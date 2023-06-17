England vs North Macedonia: Euro 2024 qualifier prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, odds

England’s stars look to go into the summer on a high as they face North Macedonia at Wembley in the final game of the season.

Gareth Southgate’s side eased to victory over Malta last time out to make it three wins from three in Euro 2024 qualifying, and their spot in next summer’s tournament in Germany already looks to be effectively secured.

North Macedonia need a swift response after their disappointment on Friday — they led Ukraine by two goals at half-time but fell apart in the second-half to lose 3-2.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs North Macedonia is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to watch England vs North Macedonia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the All4 website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

England vs North Macedonia team news

Bukayo Saka was withdraw at half-time in the win over Malta after picking up a knock, and is unlikely to be risked here despite Southgate insisting that substitution was only precautionary.

Phil Foden came off the bench in that match and could start at Wembley, with his Man City team-mates Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips all pushing to be involved too.

Eberechi Eze should get more minutes after making his debut last time out, while Southgate may opt to continue with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield after his superb display.

No10: Trent Alexander-Arnold shone in a more advanced role (AP)

England vs North Macedonia prediction

North Macedonia should offer a sterner test than Malta, but England will still be confident of a comfortable win on home soil.

With the likely return of England’s Man City contingent and the Three Lions so often cruising to big victories in these qualifying games, Southgate’s side could rack up the goals again.

England to win, 4-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 2

Draws: 2

North Macedonia wins: 0

Malta vs England match odds

England to win - 1/10

Draw - 15/2

North Macedonia to win - 25/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).