka is fit to start.

England line-up

18:40 , Mike Jones

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Gareth Southgate sees a tougher test for his team at Old Trafford

18:35 , Mike Jones

England boss Gareth Southgate says Monday’s European Championship qualifier against North Macedonia will be a “step up” from the win over Malta.

Southgate’s men conclude their season with the fixture at Old Trafford, three days after beating Malta 4-0 away to make it three victories from three matches in Group C.

Southgate told a press conference on Sunday regarding North Macedonia: “They should have won the other night against Ukraine, really.”

Gareth Southgate sees a tougher test for his team at Old Trafford

Southgate on Alexander-Arnold

18:30 , Mike Jones

The match against Malta was surprising for how well Trent Alexander-Arnold performed in creative midfield role but Southgate says that he was in no doubt the Liverpool defender was up to the task.

“There’s never been any doubt in my mind that he can do it,” revealed Southgate after the match on Friday, “Tonight was slightly different to with his club, but I think it really suits his game as he’s able to get wide and he’s in all the areas that he gets in when he attacks as a right-back.

“Defensively it’s a slightly different role for him but he’s still learning that and it’s going to take a bit of time. He’s excited about it, we know the quality that he can bring and it gives us something different.

“We’d like it to be an option, he has a different profile to our other midfielders and I’m really pleased for him. We spoke about it around four weeks ago and he was excited about it and eager to learn about it.

“He scored a great goal, a great pass for the first and he was involved in the third.”

Gareth Southgate reacts to victory over Malta

18:25 , Mike Jones

The England boss admitted that it was no surprise his team performed well against Malta especially after seeing the intensity of the squad’s work since reporting for international duty.

“The attitude of the players all week has been exceptional and they really took that into the opening half-hour especially,” he said.

“The desire to work to win the ball back as quickly as possible and the pressing was something that’s become very signature for us but we did it very well today.

“The quality of the goals was really pleasing and we’ve managed to get players onto the pitch that we wanted to see and players off the pitch that we wanted to get off so we’re very pleased.

“But we’re very conscious that it’s six points we want and it will be another step up in intensity on Monday night, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

Marcus Rashford’s complicated England relationship could be at turning point

18:20 , Mike Jones

David Beckham did it but Bobby Charlton never did. Wayne Rooney did but Bryan Robson didn’t. Marcus Rashford, along with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, is likely to join a select group of Manchester United players, those who have represented England at Old Trafford. Face North Macedonia on Monday and for Rashford, like Gary Neville before him, it could be a still more special occasion, for a Mancunian and a United fan.

It feels a fitting place for Rashford’s season of renaissance to end. His revival gathered pace at the World Cup when, after going 16 months without representing England, he scored 49 seconds after coming on against Iran and scored three goals in only 137 minutes. Twenty of his career-best total of 30 club goals came at Old Trafford. England’s first game on his home turf for 16 years feels well-timed for the recent recipient of United’s Sir Matt Busby award as their player of the year.

And yet Rashford’s relationship with his country feels more complicated. He has an unwanted reputation for pulling out of squads for friendlies and went on holiday to New York in March when injured; Gareth Southgate had no problem with that and does not question his commitment. “He does love playing for England, he’s very proud to play for England and I’m sure an England game at Old Trafford will be a special moment for him,” he said.

Marcus Rashford’s complicated England relationship could be at turning point

England vs North Macedonia prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

England to take another step towards the finals in Germany next summer with a straight-forward victory by at least a couple of goals.

England 3-0 North Macedonia.

England vs North Macedonia predicted line-ups

18:10 , Mike Jones

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Foden, Kane, Rashford

North Macedonina XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Ashkovski, Ademi, Bardhi, Alioski, Elmas, Nestorovski, Trajkovski

What is the England team news?

18:05 , Mike Jones

Bukayo Saka was subbed off against Malta with a knock so might not feature, while Eberechi Eze will hope for a second cap after making his debut off the bench.

Gareth Southgate’s big decisions will be over how many Man City stars to bring into the lineup, with John Stones most likely but Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips all hoping to feature too. Phil Foden is the fifth member and he might replace Saka from the start, having done so in the last match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing in midfield against an opponent which represents a slight step-up is also another possibility.

How to watch England vs North Macedonia

18:00 , Mike Jones

England play North Macedonia on Monday 19 June with kick-off set for 7:45pm BST.

All England senior men’s games are now shown live on Channel 4. Viewers can stream the match via the Channel 4 website and app. You can also follow the live blog right here on the Independent, starting from around 6pm BST.

England vs North Macedonia

14:14 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier between England and North Macedonia.

On paper this is another comfortable match for Gareth Southgate’s men but things may turn out slightly different if the Three Lions are not on top of their game. The North Macedonians took a two-goal lead in their previous qualifier against Ukraine only to surrender three goals and lose a player in the second half.

They have also never been beaten by England in England, recording two draws from their previous two matches here.

The England boss is expected to rotate his squad for tonight’s match with the likes of Marcus Rashford, John Stones and Callum Wilson hoping for starting berths.

Despite North Macedonia’s historic results, England should have enough quality to win this one and move on with their 100% win record in tact during this qualifying campaign.

We’ll have all the team news, build-up and latest updates from Old Trafford as kick off (7:45pm) draws closer so stick around.