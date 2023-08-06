England vs Nigeria: Randy Waldrum backs Super Falcons to become world power with statement win

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum believes the Super Falcons can become a world power in women’s football and beating England would have a transformational impact on the country.

The Lionesses are taking on Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup and are strong favourites against a side ranked 40th in the world.

Nigeria have impressed on their journey to the knockouts, though. They were unbeaten in the group stage and also beat co-hosts Australia 3-2.

The Super Falcons have achieved all that despite a disrupted build-up, with Waldrum revealing on the eve of the tournament he and players hadn’t been paid.

The 66-year-old has praised his squad for getting this far and believes Africa is an untapped source of talent in the women’s game.

“I’m just giving the credit to the players, it’s something that’s inside them,” said Waldrum.

“It’s in their DNA to compete and overcome obstacles because that’s what they’ve done through their careers.

“It’s a challenge, it’s a real challenge. We know what the top teams have and we are aspiring to have those things.

“We are where we are and it’s really come down to just trying to get the team organised as best we can and maximise the talent that each individual player brings to the table.

“I just credit the players so much for the work they’ve put in to this World Cup and you can see the talent is there.

“Nigeria could be a world power if we start to do things properly and invest like so many other nations need to do as well.

“It would be a huge win [if Nigeria beat England]. Obviously, with what we’ve accomplished, Nigeria is buzzing again, from what I understand.

“I don’t think people expected us to get out the group and the results that we’ve got. So it’s already been a big success.

“If you beat the Olympic gold medallists and then turn around and beat the European champions then it would be something extremely special back home for all the people in Nigeria, and for the squad and what they’ve tried to do.

“It could be transformational in a lot of different ways.”