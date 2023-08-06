England vs Nigeria: Women’s World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

England clicked into gear during their win over China as they prepare to meet Nigeria in the Women’s World Cup.

Prior to their huge win earlier this week, the Lionesses were not exactly setting the tournament alight.

Still, Sarina Wiegman’s side are back amongst the goals as they look to make it into the quarter-finals.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are making their third appearance at this stage after finishing second behind Australia.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Nigeria is scheduled for an 8.30am BST kick-off time on Monday August 7, 2023.

The Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia will host.

Where to watch England vs Nigeria

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 8am.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will offer a live stream service.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

England vs Nigeria team news

Wiegman adopted a new approach against China and it appeared to bring out the best of the attack.

Still, with the stakes so high, it would hardly be a surprise to see her revert to type.

Keira Walsh is potentially available to make her return from injury in what would be a major boost, while Katie Zelem will likely start if not.

Asisat Oshoala is fully fit for the Super Falcons.

England vs Nigeria prediction

Into their groove now, it would be foolish to bet against England.

England to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 1

Draws: 0

Nigeria wins: 2

England vs Nigeria latest odds

England to win: 1/4

Draw: 9/2

Nigeria to win: 10/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.